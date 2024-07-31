Second U.S. - Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology Dialogue: Joint Fact Sheet, 31 July 2024

Today, Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan chaired the second U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology (CET) Dialogue in Singapore. Building on the inaugural U.S.-Singapore CET Dialogue held in Washington. D.C. in October 2023, Singapore and the United States reaffirmed our commitment to building trusted, open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystems to promote responsible innovation, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and a rules-based international order.

During the Dialogue, the co-chairs noted the substantial progress made in deepening linkages and collaboration across our business, scientific, and national security communities. They reviewed our ongoing areas of cooperation and discussed ways to further bridge our innovation ecosystems to deliver a brighter future for the U.S. and Singaporean peoples as well as our partners in ASEAN and across the Indo-Pacific region. This includes making progress to negotiate and conclude an Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation between Singapore and the United States to strengthen scientific and technological capabilities and promote scientific and technological cooperation in areas of mutual benefit for peaceful purposes.

The co-chairs welcomed the substantive steps forward that both sides have taken – as friends and strategic partners – in advancing cooperation in the six main areas under the Dialogue as follows:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Expanding the mapping of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s respective governance and risk management frameworks to include generative AI.

Collaborating on testing and evaluation between NIST and IMDA, such as exploring the alignment of red-teaming guidelines and benchmarks.

Cooperating to support the development of international standards, frameworks, best practices, and guidelines for AI at international standards developing bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization that promote interoperability, resilience, safety and security, and public good.

Welcoming cooperation between the United States’ and Singapore’s AI Safety Institutes to advance the science of AI safety. Our AI scientists will meet in September 2024 to exchange insights and identify concrete projects on AI testing and evaluation, as well as safe and secure AI model development. This cooperation will be a crucial linkage in an emerging international network of AI Safety Institutes and other government-supported scientific institutions. The United States and Singapore will work together to support the forthcoming convening of the international network of AI Safety Institutes.

Exploring research collaboration between the National Science Foundation (NSF) and AI Singapore (AISG) through grant calls on responsible AI.

Supporting the inclusive and sustainable development of AI through a capacity-building program under the U.S.-Singapore Third Country Training Program for officials from Southeast Asia.

Convening an NSF-funded workshop in Singapore to facilitate discussions on enhancing collaboration in responsible AI research between the United States and South and Southeast Asian partners.

Digital Economy and Data Governance

Continuing to support trusted flows of data to promote participation in the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum and the Global Cooperation Arrangement for Privacy Enforcement network of privacy enforcement authorities. We welcome the addition of the United Kingdom, Mauritius, and the Dubai International Financial Centre as Associates and look forward to the launch of the Global CBPR and Global Privacy Recognition for Processors Systems.

Continue joint efforts to build capacity to support data free flow with trust globally, including through workshops for policymakers and regulators from third countries.

Enhancing trusted flows of data through technology, through cooperation between NIST and IMDA to increase adoption, advance standardisation and the maturity of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs). NIST and IMDA plan to collaborate on a joint challenge, which will include addressing emerging areas such as PETs for AI.

Concluding a bilateral Digital Economic Cooperation Roadmap that identifies shared principles and opportunities for cooperation in priority areas, including emerging technologies, data governance and the Global CBPR Forum, trusted environment, digital connectivity and infrastructure, trade facilitation for micro, small, and medium enterprises, and workforce development. The Roadmap is a foundation for further collaboration on the digital economy to jointly deliver tangible benefits for our businesses, workers, and societies.

Biotechnology

Welcoming the signing of the June 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Joint Genome Institute (JGI) which will strengthen collaboration between both organisations in microbial genomics and natural product research. The United States and Singapore also look forward to the implementation of the MOU, under which A*STAR and JGI expect to collaborate through mutual visits, the exchange of publicly available information and researchers, as well as training and planning for future joint research.

Organizing joint U.S.-Singapore workshops to convene science and economic agency representatives to share priorities, ongoing work, and joint research and development initiatives in biotechnology – including potential innovation bridges between U.S. and Singaporean biotechnology ecosystems , as well as relevant biosecurity considerations where appropriate.

Working toward launching a joint roundtable to identify potential cooperation in the development, implementation and mutual recognition of internationally accepted standards in relevant biotechnology areas.

Exploring collaboration between the U.S. National Science Foundation and Singapore entities, including via the NSF-funded network of BioFoundries and Global Centers on workforce and innovation.

Critical Infrastructure and Technology Supply Chains

Welcoming joint engagements on connectivity technologies such as 5G, Open Radio Access Network (RAN), and future generation communications networks.

Exploring collaboration between the State Department and IMDA to promote secure 5G networks and foster enabling environments for innovative approaches such as Open RAN.

Exploring collaboration and coordination on secure, resilient undersea cables for ASEAN member states.

Promoting cooperation in mutually beneficial smart cities initiatives through visits and exchanges to facilitate information sharing, collaboration on new smart city initiatives through the Smart City Project Pairing Pilot, and through technical training under the U.S.-ASEAN Smart Cities Partnership.

Committing to deepen collaboration on semiconductors under the U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation (PGI), in areas such as human capital development, R&D and innovation for next-generation integrated circuits, and supply chain collaboration for semiconductor and semiconductor equipment manufacturing. These efforts will be led by the DOC’s CHIPS Program Office, and the CHIPS Research and Development Office, and on the U.S. side, and by the Economic Development Board, A*STAR and Enterprise Singapore on the Singapore side.

Defence Innovation

Concluding an MOU for Defence Innovation Cooperation, signed between the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in May 2024. The MOU enhances bilateral cooperation to adopt and scale commercial technologies that solve shared operational challenges faced by both militaries in supporting common strategic objectives.

Announcing joint challenges for priority collaboration areas such as maritime security and counter uncrewed-aircraft systems.

Quantum Information Science and Technology

Continuing cooperation and exchanges on quantum safe migration, including on post quantum cryptography developments, standardisation, and migration to support our common vision to secure our digital ecosystem and quantum-safe nations.

Exploring collaborations on mutually beneficial areas such as the inventorisation and migration of cryptographic assets, crypto agility, and the security assurance of quantum safe products as well as investments in our respective national quantum safe and information sciences initiatives.

Expanding industry and research collaborations as well as talent exchanges in quantum communications, computing and sensing through our respective national-level quantum programs.

The United States and Singapore look forward to holding the next CET Dialogue in the United States in 2025, co-chaired by the National Security Council, Department of State, and Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Digital Development and Information. We will continue to deepen collaboration in CET across bilateral, regional, and international fora to propel our strategic partnership into the future to deliver a more prosperous, secure and brighter future for our peoples and for the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, underpinned by our shared commitment to excellence and respect for international law, sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes.