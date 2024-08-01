The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, cycling program, Road to Victories, embarks through California Wine Country

Road2Victories

UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Inc. (MMRF), a world-recognized leader in cancer research, will embark on their annual endurance cycling program, Road to Victories, through California Wine Country this August.

Join a movement to accelerate a cure for multiple myeloma! Patients, caregivers, doctors, pharma partners, and supporters will collectively conquer thousands of miles to accelerate a cure.

On August 24, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Inc. (MMRF), the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient, will launch the eighth installment of their annual endurance cycling program, Road to Victories. The program has witnessed the triumphant rides of 160 individuals, including 31 myeloma patients. Riders also include caregivers, healthcare professionals, family members, and Johnson & Johnson employees.

Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, the MMRF Road to Victories program has not only fostered physical endurance but also served as a powerful platform for raising funds.

With over $2 million raised since the program began in 2017, every dollar contributed through the Road to Victories initiative directly supports the MMRF’s tireless efforts to accelerate a cure for myeloma.

The MMRF Road to Victories team will gather in San Francisco and embark on an incredible six-day cycling route through the legendary Napa Valley and Sonoma vineyards. Riders are coming from across the country including: Chicago, San Francisco, Sacramento, Denver, Washington DC, Cleveland, Columbus, and Pennsylvania. This adventure through California Wine Country offers endless opportunities for challenge and adventure, with exhilarating elevation gains, incredible vistas, and rewarding accomplishments.

“We are so grateful to these dedicated cyclists and are inspired by their determination to help us defeat myeloma. We thank Johnson & Johnson for their continued support of this important program, which helps us fund critical research, raise awareness, and empower patients," said Michael Andreini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MMRF. "We remain committed to taking calculated risks and driving innovation through collaboration with our partners. We will continue to do great things on behalf of myeloma patients everywhere."

“At Johnson & Johnson, we believe in a future where multiple myeloma is no longer a life-threatening disease, but a curable condition,” said Tyrone Brewer, President, U.S. Hematology at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Our longstanding partnership with the MMRF and the Road to Victories program exemplifies our shared commitment to bring hope and progress to the multiple myeloma community. Together, we have the potential to accelerate treatments and redefine what’s possible for multiple myeloma patients.”

One hundred percent of funds raised by participants through Road to Victories directly supports the MMRF's efforts to fuel the next generation of treatments and cures for myeloma.

The Road to Victories program enabled the MMRF to:

• Commit over $600 million and direct nearly 90% of the total funds to research and related programs.

• Help bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients.

• Open nearly 100 clinical trials.

• Collect thousands of samples and tissues from a diverse array of patients.

• Build CoMMpass, one of the largest genomic datasets for any cancer.

Please visit the Road to Victories website for cyclists' bio and ride schedules and donate. To learn more about the MMRF, visit www.themmrf.org.

media inquiries, please contact: Anna Otis, Manager, Brand Marketing, otisa@themmrf.org



Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has committed over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring over 15 FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.janssen.com/johnson-johnson-innovative-medicine. Follow us at @JanssenUS and @JNJInnovMed. Janssen Research & Development, LLC and Janssen Biotech, Inc. are both Johnson & Johnson companies.