U.S. Chamber Global Energy Institute President Marty Durbin: "Let’s keep the momentum going" on Permitting Reform.

WASHINGTON, D.C.​ — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Energy Institute President Marty Durbin issued the following statement today after the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee advanced the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024.

"We applaud the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for advancing the bipartisan Energy Permitting Reform Act, which will improve the federal permitting process for a broad range of energy and mineral development projects. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles while maintaining environmental protections, the bill will foster sustainable utilization of our natural resources, promote energy innovation, and advance technologies crucial for our energy future, and our allies. These reforms are essential for ensuring reliable and affordable energy across our communities, while continuing to reduce emissions. Let’s keep the momentum going and Permit America to Build," said Durbin.