St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005806
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/28/24 at 0040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime
ACCUSED: Kendrick Mill
AGE:28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: Thomas Kyle
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/28/24 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a suspicious call located in Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed that Mills (28) had committed the crimes of Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime. Mills released on a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/09/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111