CROWDSTRIKE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (“CrowdStrike” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWD) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CrowdStrike securities between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity company that provides software that helps prevent data breaches. According to the complaint, CrowdStrike’s main product is the Falcon software platform, which purportedly uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to detect, prevent, and respond to security breach threats.

The CrowdStrike class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (ii) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of CrowdStrike’s customers; and (iii) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike.

The CrowdStrike class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 19, 2024, news broke that a flawed Falcon content update caused major worldwide technology outages for millions of devices running Microsoft Windows. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell more than 11%, according to the complaint.

Then, on July 22, 2024, the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit further alleges that Congress called on CrowdStrike CEO, defendant George Kurtz, to testify regarding the crisis and CrowdStrike’s stock rating was downgraded by analysts such as Guggenheim and BTIG. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell more than 13%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on July 29, 2024, news outlets reported that Delta Air Lines had hired prominent attorney David Boies to seek damages from CrowdStrike following the software outage, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell nearly 10%, according to the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit.

