MEC Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi hosts Provincial Annual Media Day, 2 Aug
Provincial Annual Media Day invitation
Mahikeng: Premier of the North West Province Mr Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will host a Provincial Annual Media Day where he will address and engage with members of the media following his Inaugural Address during the recent official opening of the North West Provincial Legislature.
The primary objective of this initiative is to create a platform for Premier Mokgosi and his Executive Council as well as Heads of Departments to engage with members of the media on the highlights of the Premier’ s Inaugural Address and Plans of the 7th Administration.
This includes the recently tabled Departmental Budget Votes and Policy Speeches which encapsulate interventions on service delivery challenges, plans to grow the provincial economy, infrastructure development, job creation as well as general issues of mutual interest.
The Annual Media Day and engagement session will be held as follows:
Date: Friday, 02 August 2024
Venue: Mahikeng (exact venue to be confirmed soon)
Time: 09h00 – 09h45: Arrival and registration
10h00 – 12h30: Media Briefing and Engagement
12h45 – 14h00: Lunch and Networking Session
For RSVP, send name and surname of a person/s attending the Media Briefing and engagement session to Bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za and Kmodiselle@nwpg.gov.za by Thursday, 01 August 2024
For enquiries, contact:
Sello Tatai - Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842
E-mail: statai38@gmail.com
or
Mr Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communication
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 076 012 4501
E-mail: bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za