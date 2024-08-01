Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/28/24 at 0040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime

 

ACCUSED: Kendrick Mill                                               

AGE:28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: Thomas Kyle

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/28/24 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a suspicious call located in Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed that Mills (28) had committed the crimes of Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime. Mills released on a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/09/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/09/2024            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO 

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

