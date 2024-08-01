Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence in accounting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.24 billion in 2023 to $4.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automation in accounting, big data expansion, advancements in machine learning, cost and time savings, enhanced accuracy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The artificial intelligence in accounting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advanced data analytics, cloud-based accounting solutions, integration of natural language processing (NLP) personalized financial advice, cybersecurity enhancement.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Market
The increasing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to boost the growth of artificial intelligence in the accounting market going forward. Automation refers to a technology that performs activities with fewer human inputs. Accountancy industries use artificial intelligence-powered accounting software to automate data input and matching, making the process quicker, more precise, and less error-prone; hence, the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to boost artificial intelligence in the accounting market.

Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the artificial intelligence in accounting market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Xero Limited., Intuit Inc., Sage Group PLC, OSP Labs Pvt. Ltd., UiPath Inc.
Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the artificial intelligence in accounting market going forward. Major companies operating in artificial intelligence in the accounting market are focusing on developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:
1) By Component: Solutions, Services
2) By Technology: Machine Learning (ML) And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing
3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises
4) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
5) By Application: Automated Bookkeeping, Invoice Classification And Approvals, Fraud And Risk Management, Reporting, Other Applications (Expense And Auditing Management, And Tax And Revenue Filing)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market
North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in accounting market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in accounting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Market Definition
Artificial intelligence (AI) in accounting refers to the application of AI to improve the effectiveness of fundamental and core processes and procedures in a way that eventually results in better business decisions. It is used to automate routine processes, spot trends in financial data, and offer knowledge to guide corporate decisions.

Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:
•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in accounting market size, artificial intelligence in accounting market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in accounting market major players, artificial intelligence in accounting competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in accounting market positioning, and artificial intelligence in accounting market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in accounting market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

