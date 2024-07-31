Transcript of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Joint Press Remarks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 31 July 2024

Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: Good afternoon, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Singapore. Thank you to my good friend Tony. We live in an age of extraordinary opportunities and challenges. Technological developments have raced ahead at a rapid pace, in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and Biotechnology. These technologies have immense potential to spur economic growth and to transform our lives and societies.

The US is a leader in all of these areas. The US is a magnet for global talent. It also has a thriving and unique business ecosystem. The US is a longstanding, trusted and reliable partner of Singapore. We are keen to continue working with the US to jointly pursue opportunities from these technologies of the future. In October last year, we launched the inaugural US-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology (CET) Dialogue in Washington D.C. We have made good progress since then, and this morning, my fellow Co-Chairs, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo as well as Secretary Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan re-convened the second CET Dialogue. We have concluded a bilateral Digital Economic Cooperation Roadmap which will be the foundation for further collaboration on the digital economy. We are also expanding industry and research collaborations in Quantum and in Artificial Intelligence. Our institutions have expanded the mapping of our respective AI governance frameworks to include new fields such as generative AI.

On the economic front, 2024 has been a significant year – we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA). The USSFTA was the first FTA that the US signed with an Asian country. It was and it remains a gold standard FTA. Today, the US is Singapore’s top trading partner in services and the largest foreign investor in Singapore by far. Trade with the US is almost three times what it was 20 years ago. Despite our small size, Singapore is the third-largest Asian investor in the US, and bilateral trade and investments of Singapore support nearly 250,000 jobs in the US. Singapore has also been a staunch supporter of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). Last month, Singapore hosted the inaugural IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum and IPEF Ministerial meeting. We have a robust economic partnership spanning trade, investment, and cooperation in emerging technologies.

Today, we just signed two agreements (with the US). The Agreement on Civil Nuclear Cooperation, otherwise known as the 123 Agreement, is noteworthy. As you all know, Singapore views nuclear non-proliferation as absolutely essential for international peace and security. The 123 Agreement outlines a comprehensive framework to deepen civil nuclear cooperation between the US and Singapore, but in a way that is consistent with the highest standards of safety, security, and non-proliferation. Current conventional nuclear technologies are not suitable for Singapore. But given advances in civil nuclear technology, Singapore needs to stay abreast of any breakthroughs that occur in this evolving field. This Agreement facilitates access to information, technological expertise, and allows us to deepen our engagements with civil nuclear experts in the US.

I am also happy to welcome the fourth renewal of the Singapore-US Third Country Training Programme (TCTP). For the past 12 years, the US and Singapore have jointly conducted 76 capacity building programmes in areas including sustainability, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and cybercrime. These programmes have reached out to over 2,000 officials from across Southeast Asia, including Timor Leste. In March this year, we conducted a pilot course on health security which included participants from the Pacific Island States.

To conclude, our bilateral relations are as robust and excellent as ever. I have outlined our strong economic and technology ties. I should also mention that defence cooperation remains a foundational pillar in our relationship - underpinned by a shared belief that continued US engagement in Southeast Asia is a major contributor for regional peace, stability, and opportunity. Our people-to-people ties, especially amongst our students, businesses, and professionals, continue to strengthen the bonds of close friendship between our countries. We recently concluded the US-Singapore Summer Exchange Scholarship programme, which benefitted over 80 students from 22 US and Singapore universities. Let me end by thanking Secretary Blinken - thank you for being here, for showing up, and for being a wonderful friend and partner, both during your current tenure , as well as the previous tenure in an earlier administration.

Annex A: Factsheet on the Second CETD

Second U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology Dialogue:

Joint Fact Sheet

31 July 2024

Today, Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan chaired the second U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology (CET) Dialogue in Singapore. Building on the inaugural U.S.-Singapore CET Dialogue held in Washington. D.C. in October 2023, Singapore and the United States reaffirmed our commitment to building trusted, open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystems to promote responsible innovation, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and a rules-based international order.

During the Dialogue, the co-chairs noted the substantial progress made in deepening linkages and collaboration across our business, scientific, and national security communities. They reviewed our ongoing areas of cooperation and discussed ways to further bridge our innovation ecosystems to deliver a brighter future for the U.S. and Singaporean peoples as well as our partners in ASEAN and across the Indo-Pacific region. This includes making progress to negotiate and conclude an Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation between Singapore and the United States to strengthen scientific and technological capabilities and promote scientific and technological cooperation in areas of mutual benefit for peaceful purposes.

The co-chairs welcomed the substantive steps forward that both sides have taken – as friends and strategic partners – in advancing cooperation in the six main areas under the Dialogue as follows:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Expanding the mapping of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)’s respective governance and risk management frameworks to include generative AI.

Collaborating on testing and evaluation between NIST and IMDA, such as exploring the alignment of red-teaming guidelines and benchmarks.

Cooperating to support the development of international standards, frameworks, best practices, and guidelines for AI at international standards developing bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization that promote interoperability, resilience, safety and security, and public good.

Welcoming cooperation between the United States’ and Singapore’s AI Safety Institutes to advance the science of AI safety. Our AI scientists will meet in September 2024 to exchange insights and identify concrete projects on AI testing and evaluation, as well as safe and secure AI model development. This cooperation will be a crucial linkage in an emerging international network of AI Safety Institutes and other government-supported scientific institutions. The United States and Singapore will work together to support the forthcoming convening of the international network of AI Safety Institutes.

Exploring research collaboration between the National Science Foundation (NSF) and AI Singapore (AISG) through grant calls on responsible AI.

Supporting the inclusive and sustainable development of AI through a capacity-building program under the U.S.-Singapore Third Country Training Program for officials from Southeast Asia.

Convening an NSF-funded workshop in Singapore to facilitate discussions on enhancing collaboration in responsible AI research between the United States and South and Southeast Asian partners.

Digital Economy and Data Governance

Continuing to support trusted flows of data to promote participation in the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum and the Global Cooperation Arrangement for Privacy Enforcement network of privacy enforcement authorities. We welcome the addition of the United Kingdom, Mauritius, and the Dubai International Financial Centre as Associates and look forward to the launch of the Global CBPR and Global Privacy Recognition for Processors Systems.

Continue joint efforts to build capacity to support data free flow with trust globally, including through workshops for policymakers and regulators from third countries.

Enhancing trusted flows of data through technology, through cooperation between NIST and IMDA to increase adoption, advance standardisation and the maturity of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs). NIST and IMDA plan to collaborate on a joint challenge, which will include addressing emerging areas such as PETs for AI.

Concluding a bilateral Digital Economic Cooperation Roadmap that identifies shared principles and opportunities for cooperation in priority areas, including emerging technologies, data governance and the Global CBPR Forum, trusted environment, digital connectivity and infrastructure, trade facilitation for micro, small, and medium enterprises, and workforce development. The Roadmap is a foundation for further collaboration on the digital economy to jointly deliver tangible benefits for our businesses, workers, and societies.

Biotechnology

Welcoming the signing of the June 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Joint Genome Institute (JGI) which will strengthen collaboration between both organisations in microbial genomics and natural product research. The United States and Singapore also look forward to the implementation of the MOU, under which A*STAR and JGI expect to collaborate through mutual visits, the exchange of publicly available information and researchers, as well as training and planning for future joint research.

Organizing joint U.S.-Singapore workshops to convene science and economic agency representatives to share priorities, ongoing work, and joint research and development initiatives in biotechnology – including potential innovation bridges between U.S. and Singaporean biotechnology ecosystems, as well as relevant biosecurity considerations where appropriate.

Working toward launching a joint roundtable to identify potential cooperation in the development, implementation and mutual recognition of internationally accepted standards in relevant biotechnology areas.

Exploring collaboration between the U.S. National Science Foundation and Singapore entities, including via the NSF-funded network of BioFoundries and Global Centers on workforce and innovation.

Critical Infrastructure and Technology Supply Chains

Welcoming joint engagements on connectivity technologies such as 5G, Open Radio Access Network (RAN), and future generation communications networks.

Exploring collaboration between the State Department and IMDA to promote secure 5G networks and foster enabling environments for innovative approaches such as Open RAN.

Exploring collaboration and coordination on secure, resilient undersea cables for ASEAN member states.

Promoting cooperation in mutually beneficial smart cities initiatives through visits and exchanges to facilitate information sharing, collaboration on new smart city initiatives through the Smart City Project Pairing Pilot, and through technical training under the U.S.-ASEAN Smart Cities Partnership.

Committing to deepen collaboration on semiconductors under the U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation (PGI), in areas such as human capital development, R&D and innovation for next-generation integrated circuits, and supply chain collaboration for semiconductor and semiconductor equipment manufacturing. These efforts will be led by the DOC’s CHIPS Program Office, and the CHIPS Research and Development Office, and on the U.S. side, and by the Economic Development Board, A*STAR and Enterprise Singapore on the Singapore side.

Defence Innovation

Concluding an MOU for Defence Innovation Cooperation, signed between the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in May 2024. The MOU enhances bilateral cooperation to adopt and scale commercial technologies that solve shared operational challenges faced by both militaries in supporting common strategic objectives.

Announcing joint challenges for priority collaboration areas such as maritime security and counter uncrewed-aircraft systems.

Quantum Information Science and Technology

Continuing cooperation and exchanges on quantum safe migration, including on post quantum cryptography developments, standardisation, and migration to support our common vision to secure our digital ecosystem and quantum-safe nations.

Exploring collaborations on mutually beneficial areas such as the inventorisation and migration of cryptographic assets, crypto agility, and the security assurance of quantum safe products as well as investments in our respective national quantum safe and information sciences initiatives.

Expanding industry and research collaborations as well as talent exchanges in quantum communications, computing and sensing through our respective national-level quantum programs.

The United States and Singapore look forward to holding the next CET Dialogue in the United States in 2025, co-chaired by the National Security Council, Department of State, and Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Digital Development and Information. We will continue to deepen collaboration in CET across bilateral, regional, and international fora to propel our strategic partnership into the future to deliver a more prosperous, secure and brighter future for our peoples and for the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, underpinned by our shared commitment to excellence and respect for international law, sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Annex B: 123A Joint Statement

Joint Statement on the Signing of the United States-Singapore 123 Agreement

31 July 2024

The following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Singapore on the occasion of the signing of the United States-Singapore 123 Agreement.

Today, on July 31, 2024, the United States and Singapore signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, commonly known as a “123 Agreement”. The agreement was signed by United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore. This agreement builds on the long-standing civil nuclear collaboration between United States and Singapore and outlines a comprehensive framework to deepen peaceful nuclear cooperation based on a mutual commitment to nuclear nonproliferation. Upon entry into force, the agreement will enable deeper nuclear cooperation, consistent with the highest international standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation, and build on our strong bilateral partnership.

The United States and Singapore collaborate closely on matters involving nuclear safety, security, and safeguards, including in regional and multilateral fora. Over the past decade, the United States has supported Singapore’s capacity building efforts to better understand the safety and reliability of advanced nuclear energy technologies. Since 2017, the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) have had arrangements to collaborate on nuclear safety matters, and most recently held a joint workshop in July 2024 under these arrangements.

Through this agreement, as well as other capacity building initiatives, such as the Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program, the United States and Singapore intend to further strengthen civil nuclear cooperation to better understand how advanced nuclear energy technologies, including small modular reactors, can potentially support climate goals, while balancing critical energy needs. This will support Singapore’s efforts to understand and evaluate advanced nuclear energy technologies, should viable options emerge.

Annex C: Factsheet on the TCTP MOU

SINGAPORE-UNITED STATES

THIRD COUNTRY TRAINING PROGRAMME (TCTP)

Singapore and the United States will renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Singapore-United States Third Country Training Programme (TCTP) during a signing ceremony on 31 July 2024 between Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

2 The Singapore-US TCTP is one of several technical cooperation partnerships under the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), Singapore’s primary platform to share our development experiences and expertise with other countries. Established in 1992, the SCP has trained more than 150,000 foreign officials from over 180 countries, territories and intergovernmental organisations.

3 The Singapore-US TCTP was established in 2012 following an MOU signed between then-Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs K. Shanmugam and then-Secretary of State of the United States Hillary Clinton. The MOU has been renewed thrice, in 2015, 2018 and 2021. To date, 76 capacity building programmes have been conducted for more than 2,000 officials from ASEAN and Timor-Leste in areas ranging from public health, trade facilitation to smart cities, digital economy and cybersecurity.

4 During then-DPM Wong’s visit to the US in October 2023, the scope of the TCTP was expanded to include members of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) to support the development priorities of the Pacific Islands region. The pilot course which included PIF officials took place in March 2024. Seven officials from Cook Islands, Fiji, Palau, Tonga and Vanuatu attended the course entitled “Workshop on Environmental Drivers of Health Security”. The next Singapore-US TCTP course which will be opened to Pacific Islands officials is the “Workshop on Molecular Epidemiology” in December 2024.

5 The renewed MOU reaffirms the shared commitment of Singapore and the United States to continue collaborative efforts to provide capacity building to the region under the TCTP. Both sides will deepen technical assistance collaboration on public health, digital economy, AI and cybersecurity to advance development priorities in the region.

Annex D: Digital Economy Roadmap

U.S.-Singapore Digital Economic Cooperation Roadmap

Overview

Digitalization is reshaping our economies and societies. As strategic partners, the United States and Singapore resolve to continue cooperating and aligning on international digital standards and rules. We do so with the goals of maintaining open and competitive digital markets, enabling trusted flows of data, responsibly stewarding fair and inclusive global governance, promoting secure and resilient information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, and facilitating digital interoperability in a trusted and secure manner. By pursuing these goals, we aim to fully harness the benefits and opportunities presented by the digital economy for our businesses, workers, and societies, so that our endeavors continue to serve the global good.

The United States and Singapore share a strong history of collaborating on areas of shared interest – ranging from cybersecurity and digital infrastructure to regional capacity-building – to advance an open, rules-based international order. We have robust trade and investment links complemented by expanding bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. On trade and digital cooperation, we work closely together through bilateral, regional, and multilateral fora, including the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA), the U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation (PGI), the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ meeting, and the WTO Joint Statement Initiative for E-Commerce.

To build upon and further advance our robust partnership, including the U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology Dialogue (CETD), we are releasing this Roadmap for Digital Economic Cooperation (“Roadmap”). This Roadmap reflects our shared principles for the digital economy and identifies priority areas of mutual interest for cooperation to position us to jointly deliver tangible benefits for our businesses, workers, and societies.

Emerging Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) presents both challenges and significant opportunities. The United States and Singapore recognize the tremendous potential of artificial intelligence for good, including for the advancement of environmental sustainability, education, economic growth and social welfare, digital inclusion, socially beneficial research and scientific discovery, and healthcare.

To fully realize the benefits of AI, the United States and Singapore intend to develop and adopt governance frameworks for the safe, secure, and trustworthy development, deployment, and evaluation of AI technologies and seek to promote fair and competitive markets with robust opportunities for new entrants. The United States and Singapore recognize that the testing and evaluation of AI technologies should support the objectives of AI governance guidelines and frameworks, including the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, IMDA’s Model AI Governance Framework and AI Verify. These frameworks should also take into consideration relevant international standards and internationally recognized principles and guidelines, including those on explainability, transparency, accountability, fairness, inclusivity, robustness, reproducibility, security, safety, data governance, human-AI configuration, inclusive growth, and societal and environmental well-being.

The United States and Singapore intend to continue cooperating on AI through the exchange of best practices and other information concerning AI governance frameworks, including capacity building, where appropriate. The United States and Singapore have committed to establishing a Smart Cities Program on AI in February 2025 through the Singapore-US Third Country Training Program (TCTP) to deliver capacity-building to ASEAN and Pacific Islands Forum members. We also plan to explore the joint organization of a capacity-building course on AI under the TCTP for officials from Southeast Asia. We are also committed to supporting ASEAN’s AI adoption through the development of the ASEAN Responsible AI Roadmap, a complementary effort to the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, the latter of which was endorsed by ASEAN Digital Ministers under Singapore’s chairmanship. We also plan to engage in collaborative activities that support the responsible design, development, deployment, and evaluation of AI technologies alongside the encouragement of commercialization opportunities, development of international standards, research cooperation, workforce development and industry cooperation. For example, the U.S. and Singapore’s AI safety institutes are exploring collaborations on the science of AI safety, including working together to support the launch of the global network of AI safety institutes in this fall in San Francisco. Such cooperation builds on ongoing work at bilateral platforms, such as the CET bilateral AI Governance Group, as well as through international initiatives and fora.

Post-Quantum Cryptography

Quantum computing has the potential to bring significant benefits and transform industries. Yet, future quantum computers could also break most encryption algorithms currently used to secure our digital ecosystems. The United States and Singapore recognize the need for close collaboration with international counterparts to ensure our digital ecosystem is secure and resilient against quantum risks.

Additionally, the United States and Singapore seek to exchange information and best practices on post-quantum cryptography. These exchanges may include information-sharing on developments of the quantum threat landscape; migration strategies and key considerations to mitigate risks to confidentiality, integrity and availability; as well as collaborations and workforce development required to support post-quantum cryptography during transitional periods and for effective long-term deployment. We further note the importance of communication and cooperation on post-quantum cryptography standards and pre-standardization work, including those in relevant international bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization.

Quantum Information Science and Technology

The United States and Singapore aim to ensure our engagement on quantum information science and technology – both bilaterally and with international counterparts – includes exchanges on research interests and joint research programs. To this end, the United States and Singapore intend to continue exploring government, academic, and private sector engagement and talent exchanges to lay the groundwork for deeper collaboration and mutual support in this crucial technology area.

Data Governance (including Data Privacy and Data Protection) and the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum

To harness the opportunities of the digital economy and to support the trade of goods and services, the United States and Singapore recognize the importance of and seek to encourage the development of mechanisms including international frameworks like the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) to facilitate cross-border information transfers while protecting personal information and leaving space for necessary regulatory action. Such mechanisms promote compatibility and interoperability among data protection and privacy regimes globally to protect personal information and operationalize data free flow with trust. The United States and Singapore intend to continue working to promote participation in the Global CBPR Forum; recognition and uptake of the Forum’s data protection and privacy certifications, the Global CBPR and Global Privacy Recognition for Processors (PRP) Systems; and participation in the Global Cooperation Arrangement for Privacy Enforcement (CAPE), a multilateral mechanism for privacy enforcement authorities to cooperate in cross-border data protection and privacy enforcement. The United States and Singapore also exchanged information on relevant developments advancing cooperation in areas including enhancing the trusted flow of data, use of open government data, data innovation, data protection, privacy-enhancing technologies; and identifying areas for industry and research collaboration.

Trusted Environment

Cybersecurity

The United States and Singapore recognize the importance of a secure digital environment, with the highest standards of cybersecurity and resilience against illicit or malicious activity. Cybersecurity incidents and threats undermine confidence in the digital economy and have a detrimental effect on trust in the online environment.

To prevent or mitigate such incidents and threats and thereby facilitate growth and development of the digital economy, it is important to strengthen domestic capabilities for cybersecurity incident response and to use existing collaboration mechanisms to promote information exchange and cooperation. It is also important to advance cooperation in the development and adoption of international technical standards and certifications, to promote the ease of doing business and facilitate digital consumption and trade, taking into consideration the framework of relevant international standard setting organizations where effective and appropriate.

Under the ongoing U.S.-Singapore Cyber Dialogue, the United States and Singapore expect to enhance exchanges on encouraging industry to understand, manage, and reduce cybersecurity risks and the training and development of the cybersecurity workforce. We also intend to work together, both bilaterally and at international fora, to identify areas of common or equivalent cybersecurity requirements to facilitate and advance reciprocal certification of multi-level and binary labelling schemes, such as the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark and Singapore’s Cyber Labelling Scheme.

Online Consumer Protection

The United States and Singapore recognize that effective measures must be in place to ensure a high level of protection for consumers when they engage in digital transactions for goods and services.

To enhance consumer confidence in the digital economy, domestic law should proscribe misleading, fraudulent, and deceptive commercial activities that cause harm, or potential harm, to consumers engaged in digital transactions. The United States and Singapore may exchange information and best practices on enhancing online consumer protection, such as providing consumers with meaningful access to fair, transparent, and effective mechanisms to resolve digital transaction disputes with suppliers and obtain redress, as appropriate.

Unsolicited Commercial Electronic Messages

The United States and Singapore recognize that transparent and effective measures that limit unsolicited commercial electronic messages have an important role to play in promoting confidence and trust in electronic commerce. A global coordinated approach to address the issue is important given that it transcends borders.

Measures should ensure that senders of commercial electronic messages are clearly identifiable, have obtained the consent of recipients to receive such messages, or otherwise provide for minimization of unsolicited commercial electronic messages, as specified in domestic laws and regulations.

Online Safety

The United States and Singapore recognize that a safe, transparent, secure, and open online environment enables the digital economy by protecting users from illegal, harmful, and age-inappropriate content, and creates a sphere where businesses, innovation and creativity can thrive. Cooperation among likeminded governments, including in international fora and through multistakeholder engagement, is key to addressing online harms. It is also important for technology service providers and users to adopt solutions and best practices that are known to assess and mitigate risks to the safety and security of the digital domain.

Digital Connectivity and Infrastructure

Given the crucial role of the Internet in a thriving and innovative digital economy, the United States and Singapore recognize the importance of having open, secure, interoperable, and resilient domestic connectivity and digital infrastructure.

The United States and Singapore plan to continue fostering an enabling environment, for the investments in and deployment of secure, resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure, including data centers and low-earth orbit satellites, as well as the maintenance and repair of undersea cables. This includes the deepening of bilateral experience sharing and consultation with our respective government agencies. The United States and Singapore also recognize the importance of smart cities technologies in sustainable urban development, and intend to foster an enabling environment for its development and deployment.

The United States and Singapore intend to collaborate with ecosystem stakeholders to explore ways to strengthen international connectivity, including information sharing on standardization and pre-standardization work, supporting and enhancing R&D exchanges, exploring joint use cases, and encouraging the development of interoperable technology ecosystems, with respect to connectivity technologies like Open RAN, 5G, and future generation networks.

Trade Facilitation for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

MSMEs play a fundamental role in maintaining dynamism and enhancing competitiveness in the digital economy. The United States and Singapore are committed to promoting opportunities for small and independent businesses, which are crucial to economic growth and innovation and therefore support an approach to digital trade that is conducive to continued adaptation of MSMEs to the digital economy. We do so by leveraging digital tools to improve MSMEs’ capabilities and market reach, as well as access to platforms that link MSMEs with international suppliers, buyers, and other potential business partners.

Paperless Trading

The United States and Singapore recognize the importance of a paperless border environment to enable more businesses to trade. Governments and industry can support a paperless border environment by driving forward the digitization of trade-related documents and processes required for import, export, or transit of goods. This includes facilitating the exchange of electronic records used in commercial trading activities between enterprises.

It is important to support efforts by customs authorities and other relevant agencies to make available to the public online the forms issued for import, export, or transit of goods in electronic format, and increasingly accept forms and, as appropriate, supporting documents, submitted in electronic format as the legal equivalent of the paper version of those documents. The United States and Singapore agree that cooperation in international fora has an important role to play to achieve such objectives.

Electronic Invoicing

Electronic invoicing helps to facilitate cross-border digital transactions and help improve cost effectiveness, accuracy, and reliability of commercial transactions – be it business-to-business, business-to-consumer, or business-to-government.

The United States and Singapore recognize the importance of accepting electronic invoices as the legal equivalent of the paper version of those documents. Doing so facilitates the adoption of electronic invoicing frameworks. Cooperation in sharing best practices on electronic invoicing systems and promoting interoperable electronic invoicing frameworks in international fora also has an important role to play in this context.

Workforce Development

The United States and Singapore recognize that a skilled and trained workforce is fundamental to the growth and sustainability of any digital economy. Such a workforce allows for innovation, fosters the development of current and new technologies, and ensures the efficient operation of digital infrastructure. Collaboration between the United States and Singapore allows us to leverage our diverse skill sets and perspectives to solve complex challenges and seize new opportunities in the digital domain. To that end, the United States and Singapore plan to explore collaborations on capability development, which may include but are not limited to the sharing of best practices and training modalities and programs, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

