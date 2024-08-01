Biologics Outsourcing Global Market 2024 To Reach $33.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.1%

Biologics Outsourcing Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Biologics Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biologics outsourcing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.74 billion in 2023 to $20.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing R&D costs, regulatory pressure, demand for specialized expertise, globalization.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The biologics outsourcing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $33.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets' growth, personalized medicine, strategic alliances, biological drug patent expirations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Biologics Outsourcing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12573&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Biologics Outsourcing Market

The rising number of cancer cases is expected to propel the growth of the biologics outsourcing market going forward. Cancer is a broad category of illnesses that can develop in nearly any organ or tissue in the body when aberrant cells proliferate uncontrollably, cross their usual boundaries, and either spread to other organs or invade neighboring body parts. Biologics outsourcing plays a significant role in cancer cases by providing specialized expertise, resources, and infrastructure for the development, manufacturing, and clinical supply of biologic therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, immunotherapies, and other targeted biologics that are used for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various types of cancer.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-outsourcing-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the biologics outsourcing market include AbbVie Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Lonza Group Ag, Catalent Inc., Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Major companies operating in the biologics outsourcing market are focusing on the developing of a new CDMOs to sustain their position in the market. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is a company that provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with a variety of services related to the development and manufacturing of drugs and other therapeutic products.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Antibodies, Recombinant, Vaccines, Protein, Other Products

2) By Source: Human, Microbial, Other Source

3) By Application: Oncology, Cellular and Gene Therapy, Blood And Blood-Related Products Development, Vaccine Development, Stem Cell Research, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization(CDMO)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biologics outsourcing market in 2023. The regions covered in the biologics outsourcing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Biologics Outsourcing Market Definition

Biologics outsourcing refers to pharmaceutical companies partnering with external vendors or contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to outsource various aspects of biologic drug development, manufacturing, and supply chain management. This is used in the pharmaceutical industry for different purposes related to biological drug development, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

Biologics Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biologics Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biologics outsourcing market size, biologics outsourcing market drivers and trends, biologics outsourcing market major players, biologics outsourcing competitors' revenues, biologics outsourcing market positioning, and biologics outsourcing market growth across geographies. The biologics outsourcing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biologics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-global-market-report

Biologics Contract Development Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-contract-development-global-market-report

Biologics Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-testing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293