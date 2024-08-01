Dry Wine Yeast Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2032

Dry Wine Yeast Market AMR

The dry wine yeast market, valued at $2 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR, reaching $3.3 billion by 2032.

Dry wine yeast, with its unique fermentation properties and the rise of digital shopping, is set to transform the wine industry.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dry Wine Yeast Market," The dry wine yeast market size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032. The term "dry wine yeast" describes a particular kind of yeast utilized only in the production of wine. Dry wine yeast is an alternative to liquid yeast cultures, as it is offered in a dehydrated form. Dry wine yeast is created by carefully cultivating yeast strains, usually Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which possess favorable fermentation properties.

The yeast cells are rendered inactive and dehydrated to ensure they can be stored for extended periods without losing their efficacy. When rehydrated and added to grape juice or must, these yeast cells become active and initiate the fermentation process. This process transforms the carbohydrates in grape juice into alcohol and carbon dioxide, producing wine.

Online shopping is rapidly growing as a key sales channel. The global shift towards digital shopping is driven by its convenience, time efficiency, and the vast range of options available at the click of a button. This shift enables winemakers to select the ideal yeast for their needs without having to visit physical stores. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, with a significant increase in e-commerce activity. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), online retail sales rose from 16% to 19% of total retail sales in 2021. The Republic of Korea saw the highest online retail sales percentage, climbing from 20.8% in 2018 to 25.9% in 2021. This growth reflects a broader consumer trend towards online shopping, driven by factors such as convenience, time savings, and discounts. The expansion of online shopping is expected to continue as internet access improves and consumer adoption rises.

The production and distribution of dry wine yeast are subject to various legal systems and certifications across different regions and countries. These regulations are designed to ensure product quality, safety, and compliance. However, navigating these complex regulatory environments can be challenging for producers and distributors, involving extensive documentation, testing, and certification processes. These requirements can be costly and time-consuming, potentially impeding growth in the dry wine yeast market.

The export and import of dry wine yeast can be complicated by differing regulations in domestic and international markets. These legislative variations pose significant challenges for both existing manufacturers and new entrants. Regulatory constraints often create barriers to market entry and expansion, requiring substantial adjustments to production processes or formulas to comply with new requirements. Such changes can disrupt supply chains and necessitate major investments in research, development, and compliance.

These regulatory hurdles can limit innovation, reduce product diversity, and impede the development of new yeast strains tailored for specific winemaking needs. Compliance demands, rising costs, and market entry barriers can also inhibit growth and development opportunities within the dry wine yeast sector.

The dry wine yeast market is segmented by type, end user, sales channel, and region. Types include red wine yeast, white wine yeast, and upright. The market is divided by end user into household and commercial segments. Sales channels are categorized into direct and indirect. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, UAE, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA).

Key players in the global dry wine yeast market have adopted various strategies to enhance their market share, increase profitability, and maintain competitiveness. Notable companies include Lallemand, Inc., Red Star Yeast, AEB Group, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., White Labs, AB Biotek, Oenobrands SAS, Lesaffre Et Compagnie, Enartis, Laffort SAS, Anchor Yeast, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM Food Specialties, Scott Laboratories, Renaissance Yeast Inc., Institut Œnologique de Champagne, Vason Group, Erbslöh Geisenheim AG, ATP Group, BSG CraftBrewing, Biorigin, Kerry Group, SurePure Inc., and Diamond V.

▶️ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

✔️ According to the dry wine yeast market analysis, on the basis of type, red wine yeast segment dominated the dry wine yeast industry in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

✔️ According to the dry wine yeast market trends, on the basis of end user, the commercial segment led the market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue this trend in the coming years.

✔️ According to the dry wine yeast market demand, on the basis of sales channel, the direct segment registered the highest growth in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the dry wine yeast market forecast period.

✔️ Region wise, Europe was the major shareholder in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

