Disney+ Hotstar collaborates with PubMatic to scale advertising reach in India

NEW DELHI, India and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced its association with Disney+ Hotstar, to transform the advertising landscape for digital advertising.



Disney+ Hotstar, India’s streaming platform offering a wide range of content across Indian and international titles, has selected PubMatic to enable programmatic monetization of content across multiple buying channels, including audience based and 1:1 private marketplace (PMP) and programmatic guaranteed campaigns.

PubMatic’s sell-side technology allows publishers to connect with a broad set of global buyers while allowing them to maintain control over their user experience and maximize revenue yield.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar," said Jason Barnes, Chief Revenue Officer, APAC at PubMatic. "With a rich and diverse catalog of premium on-demand content, Disney+ Hotstar offers premium video advertising at scale for advertisers. By leveraging PubMatic’s sell-side technology platform, advertisers across India and globally can now reach vast and highly engaged audiences.”

“Collaborating with PubMatic aligns with our goal to provide a premium viewing experience for our users, while delivering measurable results for our advertisers," said Dhruv Dhawan, Head Ads at Disney+ Hotstar. "Utilizing sell-side technology like PubMatic offers the advantage of not limiting access to one set of buyers. This approach makes Disney+ Hotstar's highly engaged audiences available to a broad spectrum of advertisers, and ensures advertising is relevant and engaging for our users.”

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About Disney+Hotstar:

Disney+ Hotstar is India’s streaming platform that has changed the way Indians watch their entertainment - from their favourite TV shows and movies to sporting extravaganzas. With the widest range of content in India, Disney+ Hotstar offers more than 140,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 19 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.

