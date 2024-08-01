Preclinical Assets Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.34 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.3%

Preclinical Assets Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The preclinical assets market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.32 billion in 2023 to $5.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to drug development needs, advancements in biotechnology, regulatory requirements, research funding growth, collaborative research efforts.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The preclinical assets market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine and personalized therapies, ai and machine learning integration, biobanking expansion, focus on rare diseases, government initiatives and funding.

Growth Driver Of The Preclinical Assets Market

Increasing drug discovery is expected to propel the growth of the preclinical asset market going forward. Drug discovery refers to the process of finding chemical substances that could be used as medicinal agents. It is the process by which new candidate medications are discovered. Within this process, preclinical assets play a vital role by supplying essential data and evidence to aid in the selection of molecules for clinical development as candidates.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the preclinical assets market include Laboratory Corporation of America, IQVIA Inc., ICON PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, PPD Inc., SGS SA, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the preclinical assets market. Major companies operating in the preclinical assets market are focused on innovating new products and solutions to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive advantage.

Segments:

1) By Service: Bioanalysis And DMPK (Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetic) studies, Toxicology Testing, Compound Management, Safety Pharmacology, Other Services

2) By Model Type: Patient Derived Organoid (PDO) Model, Patient Derived Xenograft Model

3) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the preclinical assets market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the preclinical assets market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Preclinical Assets Market Definition

A preclinical asset refers to all clinical trial supplies or equipment for preclinical development that encompasses the activities that link drug discovery in the laboratory to the initiation of human clinical trials. This phase precedes human clinical trials and entails essential feasibility assessments, iterative evaluations, and safety data gathering, typically performed on laboratory animals.

Preclinical Assets Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Preclinical Assets Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on preclinical assets market size, preclinical assets market drivers and trends, preclinical assets market major players, preclinical assets competitors' revenues, preclinical assets market positioning, and preclinical assets market growth across geographies. The preclinical assets market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

