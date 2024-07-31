Attorney General Bird Warns Iowans of Lottery Scams

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued a warning to Iowans about devastating lottery scams.

Last year, Americans lost nearly $340 million to lottery scams. Lottery scams occur when con artists tell victims that they have won a prize and then convince the victims that they have to make payments to receive it.

“Scammers are professional manipulators and thieves,” said Attorney General Bird. “They take advantage of Iowans’ hopes and dreams before stealing from them. And they steal not just money, but confidence, joy, trust, and livelihood. I urge Iowans to be vigilant and to remember that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And if you have to pay for your prize, it is a scam.”

One example is an Iowa woman who received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller told her she hit the jackpot and had won $5.5 million, a brand new 2023 Mercedes Benz, plus payments of $5,000 a week for a lifetime. Over the course of the day, the scammer called the woman eight times, checking in to see how she was feeling. After building a trusting relationship with this woman, the scammer told her that she needed to pay a $2,000 fee to receive her prize. She withdrew from her investments, deposited the check at the instructed bank, and was told, if asked about the money, to say that it was for her kids. After the first payment, she was told to send more money. At that point, she stopped and sought help from local law enforcement.

How scammers trick you:

Scammers call, text, email, or mail to notify you that you won the lottery, a sweepstakes, or a prize.

Scammers demand upfront payments to collect your winnings or pay related taxes/fees.

Scammers send emails or texts requesting personal/financial information for you to claim lottery wins or prizes.

Scammers pose as lottery officials or pretend to be from well-known companies that run sweepstakes to sell fake tickets or entries, demand money, or get your personal/financial details.

How to protect yourself from lottery scams:

If you have to pay for your prize, it’s a scam.

Hang up or do not respond to any unsolicited call or message.

Never provide personal or financial information over the phone or email to someone unknown for alleged lottery or prize winnings.

Report suspicious activity to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office or local law enforcement.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a lottery scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590 or file a complaint online: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

