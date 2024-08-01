Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $131.23 billion in 2023 to $140.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of pharma supply chains, stringent regulatory requirements, rise in biopharmaceuticals, focus on cold chain logistics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $184.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine growth, biologics and biosimilars expansion, supply chain digitalization, regulatory compliance complexity, COVID-19 impact.

Growth Driver Of The Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market

The launch of innovative biopharmaceutical products is expected to drive the growth of the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. Innovative biopharmaceutical products refer to advanced and novel therapeutic substances derived from biological sources, such as monoclonal antibodies or gene therapies. The biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market plays a crucial role in the efficient launch of these products by providing streamlined supply chain solutions, ensuring timely and secure distribution, and supporting the complex logistics involved in bringing these innovative therapies to market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market include McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, United Parcel Service of America Inc., FedEx Corporation.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. Major companies operating in the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market are focused on launching new products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.

Segments:

1) By Supply Chain: Cold Chain, Non-Cold Chain

2) By Service: Transportation, Warehousing And Storage, Other Services

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biopharmaceutical third party logistics market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Definition

Biopharmaceutical third-party logistics refers to a partner or service that helps in the provision of logistics services by external entities to pharmaceutical companies. These companies delegate their transportation needs to third-party providers to minimize costs, and the absence of in-house capabilities is a significant factor driving the expansion of transportation outsourcing.

