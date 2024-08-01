Congratulatory Letters from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to congratulate President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election. The texts of the letters are appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 AUGUST 2024

. . . . .

26 July 2024

Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen

President

European Commission

Dear President von der Leyen,

I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on your election as European Commission President.

Singapore and the EU enjoy a substantive and longstanding partnership built on extensive economic and people-to-people ties. We also have a shared commitment to free trade, multilateralism, and the rule of law. Our continued cooperation is crucial to addressing common challenges like climate change, digitalisation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions.

Thank you for your consistent support for strengthening Singapore-EU ties. I look forward to working with you to further deepen our cooperation and to create new opportunities for our peoples.

I look forward to meeting you soon. I wish you good health and every success in your new term.

Yours

Lawrence Wong

. . . . .

24 July 2024

Dear President von der Leyen,

My warmest congratulations on your re-election as President of the European Commission. This is a testament to your leadership, vision, and commitment.

Singapore and the EU enjoy a strong and fruitful partnership, built on shared interests and a deep commitment to free trade and the rule of law. We have also enhanced cooperation in areas such as climate action and digitalisation, which I am confident will yield significant benefits for our citizens and businesses. Singapore looks forward to further deepening our collaboration through new initiatives such as the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement.

As you embark on your new term, I am confident Singapore-EU relations will continue to broaden and deepen.

Please accept my best wishes for your good health and continued success.

Yours sincerely,

Lee Hsien Loong

Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen

President

European Commission