Province responds to Chilcotin River landslide

CANADA, August 1 - A flood warning, flood watches and an evacuation order have been issued due to a landslide over the Chilcotin River near Farwell Canyon as the Province takes action with partners to keep people safe.

In the morning of Wednesday, July 31, 2024, a landslide blocked the Chilcotin River, near Farwell Canyon, which feeds into the Fraser River. The landslide has blocked the flow of the Chilcotin River. A sudden release of the water behind the landslide dam may cause rapid rises in river levels downstream along the Fraser River south to Hope.

While no residential properties are affected, the Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order due to the landslide. People within the evacuation order area must leave the area. Evacuate north to Highway 20 and east to Williams Lake. Several helicopters have been dispatched through BC Wildfire Service to assist with search and rescue of people in the area.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Chilcotin River upstream of the landslide in the vicinity of Farewell Canyon and a flood watch for the Chilcotin River downstream of the landslide in the vicinity of Farewell Canyon. The River Forecast Centre has also issued a flood watch for the Fraser River from the Chilcotin River confluence to Hope and a high streamflow advisory for the Fraser River west of Hope.

As such, people are asked to immediately leave the following areas: anywhere on or along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere on or along the banks of the Fraser River from the Chilcotin River to Hope.

Personnel from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship are on the ground conducting assessments. Aerial support has been dispatched by the BC Wildfire Service to assist with assessments. Further geotechnical assessments are underway to determine the level of risk downstream.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is working with communities and partners to co-ordinate response operations. A B.C. emergency alert has been issued by the Province to alert people in the area of potential flooding and debris flow.

The Province is prepared to take additional actions to keep people and communities safe in the event of flooding, such as deploying sandbags, sandbag machines, gabions and tiger dams to communities if needed.

The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor weather patterns and river conditions and remains vigilant for a potential rapid transition that could contribute to an increased flood hazard. People are encouraged to stay informed through EmergencyInfoBC.ca.