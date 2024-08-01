Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.54 billion in 2023 to $6.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved diagnostic criteria, biological treatment advancements, rising disease awareness, genetic research advances, clinical trial progress.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in biomarker identification, tailored therapies, digital health integration, expanded treatment options, healthcare policy support.

Growth Driver Of The Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Market

The increasing prevalence of spondyloarthritis is expected to propel the growth of the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpa) market going forward. Spondyloarthritis is a chronic illness that typically affects the axial skeleton, including the spine and sacroiliac joints. The rising cases of spondyloarthritis (axSpA) can be associated with the increasing aging population and spine injuries from even minor falls or other accidents, where various treatments are provided for pain management, inflammation control, and enhancing the patient's quality of life suffering from axSpA.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market include Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck and Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG.

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market. Major companies operating in the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market are developing new drugs to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Types: Ankylosing spondylitis (AS), Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)

2) By Commercialized Therapies: Anti-tumor Necrosis Factor Therapy (TNF), Anti-Interleukin Therapy (IL), Anti-Janus Kinase Therapy (JAK)

3) By Dosage Form: Tablets, Injections

4) By Treatment: Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) Alpha Inhibitors, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), Conventional Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs, Glucocorticoids, Interleukin Blockers

5) By End-Use: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the axial spondyloarthritis(axSpA) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Market Definition

Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that predominantly impacts the axial skeleton, encompassing the spine and sacroiliac joints. It is characterized by inflammation in the sacroiliac joints, resulting in persistent back pain and stiffness.

