Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in diabetes management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.48 billion in 2023 to $0.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data accumulation, rising diabetes cases, healthcare cost pressures, early ai applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in diabetes management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai-powered decision support systems, telemedicine integration, genomic data utilization, regulatory support.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market going forward. Diabetes occurs when the blood glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Diabetes is a condition that causes various conditions such as eye problems, heart attacks and strokes, kidney problems, and others. Artificial intelligence is used to manage diabetes as it provides information about high or low blood sugar levels in a diabetic patient and collects data that has not been used previously.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in diabetes management market include Alphabet Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Dexcom Inc., Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the artificial intelligence in diabetes management market. Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in diabetes management market are focused on innovating new and advanced technological solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Device: Diagnostic Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices, Other Devices

2) By Techniques: Case-Based Reasoning, Intelligent Data Analysis

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in diabetes management market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in diabetes management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Definition

Artificial intelligence in diabetes management refers to using AI technologies and algorithms to spot patterns in behavior that lead to either high or low blood sugar levels in diabetes patients. Artificial intelligence in diabetes management improves various aspects of diabetes care, including decision support, prediction, lifestyle guidance, and treatment management.

