Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,541 in the last 365 days.

Teekay Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The full earnings release is available on the Company’s website here.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate approximately 65 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,200 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading energy companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

E-mail: investor.relations@teekay.com
Website: www.teekay.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Teekay Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more