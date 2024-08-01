Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opioid use disorder (OUD) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.53 billion in 2023 to $3.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prescription rates, pain management practices, drug marketing, stigmatization of addiction.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The opioid use disorder (OUD) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory interventions, focus on alternative pain management, expansion of treatment access, public health initiatives, .

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12586&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market

The growing number of opioid addiction cases is expected to propel the growth of the opioid use disorder (OUD) market going forward. Opioid addiction refers to a medical condition characterized by compulsive and chronic opioid use that has harmful effects on the body. Opioids can produce a sense of euphoria and pain relief, whose continued usage can lead to the development of tolerance, where higher doses are needed to achieve the same effect, which may lead to opioid use disorder.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/opioid-use-disorder-oud-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the opioid use disorder (OUD) market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chiesi Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the opioid use disorder (OUD) market. Major companies operating in the opioid use disorder (OUD) market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Buprenorphine, Naltrexone, Methadone

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

3) By Age Group: 19 To 40, 41 To 60, 61 And Over

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies And Stores, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the opioid use disorder (OUD) market in 2023. The regions covered in the opioid use disorder (oud) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Definition

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is a chronic brain disease resulting from prolonged use of opioids, including both prescription painkillers and illegal opioids. Opioid use disorder can develop due to genetic, environmental, and behavioral factors.

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on opioid use disorder (OUD) market size, opioid use disorder (OUD) market drivers and trends, opioid use disorder (OUD) market major players, opioid use disorder (OUD) competitors' revenues, opioid use disorder (OUD) market positioning, and opioid use disorder (OUD) market growth across geographies. The opioid use disorder (OUD) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Used Cars Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/used-cars-global-market-report

Used Truck Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/used-truck-global-market-report

Non-Opioid Pain Patch Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-opioid-pain-patch-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293