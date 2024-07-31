Community united; reflections of sacrifice: Korean War Armistice Day 2024

DULUTH, Ga. –

Each year in late July since 1990, the American Korean Friendship Society hosts a commemorative observance to remember the 740 Georgians killed in the Korean War and to honor all Korean War veterans residing in Georgia. The Korean War Armistice was signed on July 27, 1953, marking the end of a brutal conflict that left an indelible mark on both nations. This year, the commemoration took place on July 26 at the 1818 Club in Duluth, Georgia. At 11 AM, a sense of reverence filled the air as veterans, officials, and community members gathered to pay their respects.

"When we started this dinner in 1991, we had 370 Korean War veterans attend that evening, and now we can't even get two dozen Korean War veterans,. Many of them gone to God, and many unable to attend. It's such an emotional, such a sad thing. However, our gratefulness is always there and never ending." Mr. Sunny Park, President of the American Korean Friendship Society.

Spearheaded by the President of the American Freedom Society, Mr. Park. The event was a powerful testament to the enduring strength of the United States and South Korea's alliance as they continue to stand side by side in unity. Among the esteemed guests in attendance were the Honorable Chris Karr, Attorney General of Georgia; Major General Richard “Dwayne” Wilson, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; Mr. Sunny Park, President of the American Korean Friendship Society; The Honorable Seok Woo Kim, Deputy Consul General, Republic of Korea (ROK), and many other significant attendees. Their presence underscored the significance of this day and the shared commitment to honoring the legacy of those who fought and sacrificed during the Korean War.

Wreaths were laid by fellow Korean War veterans, representatives from the Korean Government, the Georgia National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserve, the USO, Hyundai Motor Group, the Federation of Korean American Associations in the Southeastern US, and various organizations within the Korean American community in Atlanta. Each wreath represented a tribute to the fallen and a gesture of unity and remembrance. As the ceremony unfolded, speeches resonated with gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans and their families, as well as with a renewed sense of purpose for the future. Major General Jan Norris, the commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (T), participated in the touching wreath-laying ceremony alongside the American Korean Friendship Society, emphasizing the importance of remembering the past while looking ahead to the shared opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the United States and South Korea.

The relationship between the United States and South Korea was forged in blood during acts of heroism, courage, and sacrifice by the United States military. The war resulted in 33,686 battle deaths, 2,830 non-battle deaths, and 8,176 missing in action. Today, South Korea stands as one of the world's top economies, a testament to the enduring legacy of the sacrifices made by American soldiers. South Korean businesses have invested more than $25 billion and counting in Georgia alone over the past decade, further solidifying the bond between the two nations. The American-Korean alliance, forged in the crucible of war, remains as vital today as it was during the tumultuous days of the Korean War. The partnership between the two nations has evolved into a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, serving as a bulwark against threats to freedom and democracy.

For 28 years, the American Korean Friendship Society has placed "Thank You America" highway billboard advertisements in five major US cities every July to express gratitude for the supreme sacrifices of Korean War veterans. This year, with the generous sponsorship of Hyundai Motor Group, the number of cities was doubled to ten. From July 15 through August 14, 2024, billboards in Atlanta, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, and San Francisco displayed messages of thanks, reaching approximately 1.6 million cars each day. The Honorable Chris Karr, speaking on behalf of the state of Georgia, highlighted the economic, cultural, and strategic ties that bind the United States and South Korea together. He emphasized the importance of fostering mutual understanding and cooperation to address the complex challenges of the 21st century. Major General Dwayne Wilson, TAG, echoed these sentiments, noting that the American-Korean alliance is a shining example of how two nations can overcome adversity and build a brighter future together.

As the ceremony concluded, the attendees reflected on the enduring friendship between the United States and South Korea. Mr. Park, spoke passionately about the enduring bonds of friendship and camaraderie that have flourished between the people of the United States and South Korea. He emphasized the need to nurture these relationships and build bridges of understanding that transcend borders and cultures. The Honorable Seok Woo Kim reaffirmed South Korea's deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by American service members during the Korean War and expressed his country's unwavering commitment to upholding the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights that both nations hold dear. A sense of unity and solidarity filled the air, reminding all those in attendance of the enduring power of friendship and cooperation.

The sacrifices made during the Korean War laid the foundation for a relationship built on mutual respect and shared values. The wreath-laying ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the cost of freedom and the importance of honoring those who fought to preserve it. Through their presence and participation, the community reaffirmed their commitment to remembering the past and building a future defined by peace and cooperation.

The 2024 Korean War Armistice Day commemoration was not just a ceremony; it was a testament to the enduring legacy of courage, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bond between the United States and South Korea. The event concluded with expressions to honor the POW/MIA table and a moment of silence to honor the fallen, followed by a luncheon where attendees had the opportunity to further discuss the importance of the American-Korean alliance and strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation that have long defined the relationship between the two nations.

As the sun set on this memorable day, the message was clear: the partnership between the United States and South Korea remains as strong as ever, a beacon of hope and stability in an ever-changing world. The legacy of those who fought bravely during the Korean War lives on in the enduring friendship between these two nations, united in purpose and committed to a future of peace and prosperity.

“In this moment of reflection, let us humbly pay homage to the service members who exhibited unparalleled courage, the families who provided

unwavering support, and the civilians who endured immense hardships during this tumultuous chapter in our collective history.

Today presents an opportunity for us to recommit ourselves to preserving the invaluable lessons derived from the Korean War and to uphold the timeless values of service, sacrifice, and unity that serve as the bedrock of the Army Reserve, Army, and this great nation.”