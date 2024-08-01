Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (NYSE: TNK) today reported the Company's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The cash dividend is payable on August 23, 2024 to all shareholders of record as at August 12, 2024.



The full earnings release and earnings presentation are available on the Company’s website here.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 43 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers and 18 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and has eight time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact: