Birmingham’s Very Own Thirty Ball (1501 Certified) and Big Yavo release their new single 'Switchez'

Thirty Ball signing her posters while on tour in Alabama. photographer: @theartofprime Thirty Ball and Carl Crawford at 97.9 Jamz meeting with DJ Fresh in Alabama. Photographer: @treydurand Thirty Ball performing in Alabama with 1501's Lil Zac The DJ. Photographer: @TheArtofPrime

Thirty Ball is 1501’s newest signee and the first artist to be signed from Alabama. “Switchez” ft. Big Yavo is Thirty’s first big feature since singing to 1501.

Thirty Ball reminds me of what it was like when we first signed Megan and Erica to 1501. They received a lot of hate at first, but now they're two of the biggest female rap artists; Thirty is next.” — Carl Crawford

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston, TX– 1501 's next-up female artist, Thirty Ball , released her new single "Switchez" with Alabama native Big Yavo. Thirty Ball is a rising star from Birmingham, Alabama. The 18-year-old rapper made a name for herself after creating a viral freestyle that caught the attention of her growing fan base nationwide. Her animated lyricism, storytelling, and theatrics make her a new hip-hop entertainment sensation. Thirty Ball embodies St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red and Memphis star GloRilla with a twist of her creative expression."Switchez" is a new single that 1501 and Thirty Ball recreated after signing her to the label while going through artist development.1501 hosted a four-city tour in Alabama to promote Thirty Ball and her new single "Switchez". The cities were Mobile, Montgomery, and Huntsville, and concluded with Thirty Ball's hometown of Birmingham, AL. Thirty Ball's first released single was with label mate LUH CEO entitled "Know How We Comin"."1501 is like a family. They go hard for me and my career." mentioned Thirty Ball in a recent interview, "I have so much unreleased music that I can't wait for you all to hear. This is just the beginning."Alabama hip-hop is known for its southern lingo, street lifestyle, and making it out of the mud with notable artists like Rubberband OG, NoCAP, Flo Mili, Yung Blue, Gucci Mane, Rylo Rodriguez, and Big Yavo. Thirty Ball makes the list as the Princess of Alabama HipHop."I'm Big 205." announced Thirty Ball, "I just want to continue to put my city on the map and make my family proud."1501 was founded in 2016 by CEO retired Hall of Famer MLB Player, Carl Crawford . Crawford created the label to reflect the opportunities he was given as an underprivileged youth of Acres Homes (Houston), TX. Stars such as multi-grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion were founded and developed through 1501. Thirty Ball's current labelmates included rapper and Love and HipHop castmate Erica Banks, 1AMBabyJoker, FnF Chxpo, and LUH CEO.

Thirty Ball - Switchez (feat Big Yavo)