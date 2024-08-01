St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/28/24 at 0040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Kendrick Mill

AGE:28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: Thomas Kyle

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/28/24 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a suspicious call located in Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed that Mills (28) had committed the crimes of Unlawful Mischief and Noise in the Nighttime. Mills released on a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/09/2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111