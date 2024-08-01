Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,574 in the last 365 days.

Shell Plc 2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                             
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS		        

 

                                                     
 
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
Quarters $ million   Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
3,517    7,358    3,134    -52 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders   10,874    11,843    -8
6,293    7,734    5,073    -19 Adjusted Earnings A 14,027    14,720    -5
16,806    18,711    14,435    -10 Adjusted EBITDA A 35,517    35,867    -1
13,508    13,330    15,130    +1 Cash flow from operating activities   26,838    29,289    -8
(3,338)   (3,528)   (3,015)     Cash flow from investing activities   (6,866)   (7,253)    
10,170    9,802    12,116      Free cash flow G 19,972    22,037     
4,719    4,493    5,130      Cash capital expenditure C 9,211    11,631     
8,950    8,997    9,653    -1 Operating expenses F 17,947    18,964    -5
8,651    9,054    9,607    -4 Underlying operating expenses F 17,704    18,900    -6
12.8% 12.0% 15.2%   ROACE2 D 12.8% 15.2%  
75,468    79,931    84,366      Total debt E 75,468    84,366     
38,314    40,513    40,310      Net debt E 38,314    40,310     
17.0% 17.7% 17.3%   Gearing E 17.0% 17.3%  
2,817    2,911    2,731    -3 Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d)   2,864    2,816    +2
0.55    1.14    0.46 -52 Basic earnings per share ($)   1.70    1.73    -2
0.99    1.20    0.75    -18 Adjusted Earnings per share ($) B 2.19    2.15    +2
0.3440    0.3440    0.3310    Dividend per share ($)   0.6880    0.6185    +11

1.Q2 on Q1 change

2.Effective first quarter 2024, the definition has been amended and comparative information has been revised. See Reference D.

Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the first quarter 2024, reflected lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, lower refining margins, lower margins from crude and oil products trading and optimisation, and lower Integrated Gas and Upstream volumes, partly offset by higher Marketing margins and volumes.

Second quarter 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals, and reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $2.7 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the first quarter 2024 which amounted to a net loss of $0.6 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of positive $0.1 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter 2024 was $13.5 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and derivatives inflow, partly offset by tax payments of $3.4 billion, and working capital outflow of $0.3 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $3.3 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $4.7 billion, and divestment proceeds of $0.8 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the second quarter 2024, net debt was $38.3 billion, compared with $40.5 billion at the end of the first quarter 2024, mainly reflecting free cash flow, partly offset by share buybacks, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders, interest payments, and lease additions. Gearing was 17.0% at the end of the second quarter 2024, compared with 17.7% at the end of the first quarter 2024, mainly driven by lower net debt.

Shareholder distributions

Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $6.1 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $4.0 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.2 billion. Dividends declared to Shell plc shareholders for the second






 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

quarter 2024 amount to $0.3440 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5 billion of share buybacks announced in the first quarter 2024 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the third quarter 2024 results announcement.

 

Half Year Analysis1

Half year 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the first half 2023, reflected lower LNG trading and optimisation margins, lower realised LNG and gas prices, lower trading and optimisation margins of power and pipeline gas, and lower refining margins, partly offset by lower operating expenses, higher Chemicals margins, and higher Integrated Gas and Upstream volumes.

By focusing the portfolio and simplifying the organisation, $1.7 billion of pre-tax structural cost reductions3 were delivered up to the second quarter 2024 compared with 2022 levels, with $0.7 billion in the first half 2024.

First half 2024 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals of $1.9 billion, reclassifications of $1.1 billion from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures, and unfavourable movements of $0.6 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges, reclassifications and unfavourable movements are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $3.3 billion. This compares with identified items in the first half 2023 which amounted to a net loss of $2.1 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 for the first half 2024 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of negative $0.2 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half 2024 was $26.8 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and derivatives inflow of $1.0 billion, partly offset by tax payments of $6.1 billion, and working capital outflow of $3.0 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the first half 2024 was an outflow of $6.9 billion and included cash capital expenditure of $9.2 billion, net other investing cash outflows of $0.7 billion, divestment proceeds of $1.8 billion, and interest received of $1.2 billion.

 

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 4 .

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

3.Structural cost reductions describe decreases in underlying operating expenses as a result of operational efficiencies, divestments, workforce reductions and other cost-saving measures that are expected to be sustainable compared with 2022 levels.

4.Not incorporated by reference.

 

SECOND QUARTER 2024 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

 

Integrated Gas

In June 2024, we reached an agreement with Carne Investments Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek, to acquire 100% of the shares in Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd. Pavilion Energy includes a global LNG trading business with a contracted supply volume comprising of about 6.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

In July 2024, we announced the final investment decision (FID) on the Manatee project, an undeveloped gas field in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.

In July 2024, we signed an agreement to invest in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) Ruwais LNG project in Abu Dhabi through a 10% participating interest. The Ruwais LNG project will consist of two 4.8 mtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa.

 

Upstream

In May 2024, the Atapu consortium announced the FID for the Atapu-2 project, a second floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to be deployed at the Atapu field, within the offshore Santos basin in Brazil. The Atapu consortium includes Petrobras (65.7% - Operator), Shell (16.7%), TotalEnergies (15%), Petrogal Brasil (1.7%) and PPSA (0.9%).

In July 2024, the operator of the Jerun field in Malaysia, SapuraOMV Upstream Sdn Bhd, has announced that first gas has been achieved. Jerun is operated by SapuraOMV Upstream (40%) in partnership with Sarawak Shell Berhad (30%) and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd (30%).



 

         Page 2

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

Marketing

In July 2024, we announced that we are temporarily pausing on-site construction work at our 820,000 tonnes a year biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam in the Netherlands to address project delivery and ensure future competitiveness given current market conditions.

 

Chemicals and Products

In May 2024, we reached an agreement to sell our Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore to CAPGC Pte. Ltd., a joint venture company between Chandra Asri Capital Pte. Ltd. and Glencore Asian Holdings Pte. Ltd. The transaction will transfer all of Shell’s interest in Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore to CAPGC.

In June 2024, we announced the FID for Polaris, a carbon capture project at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park, Scotford in Alberta, Canada. Polaris is designed to capture approximately 650,000 tonnes of CO2 annually from the Shell-owned Scotford refinery and chemicals complex.



 

         Page 2

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

 

                                                     
 
INTEGRATED GAS        
Quarters $ million   Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
2,454    2,761    757    -11 Segment earnings   5,215    3,169    +65
(220)   (919)   (1,744)     Of which: Identified items A (1,139)   (4,250)    
2,675    3,680    2,501    -27 Adjusted Earnings A 6,354    7,419    -14
5,039    6,136    4,831    -18 Adjusted EBITDA A 11,175    12,315    -9
4,183    4,712    3,628    -11 Cash flow from operating activities A 8,895    9,914    -10
1,151    1,041    1,089      Cash capital expenditure C 2,192    1,901     
137    137    142    Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)   137    140    -2
4,885    4,954    4,895    -1 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)   4,919    4,860    +1
980    992    985    -1 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)   986    978    +1
6.95    7.58    7.17    -8 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes)   14.53    14.35    +1
16.41    16.87    16.03    -3 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)   33.28    33.00    +1

1.Q2 on Q1 change

Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first quarter 2024, reflected the combined effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation due to seasonality and realised prices (decrease of $531 million), lower volumes (decrease of $209 million), and unfavourable deferred tax movements ($149 million).

Second quarter 2024 segment earnings also included a charge of $122 million due to unrecoverable indirect tax receivables, and unfavourable movements of $98 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These charges and unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the first quarter 2024 which included unfavourable movements of $887 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA and working capital inflows of $324 million, partly offset by tax payments of $1,039 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the first quarter 2024 decreased by 1% mainly due to higher maintenance, partly offset by production-sharing contract effects. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 8% mainly due to higher maintenance.

 

Half Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first half 2023, reflected the combined effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (decrease of $1,609 million), partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $230 million), lower operating expenses (decrease of $181 million), and favourable deferred tax movements ($148 million).

First half 2024 segment earnings also included unfavourable movements of $985 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These unfavourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the first half 2023 which included unfavourable movements of $2,481 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and net impairment charges and reversals of $1,700 million.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.



 

         Page 3


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and a working capital inflow of $599 million, partly offset by tax payments of $1,506 million and net cash outflows related to derivatives of $1,213 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the first half 2023, increased by 1% mainly due to ramp-up of fields in Oman and Australia, partly offset by higher maintenance. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 1% mainly due to lower unplanned maintenance in Australia.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 4

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                                     
 
UPSTREAM          
Quarters $ million   Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
2,179    2,272    1,601    -4 Segment earnings   4,451    4,390    +1
(157)   339    (98)     Of which: Identified items A 182    (120)    
2,336    1,933    1,700    +21 Adjusted Earnings A 4,270    4,509    -5
7,829    7,888    6,467    -1 Adjusted EBITDA A 15,717    15,317    +3
5,739    5,727    4,519    Cash flow from operating activities A 11,466    10,327    +11
1,829    2,010    2,029      Cash capital expenditure C 3,839    3,899     
1,297    1,331    1,283    -3 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)   1,314    1,314   
2,818    3,136    2,425    -10 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)   2,977    2,749    +8
1,783    1,872    1,701    -5 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)   1,828    1,788    +2

1.Q2 on Q1 change

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first quarter 2024, reflected lower well write-offs (decrease of $313 million), and lower operating expenses (decrease of $149 million), partly offset by lower volumes (decrease of $149 million).

Second quarter 2024 segment earnings also included a loss of $143 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and a loss of $122 million related to a tax settlement in Brazil, partly offset by a gain of $139 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position. These losses and gains are part of identified items, and compare with the first quarter 2024 which included a gain of $460 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position, partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of $102 million.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $1,955 million.

Total production, compared with the first quarter 2024, decreased mainly due to higher scheduled maintenance, partly offset by new oil delivery.

 

Half Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first half 2023, reflected unfavourable movements in deferred tax positions ($415 million), and higher well write-offs (increase of $366 million), partly offset by the net impact of higher realised oil and lower realised gas prices (increase of $197 million).

First half 2024 segment earnings also included gains of $599 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentina on a deferred tax position, partly offset by a loss of $191 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position and net impairment charges and reversals of $169 million. These gains and charges are part of identified items, and compare with the first half 2023 which included charges of $176 million from impairments, and charges of $127 million relating to Brazil Oil export tax, partly offset by gains of $140 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $3,757 million.

Total production, compared with the first half 2023, increased mainly due to new oil delivery in Deep Water, partly offset by field decline.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 5

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                                     
 
MARKETING        
Quarters $ million   Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
257    774    1,019    -67 Segment earnings2   1,031    2,203    -53
(825)   (7)   87   
 		 Of which: Identified items2 A (832)   326     
1,082    781    931    +39 Adjusted Earnings2 A 1,863    1,877    -1
1,999    1,686    1,670    +19 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 3,686    3,384    +9
1,958    1,319    1,296    +48 Cash flow from operating activities2 A 3,277    3,397    -4
644    465    709      Cash capital expenditure2 C 1,109    3,446     
2,868    2,763    3,099    +4 Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d)2   2,816    3,023    -7

1.Q2 on Q1 change

2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.

The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport, industry and heating. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first quarter 2024, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $187 million) mainly driven by improved Mobility unit margins and seasonal impact of higher volumes and higher Sectors and Decarbonisation margins. Lubricants margins were in line with the first quarter 2024. Segment earnings also reflected favourable tax movements ($63 million).

Second quarter 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $783 million mainly relating to an asset in the Netherlands, and charges of $50 million related to redundancy and restructuring. These charges are part of identified items.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, working capital inflows of $153 million, and the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $112 million. These inflows were partly offset by non-cash cost-of-sales adjustments of $74 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the first quarter 2024, increased mainly due to seasonality.

 

Half Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first half 2023, reflected unfavourable tax movements ($181 million), and higher depreciation charges (increase of $101 million) mainly due to asset acquisitions. These were partly offset by higher Marketing margins (increase of $203 million) including higher margins in Lubricants, Mobility and Sectors and Decarbonisation. Segment earnings also reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $53 million).

First half 2024 segment earnings also included impairment charges of $786 million mainly relating to an asset in the Netherlands, charges of $65 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $56 million related to the sale of assets, partly offset by favourable movements of $50 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items and compare with the first half 2023 which included gains of $298 million related to indirect tax credits, and favourable movements of $60 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $539 million, and non-cash cost-of-sales



 

         Page 6


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

adjustments of $79 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $639 million, and tax payments of $191 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the first half 2023, decreased mainly in Mobility including increased focus on value over volume.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 7

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                                     
 
CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS        
Quarters $ million   Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
587    1,157    307    -49 Segment earnings2   1,744    2,060    -15
(499)   (458)   (112)     Of which: Identified items2 A (956)   (66)    
1,085    1,615    419    -33 Adjusted Earnings2 A 2,700    2,126    +27
2,242    2,826    1,243    -21 Adjusted EBITDA2 A 5,068    4,157    +22
2,249    (349)   2,226    +745 Cash flow from operating activities2 A 1,900    3,502    -46
638    500    630      Cash capital expenditure2 C 1,138    1,190     
1,429    1,430    1,335    Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d)   1,429    1,374    +4
3,052    2,883    2,828    +6 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)   5,934    5,658    +5

1.Q2 on Q1 change

2.Wholesale commercial fuels, previously reported in the Chemicals and Products segment, is reported in the Marketing segment (Mobility) with effect from Q1 2024. Comparative information for the Marketing segment and the Chemicals and Products segment has been revised.


 

The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first quarter 2024, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $637 million) mainly driven by lower refining margins due to increased supply and lower margins from trading and optimisation. Segment earnings also reflected unfavourable tax movements ($92 million). These were partly offset by higher Chemicals margins (increase of $123 million) due to higher utilisation and improved margin environment. In addition, the second quarter 2024 reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $101 million).

Second quarter 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $708 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, partly offset by favourable movements of $156 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These charges and favourable movements are part of identified items, and compare with the first quarter 2024 which included unfavourable movements of $319 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $152 million.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the second quarter 2024, Chemicals had positive Adjusted Earnings of $50 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $1,035 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing of payments relating to emissions and biofuel programmes of $417 million, and cash inflows relating to commodity derivatives of $304 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $361 million, tax payments of $186 million and non-cash cost-of sales adjustments of $59 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 80% compared with 73% in the first quarter 2024, due to lower unplanned maintenance in North America.

Refinery utilisation was 92% compared with 91% in the first quarter 2024.

 

Half Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first half 2023, reflected higher Chemicals margins (increase of $439 million) due to higher utilisation and improved margin environment. Segment earnings also reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $473 million). These were partly offset by lower Products margins (decrease of $164 million) mainly driven by lower refining margins partly offset by higher margins from trading and optimisation. Segment earnings also included unfavourable tax movements ($126 million).

First half 2024 segment earnings also included net impairment charges and reversals of $860 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, and unfavourable movements of $163 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are



 

         Page 8


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These charges are part of identified items, and compare with the first half 2023 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $148 million, partly offset by favourable movements of $135 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. In the first half 2024, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $63 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $2,764 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half 2024 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $232 million, non-cash cost-of-sales adjustments of $148 million, and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $102 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $3,000 million, tax payments of $205 million, cash outflows relating to legal provisions of $180 million, and commodity derivatives of $98 million.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 77% compared with 71% in the first half 2023, mainly due to higher economic optimisation in the first half 2023. The increase was also driven by ramp-up of Shell Polymers Monaca and lower unplanned maintenance in the first half 2024.

Refinery utilisation was 92% compared with 88% in the first half 2023, mainly due to lower planned and unplanned maintenance.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.



 

         Page 9

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                                     
 
RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS        
Quarters $ million   Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   Reference 2024 2023 %
(75)   553    540    -114 Segment earnings   478    2,745    -83
112    390    301      Of which: Identified items A 501    2,112     
(187)   163    239    -215 Adjusted Earnings A (24)   634    -104
(91)   267    452    -134 Adjusted EBITDA A 175    1,128    -84
847    2,466    3,192    -66 Cash flow from operating activities A 3,313    4,283    -23
425    438    556      Cash capital expenditure C 863    996     
74    77    67    -5 External power sales (terawatt hours)2   151    135    +12
148    190    172    -22 Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3   338    393    -14

1.Q2 on Q1 change

2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first quarter 2024, reflected lower margins (decrease of $200 million) mainly due to trading and optimisation primarily in Europe as a result of lower seasonal demand and volatility as well as lower generation and energy marketing margins, and unfavourable tax movements ($94 million), partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $52 million).

Second quarter 2024 segment earnings also included favourable movements of $223 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and impairment charges of $155 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These favourable movements and charges are part of identified items and compare with the first quarter 2024 which included favourable movements of $306 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $607 million, and working capital inflows of $225 million, partly offset by tax payments of $138 million, and Adjusted EBITDA.

 

Half Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first half 2023, reflected lower margins (decrease of $831 million) mainly from trading and optimisation primarily in Europe due to lower volatility and declining prices, partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $184 million).

First half 2024 segment earnings also included favourable movements of $529 million relating to an accounting mismatch due to fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of $78 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These favourable movements and charges are part of identified items and compare with the first half 2023 which included favourable movements of $2,125 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as the segment earnings and adjusted for identified items. Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making for the first half 2024, which was partly offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.



 

         Page 10


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half 2024 was primarily driven by net cash inflows related to derivatives of $2,585 million, working capital inflows of $706 million, and Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $382 million.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

Additional Growth Measures

                                                     
Quarters     Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023     2024 2023 %
        Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt):        
3.3    3.2    2.5    +3 – In operation2   3.3    2.5    +35
3.8    3.5    4.6    +9 – Under construction and/or committed for sale3   3.8    4.6    -17

1.Q2 on Q1 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

 

                                         
 
CORPORATE      
Quarters $ million   Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   Reference 2024 2023
(1,656)   (354)   (736)   Segment earnings1   (2,010)   (1,818)  
(1,080)   14    (48)   Of which: Identified items A (1,066)   (72)  
(576)   (368)   (689)   Adjusted Earnings1 A (944)   (1,746)  
(213)   (92)   (227)   Adjusted EBITDA1 A (304)   (434)  
(1,468)   (545)   269    Cash flow from operating activities A (2,013)   (2,134)  

1.From the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments.

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate segment earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first quarter 2024, reflected unfavourable tax movements and unfavourable movements in currency exchange rate effects.

Second quarter 2024 segment earnings also included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income. This non-cash reclassification is part of identified items.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange rate effects and higher operating expenses.

 

Half Year Analysis1

Segment earnings, compared with the first half 2023, were primarily driven by favourable tax movements and favourable net interest movements.

First half 2024 segment earnings also included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These reclassifications are included in identified items.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by favourable currency exchange rate effects.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation.

 

OUTLOOK FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2024

Cash capital expenditure for full year 2024 is expected to be within $22 - $25 billion.



 

         Page 11

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 920 - 980 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.8 - 7.4 million tonnes. Third quarter 2024 outlook reflects scheduled maintenance across the portfolio.

 

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,580 - 1,780 thousand boe/d. Production outlook reflects the scheduled maintenance across the portfolio.

 

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,700 - 3,200 thousand b/d.

 

Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 83% - 91%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 73% - 81%.

 

Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $500 - $700 million in the third quarter and a net expense of approximately $1,900 - $2,300 million for the full year 2024. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate and fair value accounting effects.

 

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

           
 
Date Event
October 31, 2024 Third quarter 2024 results and dividends



 

         Page 12

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

 

                                   
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME    
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
74,463    72,478    74,578    Revenue1 146,942    161,538   
898    1,318    629    Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 2,216    2,210   
(305)   907    813    Interest and other income/(expenses)2 602    1,294   
75,057    74,703    76,020    Total revenue and other income/(expenses) 149,760    165,041   
49,417    46,867    51,492    Purchases 96,284    108,994   
5,593    5,810    6,041    Production and manufacturing expenses 11,403    12,049   
3,094    2,975    3,314    Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 6,069    6,365   
263    212    297    Research and development 475    550   
496    750    444    Exploration 1,246    847   
7,555    5,881    7,872    Depreciation, depletion and amortisation2 13,436    14,157   
1,235    1,164    1,211    Interest expense 2,399    2,375   
67,653    63,659    70,671    Total expenditure 131,312    145,339   
7,404    11,044    5,348    Income/(loss) before taxation 18,447    19,702   
3,754    3,604    2,195    Taxation charge/(credit)2 7,358    7,776   
3,650    7,439    3,154    Income/(loss) for the period 11,089    11,926   
133    82    20    Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 215    83   
3,517    7,358    3,134    Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 10,874    11,843   
0.55    1.14    0.46    Basic earnings per share ($)3 1.70    1.73   
0.55    1.13    0.46    Diluted earnings per share ($)3 1.68    1.71   

1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

3.See Note 4 “Earnings per share”.

 

                                   
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME    
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
3,650    7,439    3,154    Income/(loss) for the period 11,089    11,926   
      Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:    
      Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:    
698    (1,995)   (267)   – Currency translation differences1 (1,296)   286   
(12)   (6)   (7)   – Debt instruments remeasurements (19)   12   
14    53    100    – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) 67    (80)  
—    —      – Net investment hedging gains/(losses) —    (44)  
(6)   (14)   (53)   – Deferred cost of hedging (20)   (55)  
(50)   (12)   (10)   – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (62)   (46)  
644    (1,974)   (229)   Total (1,330)   73   
      Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:    
310    439    (24)   – Retirement benefits remeasurements 749    (55)  
(81)   78    16    – Equity instruments remeasurements (3)   23   
44    10    (24)   – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 55    (32)  
273    528    (32)   Total 801    (65)  
917    (1,445)   (261)   Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (529)    
4,567    5,994    2,893    Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 10,560    11,934   
123    56    (15)   Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 180    68   
4,443    5,937    2,908    Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 10,381    11,866   

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.



 

         Page 13

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                 
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
$ million    
  June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets    
Non-current assets    
Goodwill 16,538    16,660   
Other intangible assets 9,387    10,253   
Property, plant and equipment 189,656    194,835   
Joint ventures and associates 25,098    24,457   
Investments in securities 2,972    3,246   
Deferred tax 5,888    6,454   
Retirement benefits1 9,454    9,151   
Trade and other receivables 6,808    6,298   
Derivative financial instruments² 348    801   
  266,150    272,155   
Current assets    
Inventories 26,449    26,019   
Trade and other receivables 50,619    53,273   
Derivative financial instruments² 11,724    15,098   
Cash and cash equivalents 38,148    38,774   
  126,940    133,164   
Assets classified as held for sale1 1,692    951   
  128,632    134,115   
Total assets 394,783    406,270   
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities    
Debt 64,619    71,610   
Trade and other payables 4,471    3,103   
Derivative financial instruments² 2,438    2,301   
Deferred tax 15,293    15,347   
Retirement benefits1 6,701    7,549   
Decommissioning and other provisions 22,574    22,531   
  116,096    122,441   
Current liabilities    
Debt 10,849    9,931   
Trade and other payables 63,943    68,237   
Derivative financial instruments² 8,138    9,529   
Income taxes payable 4,087    3,422   
Decommissioning and other provisions 3,622    4,041   
  90,639    95,160   
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1 857    307   
  91,496    95,467   
Total liabilities 207,592    217,908   
Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders 185,407    186,607   
Non-controlling interest 1,783    1,755   
Total equity 187,190    188,362   
Total liabilities and equity 394,783    406,270   

1.    See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2.    See Note 7 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.


 



 

         Page 14

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                                     
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
  Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders      
$ million Share capital1 Shares held in trust Other reserves² Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest   Total equity
At January 1, 2024 544    (997)   21,145    165,915    186,607    1,755      188,362   
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period —    —    (494)   10,874    10,381    180      10,560   
Transfer from other comprehensive income —    —    170    (170)   —    —      —   
Dividends³ —    —    —    (4,387)   (4,387)   (150)     (4,537)  
Repurchases of shares4 (17)   —    17    (7,020)   (7,020)   —      (7,020)  
Share-based compensation —    544    (213)   (406)   (76)   —      (76)  
Other changes —    —    —    (96)   (96)   (1)     (98)  
At June 30, 2024 528    (454)   20,625    164,709    185,407    1,783      187,190   
At January 1, 2023 584    (726)   21,132    169,482    190,472    2,125      192,597   
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period —    —    24    11,842    11,866    68      11,934   
Transfer from other comprehensive income —    —    (121)   121    —    —      —   
Dividends3 —    —    —    (4,014)   (4,014)   (585)     (4,599)  
Repurchases of shares4 (22)   —    22    (8,054)   (8,054)   —      (8,054)  
Share-based compensation —    500    (203)   (105)   192    —      192   
Other changes —    —    —        24      25   
At June 30, 2023 562    (227)   20,854    169,272    190,461    1,633      192,094   

1.    See Note 5 “Share capital”.

2.    See Note 6 “Other reserves”.

3.    The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4.     Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.



 

         Page 15

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                         
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS    
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024   Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
7,404      11,044    5,348    Income before taxation for the period 18,447    19,702   
        Adjustment for:    
619      576    612    – Interest expense (net) 1,195    1,276   
7,555      5,881    7,872    – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation1 13,436    14,157   
269      554    204    – Exploration well write-offs 823    440   
(143)     (10)   (53)   – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (154)   (98)  
(898)     (1,318)   (629)   – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (2,216)   (2,210)  
792      738    884    – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 1,530    1,780   
(954)     (608)   1,171    – (Increase)/decrease in inventories (1,562)   5,389   
1,965      (195)   8,289    – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 1,770    14,231   
(1,269)     (1,949)   (4,573)   – Increase/(decrease) in current payables2 (3,218)   (15,379)  
253      1,386    (907)   – Derivative financial instruments 1,638    (3,244)  
(332)     (61)   14    – Retirement benefits (392)   30   
(332)     (600)   (282)   – Decommissioning and other provisions2 (931)   (492)  
2,027      509    954    – Other1 2,536    624   
(3,448)     (2,616)   (3,773)   Tax paid (6,064)   (6,917)  
13,508      13,330    15,130    Cash flow from operating activities 26,838    29,289   
(4,445)     (3,980)   (4,614)      Capital expenditure (8,424)   (10,774)  
(261)     (500)   (436)      Investments in joint ventures and associates (761)   (743)  
(13)     (13)   (80)      Investments in equity securities (25)   (114)  
(4,719)     (4,493)   (5,130)   Cash capital expenditure (9,211)   (11,631)  
710      323    362    Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 1,033    1,841   
57      133    100    Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 190    357   
    569    18    Proceeds from sale of equity securities 570    20   
648      577    522    Interest received 1,224    970   
883      857    1,908    Other investing cash inflows 1,740    2,607   
(920)     (1,494)   (794)   Other investing cash outflows (2,414)   (1,417)  
(3,338)     (3,528)   (3,015)   Cash flow from investing activities (6,866)   (7,253)  
(179)     (107)   (186)   Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months (286)   (272)  
        Other debt:    
132      167    362    – New borrowings 299    777   
(4,154)     (1,532)   (1,774)   – Repayments (5,686)   (3,228)  
(1,287)     (911)   (1,158)   Interest paid (2,198)   (2,027)  
(115)     (297)   (152)   Derivative financial instruments (412)   48   
(1)  
 		 (4)     Change in non-controlling interest (5)   (27)  
        Cash dividends paid to:    
(2,177)     (2,210)   (1,983)   – Shell plc shareholders (4,387)   (4,013)  
(82)     (68)   (575)   – Non-controlling interest (150)   (585)  
(3,958)     (2,824)   (3,624)   Repurchases of shares (6,782)   (7,915)  
(24)     (462)   86    Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (486)   (146)  
(11,846)     (8,248)   (9,003)   Cash flow from financing activities (20,094)   (17,388)  
(126)     (379)   (93)   Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (505)   199   
(1,801)     1,175    3,020    Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (627)   4,848   
39,949      38,774    42,074    Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,774    40,246   
38,148      39,949    45,094    Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 38,148    45,094   

1.See Note 8 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2.To further enhance consistency between working capital and the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, from January 1, 2024, onwards movements in current other provisions are recognised in 'Decommissioning and other provisions' instead of 'Increase/(decrease) in current payables'. Comparatives for the second quarter 2023 and the half year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $46 million and $172 million respectively to conform with current period presentation.



 

         Page 16

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

 

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the UK, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 244 to 316) for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Form 20-F (pages 217 to 290) for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

Going Concern

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on the going concern basis of accounting. In assessing the appropriateness of the going concern assumption over the period to December 31, 2025 (the ‘going concern period’), management have stress tested Shell’s most recent financial projections to incorporate a range of potential future outcomes by considering Shell’s principal risks, potential downside pressures on commodity prices and long-term demand, and cash preservation measures, including reduced cash capital expenditure and shareholder distributions. This assessment confirmed that Shell has adequate cash, other liquid resources and undrawn credit facilities to enable it to meet its obligations as they fall due in order to continue its operations during the going concern period. Therefore, the Directors consider it appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

 

2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

From the first quarter 2024, Wholesale commercial fuels forms part of Mobility with inclusion in the Marketing segment (previously Chemicals and Products segment). The change in segmentation reflects the increasing alignment between the economic characteristics of wholesale commercial fuels and other Mobility businesses, and is consistent with changes in the information provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact between the Marketing and the Chemicals and Products segment (see below). Also, from the first quarter 2024, Shell's longer-term innovation portfolio is managed centrally and hence reported as part of the Corporate segment (previously all other segments). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation with an offsetting impact on all the other segments (see below).


 


 



 

         Page 17


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                   
 
REVENUE AND CCS EARNINGS BY SEGMENT    
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
      Third-party revenue    
9,052    9,195    7,938    Integrated Gas 18,247    18,869   
1,590    1,759    1,533    Upstream 3,349    3,595   
32,005    30,041    31,517    Marketing2 62,045    63,562   
24,583    23,735    23,712    Chemicals and Products2 48,319    50,002   
7,222    7,737    9,866    Renewables and Energy Solutions 14,959    25,485   
11    11    12    Corporate 22    24   
74,463    72,478    74,578    Total third-party revenue1 146,942    161,538   
      Inter-segment revenue    
2,157    2,404    2,940    Integrated Gas 4,560    6,474   
10,102    10,287    8,859    Upstream 20,390    20,005   
1,363    1,355    1,273    Marketing2 2,718    2,600   
9,849    10,312    9,918    Chemicals and Products2 20,161    20,711   
957    1,005    771    Renewables and Energy Solutions 1,962    2,246   
—    —    —    Corporate —    —   
      CCS earnings    
2,454    2,761    757    Integrated Gas 5,215    3,169   
2,179    2,272    1,601    Upstream 4,451    4,390   
257    774    1,019    Marketing2 1,031    2,203   
587    1,157    307    Chemicals and Products2 1,744    2,060   
(75)   553    540    Renewables and Energy Solutions 478    2,745   
(1,656)   (354)   (736)   Corporate3 (2,010)   (1,818)  
3,747    7,163    3,488    Total CCS earnings4 10,910    12,749   

1.Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Second quarter 2024 included income of $3,194 million (first quarter 2024: $1,643 million income; second quarter 2023: $4,247 million income). This amount includes both the reversal of prior losses of $73 million (first quarter 2024: $257 million gains; second quarter 2023: $27 million gains) related to sales contracts and prior losses of $227 million (first quarter 2024: $235 million losses; second quarter 2023: $88 million losses) related to purchase contracts that were previously recognised and where physical settlement took place in the second quarter 2024.

2.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the second quarter 2023 and the half year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly, by $4,944 million and $10,710 million respectively for Third-party revenue and by $48 million and $95 million respectively for CCS earnings to conform with current period presentation. For Inter-segment revenue the reallocation and revision of comparative figures for the second quarter 2023 and the half year 2023 led to an increase in inter-segment revenue in the Marketing segment of $1,150 million and $2,314 million respectively and an increase in the Chemicals and Products segment of $9,410 million and $19,638 million respectively.

3.From January 1, 2024, onwards costs for Shell's centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio are reported as part of the Corporate segment. Prior period comparatives for Corporate for the second quarter 2023 and the half year 2023 have been revised by $35 million and $53 million respectively, with a net offsetting impact in all other segments to conform with current period presentation.

4.See Note 3 "Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt".


 



 

         Page 18


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.

                                   
 
CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
      Capital expenditure    
1,024    858    803    Integrated Gas 1,882    1,500   
1,769    1,766    1,936    Upstream 3,535    3,688   
644    427    695    Marketing1 1,071    3,423   
601    474    624    Chemicals and Products1 1,074    1,183   
377    421    483    Renewables and Energy Solutions 797    858   
30    34    72    Corporate 64    122   
4,445    3,980    4,614    Total capital expenditure 8,424    10,774   
      Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates    
127    184    286    Integrated Gas 310    401   
60    244    93    Upstream 304    211   
—    38    14    Marketing 38    23   
37    26      Chemicals and Products 63     
35      46    Renewables and Energy Solutions 43    91   
  —    (6)   Corporate   10   
261    500    436    Total investments in joint ventures and associates 761    743   
      Add: Investments in equity securities    
—    —    —    Integrated Gas —    —   
—    —    —    Upstream —    —   
—    —    —    Marketing —    —   
—    —      Chemicals and Products —     
13    10    27    Renewables and Energy Solutions 22    46   
—      51    Corporate   65   
13    13    80    Total investments in equity securities 25    114   
      Cash capital expenditure    
1,151    1,041    1,089    Integrated Gas 2,192    1,901   
1,829    2,010    2,029    Upstream 3,839    3,899   
644    465    709    Marketing1 1,109    3,446   
638    500    630    Chemicals and Products1 1,138    1,190   
425    438    556    Renewables and Energy Solutions 863    996   
32    37    117    Corporate 69    198   
4,719    4,493    5,130    Total Cash capital expenditure 9,211    11,631   

1.From January 1, 2024, onwards Wholesale commercial fuels has been reallocated from the Chemicals and Products segment to the Marketing segment. Comparatives for the second quarter 2023 and the half year 2023 have been reclassified accordingly by $39 million and $91 million respectively for capital expenditure and cash capital expenditure to conform with current period presentation.



 

         Page 19

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

3. Reconciliation of income for the period to CCS Earnings, Operating expenses and Total Debt

                                   
 
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS    
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
3,517    7,358    3,134    Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 10,874    11,843   
133    82    20    Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 215    83   
3,650    7,439    3,154    Income/(loss) for the period 11,089    11,926   
      Current cost of supplies adjustment:    
137    (332)   383    Purchases (194)   1,030   
(36)   84    (96)   Taxation 48    (267)  
(5)   (28)   47    Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (33)   60   
97    (276)   334    Current cost of supplies adjustment (179)   823   
      Of which:    
89    (264)   326    Attributable to Shell plc shareholders (175)   807
  (12)     Attributable to non-controlling interest (4)   16
3,747    7,163    3,488    CCS earnings 10,910    12,749   
      Of which:    
3,606    7,093    3,460    CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 10,700    12,650   
140    70    27    CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 210    99   


 

                                   
 
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES    
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
5,593    5,810    6,041    Production and manufacturing expenses 11,403    12,049   
3,094    2,975    3,314    Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 6,069    6,365   
263    212    297    Research and development 475    550   
8,950    8,997    9,653    Operating expenses 17,947    18,964   


 

                                   
 
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT    
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
10,849    11,046    12,114    Current debt 10,849    12,114   
64,619    68,886    72,252    Non-current debt 64,619    72,252   
75,468    79,931    84,366    Total debt 75,468    84,366   

 

4. Earnings per share

                                   
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Quarters   Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
3,517    7,358    3,134    Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million) 10,874    11,843   
           
      Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining:    
6,355.4    6,440.1    6,793.4    Basic earnings per share (million) 6,397.7    6,855.8   
6,417.6    6,504.3    6,854.2    Diluted earnings per share (million) 6,461.0    6,917.8   



 

         Page 20

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

5. Share capital

                         
 
ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH
  Number of shares   Nominal value
($ million)
At January 1, 2024 6,524,109,049      544     
Repurchases of shares (199,993,563)     (17)    
At June 30, 2024 6,324,115,486      528     
At January 1, 2023 7,003,503,393      584     
Repurchases of shares (268,292,487)     (22)    
At June 30, 2023 6,735,210,906      562     


 

At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €150 million (representing approximately 2,147 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 20, 2025, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.

 

6. Other reserves

                                         
 
OTHER RESERVES
$ million Merger reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total
At January 1, 2024 37,298    154    236    1,308    (17,851)   21,145   
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders —    —    —    —    (494)   (494)  
Transfer from other comprehensive income —    —    —    —    170    170   
Repurchases of shares —    —    17    —    —    17   
Share-based compensation —    —    —    (213)   —    (213)  
At June 30, 2024 37,298    154    253    1,095    (18,175)   20,625   
At January 1, 2023 37,298    154    196    1,140    (17,656)   21,132   
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders —    —    —    —    24    24   
Transfer from other comprehensive income —    —    —    —    (121)   (121)  
Repurchases of shares —    —    22    —    —    22   
Share-based compensation —    —    —    (203)   —    (203)  
At June 30, 2023 37,298    154    220    936    (17,752)   20,854   

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

 

7. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at June 30, 2024, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2023, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that date.



 

         Page 21


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024 is a decrease of $3,374 million for the current assets and a decrease of $1,391 million for the current liabilities.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

                 
 
DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES
$ million June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Carrying amount 49,868    53,832   
Fair value¹ 45,803    50,866   

1.    Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.

 

8. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
(305)   907    813    Interest and other income/(expenses) 602    1,294   
      Of which:    
616    588    599    Interest income 1,204    1,100   
30    23    29    Dividend income (from investments in equity securities) 53    29   
143    10    65    Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses 154    110   
(1,169)   66      Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities (1,103)   (229)  
74    219    113    Other 293    284   

Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities in the second quarter 2024 includes a loss of $1,104 million related to cumulative currency translation differences that were reclassified to profit and loss. The reclassification of these cumulative currency translation differences was principally triggered by changes in the funding structure of some of Shell's businesses in the United Kingdom. These currency translation differences were previously directly recognised in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
7,555    5,881    7,872    Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 13,436    14,157   
      Of which:    
5,642 5,654 5,708 Depreciation 11,296    11,404   
1,984 382 2,490 Impairments 2,365    3,079   
(71) (154) (326) Impairment reversals (225)   (326)  

Impairments recognised in the second quarter 2024 of $1,984 million pre-tax ($1,778 million post-tax) mainly relate to Marketing ($1,055 million), Chemicals and Products ($690 million) and Renewables and Energy Solutions ($141 million). The impairment in Marketing principally relates to a biofuels facility located in the Netherlands, triggered by a temporary pause of on-site construction work. The impairment in Chemicals and Products relates to an Energy and Chemicals Park located in Singapore, due to remeasurement of the fair value less costs of disposal triggered by a sales agreement reached. Impairments recognised in the first quarter 2024 of $382 million pre-tax ($332 million post-tax) include various smaller impairments in various segments. Impairments in the second quarter 2023 were mainly triggered by a change in the discount rate applied. Impairments recognised in the second quarter 2023 of $2,490 million pre-tax ($1,910 million post-tax) relate to an asset in Integrated Gas located in North America and various smaller impairments across segments.



 

         Page 22


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

Taxation charge/credit

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
3,754    3,604    2,195    Taxation charge/(credit) 7,358    7,776   
      Of which:    
3,666 3,525 2,195 Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax 7,192    7,776   
88 79 Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax 167   

On June 20, 2023, the UK substantively enacted Pillar Two Model Rules, effective as from January 1, 2024.

As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.


 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Currency translation differences


 

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
698    (1,995)   (267)   Currency translation differences (1,296)   286   
      Of which:    
(406) (1,983) (263) Recognised in Other comprehensive income (2,388)   288   
1,104 (12) (4) (Gain)/loss reclassified to profit or loss 1,092    (2)

Amounts reclassified to profit and loss in the second quarter 2024 relate to cumulative currency translation differences that were reclassified to income (refer to Interest and other income above).

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retirement benefits

                 
 
$ million    
  June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Non-current assets    
Retirement benefits 9,454    9,151   
Non-current liabilities    
Retirement benefits 6,701    7,549   
Surplus/(deficit) 2,753    1,602   

Amounts recognised in the Balance Sheet in relation to defined benefit plans include both plan assets and obligations that are presented on a net basis on a plan-by-plan basis. The change in the net retirement benefit asset as at June 30, 2024, is mainly driven by an increase of the market yield on high-quality corporate bonds in the USA, the UK and Eurozone since December 31, 2023, partly offset by losses on plan assets.

Assets classified as held for sale

                   
   
$ million      
  June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023  
Assets classified as held for sale 1,692    951     
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 857    307     

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at June 30, 2024 relate to an energy and chemicals park asset in Chemicals and Products in Singapore and various smaller assets. The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at June 30, 2024, are Inventories ($1,310 million; December 31, 2023: $463 million), Property, plant and equipment ($215 million; December 31, 2023: $250 million), Debt ($377 million; December 31, 2023: $84 million) and Decommissioning and other provisions ($329 million; December 31, 2023: $75 million).



 

         Page 23


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flow from operating activities - Other

                                   
 
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
2,027    509    954    Other 2,536    624   

'Cash flow from operating activities - Other' for the second quarter 2024 includes $1,104 million inflow (first quarter 2024: zero; second quarter 2023: zero) representing reversal of the non-cash recycling of currency translation losses from other comprehensive income (refer to Interest and other income above). It also includes $620 million of net inflows (first quarter 2024: $188 million net inflows; second quarter 2023: $764 million net inflows) due to the timing of payments relating to emission certificates and biofuel programmes in Europe and North America.


 


 



 

         Page 24

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

 

A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.

                                   
     
Quarters $ million Half year
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023   2024 2023
3,517    7,358    3,134    Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 10,874    11,843   
133    82    20    Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 215    83   
89    (264)   326    Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Shell plc shareholders (175)   807   
  (12)     Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (4)   16   
3,747    7,163    3,488    CCS earnings 10,910    12,749   


 

                                               
 
Q2 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 3,747 2,454 2,179 257 587 (75) (1,656)
Less: Identified items (2,669) (220) (157) (825) (499) 112 (1,080)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 140            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest 18            
Adjusted Earnings 6,293            
Add: Non-controlling interest 122            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 6,415 2,675 2,336 1,082 1,085 (187) (576)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 3,947 940 2,312 359 297 (10) 49
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,642 1,375 2,750 548 867 95 6
Add: Exploration well write-offs 269 5 264        
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,149 44 166 10 23 1 904
Less: Interest income 616 (1) 30 (9) 595
Adjusted EBITDA 16,806 5,039 7,829 1,999 2,242 (91) (213)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 133     74 59    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (135) 96 (288) (54) 46 64
Derivative financial instruments 713 (133) 9 7 304 607 (79)
Taxation paid (3,448) (1,039) (1,955) (17) (186) (138) (113)
Other (38) (104) (341) (57) 263 180 20
(Increase)/decrease in working capital (258) 324 484 153 (361) 225 (1,083)
Cash flow from operating activities 13,508 4,183 5,739 1,958 2,249 847 (1,468)



 

         Page 25


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                               
 
Q1 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 7,163 2,761 2,272 774 1,157 553 (354)
Less: Identified items (641) (919) 339 (7) (458) 390 14
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 70            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest            
Adjusted Earnings 7,734            
Add: Non-controlling interest 70            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 7,804 3,680 1,933 781 1,615 163 (368)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 4,124 996 2,522 358 338 (91)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,654 1,410 2,727 535 870 106 6
Add: Exploration well write-offs 554 8 546
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,163 42 169 12 17 1 922
Less: Interest income 588 10 14 4 560
Adjusted EBITDA 18,711 6,136 7,888 1,686 2,826 267 (92)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation (360)     (153) (207)    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (582) (197) (546) 93 56 13
Derivative financial instruments 306 (1,080) (3) (39) (402) 1,978 (149)
Taxation paid (2,616) (467) (1,802) (175) (19) (244) 91
Other (97) 45 (231) 393 (378) (30) 104
(Increase)/decrease in working capital (2,752) 275 421 (792) (2,639) 481 (499)
Cash flow from operating activities 13,330 4,712 5,727 1,319 (349) 2,466 (545)


 

                                               
 
Q2 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 3,488 757 1,601 1,019 307 540 (736)
Less: Identified items (1,613) (1,744) (98) 87 (112) 301 (48)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 27            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest            
Adjusted Earnings 5,073            
Add: Non-controlling interest 27            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 5,101 2,501 1,700 931 419 239 (689)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 2,813 831 1,693 241 (43) 105 (14)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 5,708 1,447 2,778 486 883 110 4
Add: Exploration well write-offs 203 23 180
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 1,210 29 120 12 (5) 1 1,053
Less: Interest income 599 1 3 11 2 582
Adjusted EBITDA 14,435 4,831 6,467 1,670 1,243 452 (227)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 430     196 234    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) 327 119 28 25 114 41
Derivative financial instruments (777) (201) 9 (24) (198) (170) (193)
Taxation paid (3,773) (1,279) (2,346) (178) (104) (86) 220
Other 461 (3) (459) 444 311 168
(Increase)/decrease in working capital 4,886 162 819 (444) 1,094 2,954 301
Cash flow from operating activities 15,130 3,628 4,519 1,296 2,226 3,192 269



 

         Page 26


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                               
 
Half year 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 10,910 5,215 4,451 1,031 1,744 478 (2,010)
Less: Identified items (3,310) (1,139) 182 (832) (956) 501 (1,066)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 210            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest 18            
Adjusted Earnings 14,027            
Add: Non-controlling interest 192            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 14,219 6,354 4,270 1,863 2,700 (24) (944)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 8,071 1,936 4,834 717 635 (9) (42)
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 11,296 2,785 5,477 1,084 1,737 201 12
Add: Exploration well write-offs 823 13 811        
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 2,312 87 335 22 40 2 1,825
Less: Interest income 1,204 9 44 (5) 1,155
Adjusted EBITDA 35,517 11,175 15,717 3,686 5,068 175 (304)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation (227)     (79) (148)    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (717) (101) (834) 38 102 78
Derivative financial instruments 1,019 (1,213) 5 (32) (98) 2,585 (228)
Taxation paid (6,064) (1,506) (3,757) (191) (205) (382) (23)
Other (135) (59) (572) 337 (115) 151 124
(Increase)/decrease in working capital (3,010) 599 905 (639) (3,000) 706 (1,581)
Cash flow from operating activities 26,838 8,895 11,466 3,277 1,900 3,313 (2,013)


 

                                               
 
Half year 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
CCS earnings 12,749 3,169 4,390 2,203 2,060 2,745 (1,818)
Less: Identified items (2,069) (4,250) (120) 326 (66) 2,112 (72)
Less: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 99            
Add: Identified items attributable to non-controlling interest            
Adjusted Earnings 14,720            
Add: Non-controlling interest 99            
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 14,819 7,419 4,509 1,877 2,126 634 (1,746)
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 7,932 1,927 4,560 539 305 275 325
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 11,404 2,887 5,587 951 1,749 221 9
Add: Exploration well write-offs 439 23 415
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 2,373 59 253 17 (2) 2 2,046
Less: Interest income 1,100 1 8 20 4 1,067
Adjusted EBITDA 35,867 12,315 15,317 3,384 4,157 1,128 (434)
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 1,090     530 560    
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (153) 73 (486) 104 103 51 2
Derivative financial instruments (2,563) (2,618) 20 (29) 601 (313) (224)
Taxation paid (6,917) (2,163) (4,364) (252) (251) (92) 206
Other (95) (40) (473) 508 117 (23) (184)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital 4,241 2,348 314 212 (665) 3,531 (1,499)
Cash flow from operating activities 29,289 9,914 10,327 3,397 3,502 4,283 (2,134)

 

Identified Items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. Identified items in the tables below are presented on a net basis.



 

         Page 27


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                               
 
Q2 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) 143 2 131 (60) (8) 79
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (1,932) (18) (80) (1,055) (619) (161)
Redundancy and restructuring (211) (9) (56) (69) (30) (45) (2)
Provisions for onerous contracts (17) (3) (14)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 461 (102) (29) 63 211 318
Other1 (1,271) (130) (168) 10 113 7 (1,103)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (2,826) (260) (215) (1,111) (333) 198 (1,105)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (157) (40) (58) (286) 165 87 (25)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) 135 1 114 (45) (6) 71
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (1,728) (15) (67) (783) (708) (155)
Redundancy and restructuring (147) (6) (33) (50) (23) (33) (1)
Provisions for onerous contracts (14) (3) (11)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 319 (98) (7) 45 156 223
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 49 10 (4) 43
Other1 (1,284) (111) (148) 7 83 5 (1,122)
Impact on CCS earnings (2,669) (220) (157) (825) (499) 112 (1,080)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 18 18
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (2,687) (220) (157) (825) (517) 112 (1,080)

1.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.



 

         Page 28


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                               
 
Q1 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) 10 (3) 27 (15) (9) 10
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (227) (8) (96) (4) (178) 59
Redundancy and restructuring (74) (1) (13) (20) (18) (15) (6)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (1,079) (1,068) (2) 6 (416) 400
Other 126 4 38 23 45 16
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (1,244) (1,075) (46) (11) (575) 469 (6)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (604) (157) (385) (4) (118) 80 (20)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) (4) (2) 10 (11) (7) 6
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (186) (5) (102) (3) (152) 77
Redundancy and restructuring (53) (1) (9) (15) (14) (11) (4)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (896) (887) 5 (319) 306
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 403 (27) 412 18
Other 95 3 28 17 34 12
Impact on CCS earnings (641) (919) 339 (7) (458) 390 14
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (641) (919) 339 (7) (458) 390 14



 

         Page 29


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                               
 
Q2 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) 65 (16) 4 48 (4) 33
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,164) (1,900) (72) (48) (102) (42)
Redundancy and restructuring (24) 5 (7) (10) (1) (2) (10)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 130 (330) 56 24 (17) 397
Other (142) (207) 88 (23)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (2,136) (2,241) (227) 102 (146) 386 (10)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (523) (497) (128) 14 (34) 85 38
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) 50 (11) 1 38 (3) 25
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (1,661) (1,438) (65) (50) (76) (32)
Redundancy and restructuring (17) 4 (4) (8) (1) (1) (7)
Provisions for onerous contracts
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 46 (293) 20 20 (11) 310
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 45 (6) 92 (41)
Other (77) (142) 88 (23)
Impact on CCS earnings (1,613) (1,744) (98) 87 (112) 301 (48)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (1,613) (1,744) (98) 87 (112) 301 (48)



 

         Page 30


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                               
 
Half year 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) 154 (1) 158 (75) (17) 89
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,159) (26) (176) (1,059) (797) (102)
Redundancy and restructuring (284) (10) (69) (90) (49) (60) (7)
Provisions for onerous contracts (17) (3) (14)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (619) (1,169) (31) 69 (205) 717
Other (1,145) (126) (130) 33 158 24 (1,103)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (4,070) (1,336) (261) (1,123) (908) 668 (1,111)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) (761) (197) (443) (290) 48 167 (45)
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) 131 124 (56) (13) 77
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (1,914) (20) (169) (786) (860) (78)
Redundancy and restructuring (200) (6) (42) (65) (37) (44) (5)
Provisions for onerous contracts (14) (3) (11)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (576) (985) (8) 50 (163) 529
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 452 (17) 408 61
Other (1,188) (107) (120) 25 118 18 (1,122)
Impact on CCS earnings (3,310) (1,139) 182 (832) (956) 501 (1,066)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 18 18
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (3,328) (1,139) 182 (832) (974) 501 (1,066)



 

         Page 31


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                                               
 
Half year 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation              
Divestment gains/(losses) 110 (7) 52 41 (15) 39
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,757) (2,275) (184) (47) (197) (54)
Redundancy and restructuring (33) 3 (6) (17) (13)
Provisions for onerous contracts (24) (24)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 681 (2,697) 349 68 165 2,795
Other 66 (210) 298 (23)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (1,958) (4,976) 2 342 (94) 2,781 (13)
Less: total identified items included in Taxation charge/(credit) 112 (726) 121 16 (28) 669 59
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period              
Divestment gains/(losses) 117 (5) 72 31 (11) 30
Impairment reversals/(impairments) (2,117) (1,700) (176) (49) (148) (44)
Redundancy and restructuring (21) 2 (1) (13) (1) (9)
Provisions for onerous contracts (18) (18)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (68) (2,481) 93 60 135 2,125
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances 60 (17) 140 (63)
Other (22) (49) (247) 297 (23)
Impact on CCS earnings (2,069) (4,250) (120) 326 (66) 2,112 (72)
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on CCS earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders (2,069) (4,250) (120) 326 (66) 2,112 (72)

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).

Provisions for onerous contracts: Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.



 

         Page 32

 


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS

B.    Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 4).

 

C.    Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.

 

D.    Capital employed and Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Effective first quarter 2024, the definition of capital employed has been amended to reflect the deduction of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the numerator applied to ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest basis has been amended to remove interest on cash and cash equivalents for consistency with the revised capital employed definition. Comparative information has been revised to reflect the updated definition. Also, the presentation of ROACE on a net income basis has been discontinued, as this measure is not routinely used by management in assessing the efficiency of capital employed.

The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes that the updated methodology better reflects Shell’s approach to managing capital employed, including the management of cash and cash equivalents alongside total debt and equity as part of the financial framework.

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.

                       
 
$ million Quarters
  Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Current debt 12,114 9,044 6,521
Non-current debt 72,252 76,098 77,220
Total equity 192,094 195,530 194,299
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (45,094) (42,074) (38,970)
Capital employed – opening 231,366 238,598 239,069
Current debt 10,849 11,046 12,114
Non-current debt 64,619 68,886 72,252
Total equity 187,190 188,304 192,094
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (38,148) (39,949) (45,094)
Capital employed – closing 224,511 228,286 231,366
Capital employed – average 227,939 233,442 235,218



 

         Page 33


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


                       
 
$ million Quarters
  Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A) 27,558 26,338 33,988
Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters 409 295 247
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters (25) (24) 105
Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters 7 (11) 15
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters 27,935 26,620 34,325
Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 2,650 2,718 2,509
Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters 1,395 1,368 984
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters 29,190 27,971 35,850
Capital employed – average 227,939 233,442 235,218
ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis 12.8% 12.0% 15.2%

 

E.    Gearing and Net debt

Gearing is a measure of Shell’s capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

                       
 
$ million  
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
Current debt 10,849    11,046    12,114   
Non-current debt 64,619    68,886    72,252   
Total debt 75,468    79,931    84,366   
Of which lease liabilities 25,600    26,885    27,587   
Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 2,460    1,888    2,773   
Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) (1,466)   (1,357)   (1,736)  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (38,148)   (39,949)   (45,094)  
Net debt 38,314    40,513    40,310   
Total equity 187,190    188,304    192,094   
Total capital 225,505    228,817    232,404   
Gearing 17.0  % 17.7  % 17.3  %


 

 

F.    Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses

Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.



 

         Page 34


 

     
 
SHELL PLC
2nd QUARTER 2024 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                                               
 
Q2 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 5,593 1,050 2,219 320 1,573 422 10
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 3,094 64 62 2,295 293 279 101
Research and development 263 32 61 47 37 24 62
Operating expenses 8,950 1,146 2,341 2,662 1,902 725 173


 

                                               
 
Q1 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 5,810 956 2,269 366 1,634 579 5
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 2,975 62 58 2,188 420 158 89
Research and development 212 26 58 34 34 12 49
Operating expenses 8,997 1,044 2,385 2,587 2,088 749 144


 

                                               
 
Q2 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 6,041 1,082 2,095 321 1,943 598 3
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses1 3,314 43 88 2,370 465 257 91
Research and development1 297 25 72 68 45 15 72
Operating expenses 9,653 1,150 2,255 2,759 2,454 870 165


 

                                               
 
Half year 2024 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 11,403 2,006 4,487 685 3,207 1,001 16
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 6,069 126 120 4,483 713 437 190
Research and development 475 58 119 81 71 36 111
Operating expenses 17,947 2,190 4,726 5,249 3,990 1,475 317


 

                                               
 
Half year 2023 $ million
  Total Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate
Production and manufacturing expenses 12,049 2,217 4,326 695 3,679 1,117 15
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses1 6,365 65 175 4,458 993 501 172
Research and development1 550 54 138