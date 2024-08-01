MEC Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi hosts Provincial Annual Media Day, 2 Aug

Provincial Annual Media Day invitation

Mahikeng: Premier of the North West Province Mr Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will host a Provincial Annual Media Day where he will address and engage with members of the media following his Inaugural Address during the recent official opening of the North West Provincial Legislature.

The primary objective of this initiative is to create a platform for Premier Mokgosi and his Executive Council as well as Heads of Departments to engage with members of the media on the highlights of the Premier’ s Inaugural Address and Plans of the 7th Administration.

This includes the recently tabled Departmental Budget Votes and Policy Speeches which encapsulate interventions on service delivery challenges, plans to grow the provincial economy, infrastructure development, job creation as well as general issues of mutual interest.

The Annual Media Day and engagement session will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 02 August 2024

Venue: Mahikeng (exact venue to be confirmed soon)

Time: 09h00 – 09h45: Arrival and registration

10h00 – 12h30: Media Briefing and Engagement

12h45 – 14h00: Lunch and Networking Session

For RSVP, send name and surname of a person/s attending the Media Briefing and engagement session to Bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za and Kmodiselle@nwpg.gov.za by Thursday, 01 August 2024

For enquiries, contact:

Sello Tatai - Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842

E-mail: statai38@gmail.com

or

Mr Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za