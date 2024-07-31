Submit Release
North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

ACHESON, Alberta, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG") (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, and comparisons are to the prior period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Combined revenue of $329.7 million compared favorably to $278.6 million in the same period last year, is a second quarter record and reflected best operational quarter to date from the Australian fleet of the MacKellar Group which was acquired on October 1, 2023.
  • Reported revenue of $276.3 million, compared to $195.2 million in the same period last year, was primarily generated by strong equipment utilization of 82% in Australia but was offset by lower equipment operating hours in the oil sands region due to adverse weather conditions in May and June.
  • Our net share of revenue from equity consolidated joint ventures was $53.4 million in Q2 2024 and compared to $83.4 million in the same period last year as the increases at Fargo project in the current quarter were offset by gold mine project scopes in Northern Ontario completed in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $86.9 million and margin of 26.3% compared favorably to the prior period operating metrics of $51.8 million and 18.6%, respectively, as revenue increases drove higher gross EBITDA with margin improvements driven by effective operations in Australia and Canada.
  • Combined gross profit of $60.4 million and margin of 18.3% was impacted by a one-time charge for equipment disposal. This margin compares favorably to the 13.0% posted in the same period last year as diversification efforts and effective operations contributed to improved margins in the quarter.
  • Cash flows generated from operating activities of $59.0 million was higher than the $40.2 million generated in the prior period as higher cash generation from the strong EBITDA was offset by the temporary impact of changes to working capital in the quarter.
  • Free cash flow used in the quarter was $1.5 million. Free cash flow prior to working capital changes and increases in capital work in progress was over $30 million resulting from strong revenues and margins offset by our routine capital maintenance program.
  • Net debt was $832.7 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $109.3 million from December 31, 2023, as year-to-date free cash flow usage and growth asset purchases required debt financing. The cash-related interest rate was 7.0% primarily driven by Bank of Canada posted rates and correlated equipment financing rates.
  • Additional highlights: i) transport and delivery of approximately twenty haul trucks from Canada to Australia remains on schedule with commissioning expected in late Q3; ii) ERP implementation in Australia targeting a go-live date in Q3; and iii) equipment telematics progressed with the introduction of Hitachi functionality in Canada and establishment of mobile data infrastructure at mine sites in Australia.

In response to a challenging first half of 2024, the Company has updated its full year expectations with the outlook for the second half of 2024 remaining in line with original expectations set in October 2023. The updated full year adjusted earnings range is $3.95 to $4.15 per share and, with $1.56 generated in the first half of the year, implies a second half range of approximately $2.40 to $2.60 per share.

Joe Lambert, President and CEO, stated, "I am encouraged by the underlying fundamentals of our business. Our drive for operational excellence day-in day-out remains strong as ever and I am proud of the operating culture we have here at NACG. In reviewing our medium and long-term outlooks with our operational and estimating teams in Australia and Canada, we have much to be excited about in the second half of 2024, full year 2025 and beyond."

Consolidated Financial Highlights

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     2024       2023 (iv)
     2024       2023 (iv)
Revenue   $ 276,314     $ 195,188     $ 573,340     $ 439,517  
Total combined revenue(i)     329,723       278,568       675,436       600,909  
                 
Gross profit     49,669       21,595       102,959       62,695  
Gross profit margin(i)     18.0 %     11.1 %     18.0 %     14.3 %
                 
Combined gross profit(i)     60,350       36,258       122,575       92,177  
Combined gross profit margin(i)(ii)     18.3 %     13.0 %     18.1 %     15.3 %
                 
Operating income     38,705       10,334       76,981       36,042  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA(i)(iii)     86,881       51,833       180,132       136,456  
Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(iii)     26.3 %     18.6 %     26.7 %     22.7 %
                 
Net income     14,007       12,262       25,376       34,108  
Adjusted net earnings(i)     20,822       12,489       41,710       37,766  
                 
Cash provided by operating activities     59,013       40,185       70,879       72,009  
Cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital(i)     68,911       27,145       142,803       92,980  
                 
Free cash flow(i)     (1,518 )     (4,699 )     (43,303 )     (30,757 )
                 
Purchase of PPE     75,307       38,419       141,960       74,915  
Sustaining capital additions(i)     37,313       38,311       97,190       85,502  
Growth capital additions(i)     19,943       2,748       39,550       2,748  
                 
Basic net income per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.46     $ 0.95     $ 1.29  
Adjusted EPS(i)   $ 0.78     $ 0.47     $ 1.56     $ 1.43  

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)Combined gross profit margin is calculated using combined gross profit over total combined revenue.
(iii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.
(iv)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy - Basis of presentation".

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows                
Cash provided by operating activities   $ 59,013     $ 40,185     $ 70,879     $ 72,009  
Cash used in investing activities     (81,965 )     (39,236 )     (138,698 )     (80,153 )
Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash     1,491       (417 )     (877 )     (362 )
Add back of growth and non-cash items included in the above figures:                
Growth capital additions(i)(ii)     19,943       2,748       39,550       2,748  
Capital additions financed by leases(i)           (7,979 )     (14,157 )     (24,999 )
Free cash flow(i)   $ (1,518 )   $ (4,699 )   $ (43,303 )   $ (30,757 )

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)Included above in Cash used in investing activities.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On July 31, 2024, the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the "Dividend") of ten Canadian cents ($0.10) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024. The Dividend will be paid on October 4, 2024, and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue for Q2 2024 of $276.3 million represented an increase of $81.1 million (or 42%) from Q2 2023. The increase is primarily due to the inclusion of results from the MacKellar Group ("MacKellar") following its acquisition on October 1, 2023.

The Heavy Equipment - Australia segment showed strong performance, driven by MacKellar’s Q2 results, which exceeded Q1 2024 by 9.9%, largely due to steady and consistent operating conditions in particular at the Carmichael and Middlemount mine sites. Equipment utilization for the quarter was 82% with May posting a 89%, above the stated target for the Australian fleet of 85%. The month of June did experience some rains late in the month bringing utilization to 79% in that month and tempering revenues slightly. In addition to stable operating conditions during the quarter, certain growth assets were commissioned in both Western Australia and Queensland and had meaningful, but not full quarter, contributions to top-line revenue. DGI Trading Pty Ltd. ("DGI") posted another strong quarter and continues to benefit from international demand for low-cost used components and major parts required by heavy equipment fleets in the mining industry.

The Heavy Equipment - Canada segment posted a decline in revenue compared to the prior year as equipment utilization decreased to 42% from adverse weather conditions in May and June. Wildfire protocols caused work stoppages in May and heavy rainfall in May and June caused work shifts being cancelled due to mine site and haul road conditions. It is estimated that the abnormally poor weather conditions in the quarter affected top-line results by approximately $20 million. Quarter over quarter, revenue decreased 30.6% and was primarily driven by changes in work completed at the Fort Hills and Syncrude mines as volumes at the Millenium mine remained consistent, in addition to the poor weather. Additionally, the comparative quarter benefited from higher utilization rates from NACG assets being operated at the gold mine in northern Ontario, a project that concluded in late August 2023.

Combined revenue of $329.7 million represented a $51.2 million (or 18%) increase from Q2 2023. Our share of revenue generated in Q2 2024 by joint ventures and affiliates was $53.4 million, compared to $83.4 million in Q2 2023. The completion of the gold mine project in northern Ontario at the end of August 2023 was the primary driver of this quarter over quarter variance. Offsetting this variance was the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project which completed another strong operational quarter, posted a 98% increase from scopes completed in the prior quarter and surpassed the 40% completion mark in June.

Adjusted EBITDA and the associated margin of $86.9 million and 26.3% exceeded our Q2 2023 results of $51.8 million and 18.6%, respectively. Despite lower revenue in the oil sands region, effective and efficient operation of the heavy equipment fleets in Australia and Canada and the implemented reductions of variable and fixed costs where necessary generated a strong EBITDA margin for Q2 2024. EBITDA margin for this quarter was relatively consistent with Q1 2024 and is reflective of the underlying consistent business of our heavy equipment fleets.

Depreciation of our equipment fleet was 14.3% of revenue in the quarter but when factoring out the one-time loss on disposal, averaged 12.8% for the quarter. Depreciation as a percentage of revenue was 17.7% for the Heavy Equipment - Canada fleet which was higher than our historical average as increased customer demand for heavy equipment rentals has changed the revenue profile. The Heavy Equipment - Australia fleet, which averaged approximately 9.4% of revenue, was driven by MacKellar and reflected both productive operations in the quarter as well as the depreciation of fair market values allocated upon purchase. On a combined basis, depreciation averaged 13.4% of combined revenue in the quarter as the lower capital intensity in Fargo and Nuna joint ventures modestly reduced the ratio.

General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) were $12.8 million, or 4.6% of revenue, compared to $7.2 million, or 3.7% of revenue in Q2 2023. The increase in expenses reflects the acquisition of the MacKellar Group. The increase as a percentage of revenue, in particular from the Q1 rate of 3.8%, equally reflects both the lower revenue in the quarter but also the impacts of higher accounting, audit and legal costs associated with the added first-year integration of the MacKellar acquisition.

Cash related interest expense for the quarter was $13.6 million at an average cost of debt of 7.0%, compared to 6.9% in Q2 2023, as rates posted by the Bank of Canada directly impact our Credit Facility and have a delayed impact on the rates for secured equipment-backed financing. Total interest expense was $14.3 million in the quarter, compared to $7.5 million in Q2 2023 based on the debt financing incurred upon acquisition of the MacKellar Group on October 1, 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.78 on adjusted net earnings of $20.8 million was up 66% from the prior year figure of $0.47, consistent with the adjusted EBIT performance which was up 102.1% quarter over quarter. As mentioned above, the step-changes in interest from the MacKellar acquisition offset EBIT performance with the effective income tax rates being comparable for both quarters. Weighted-average common shares levels for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 were relatively stable at 26,730,049 and 26,409,357, respectively, net of shares classified as treasury shares.

Free cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was a use of cash of $1.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $86.9 million less sustaining capital additions of $37.3 million and cash interest expense of $13.6 million generated $36.0 million of cash flow in the quarter. The difference of $37.5 million is primarily related to increases in working capital ($9.9 million) and capital work in progress ($18.2 million) balances.

2024 Strategic Focus Areas

  • Safety - now on an international basis, maintain our uncompromising commitment to health and safety while elevating the standard of excellence in the field;
  • Execution - enhance equipment availability in Canada and Australia through in-house fleet maintenance, reliability programs, technical improvements, and management systems;
  • Operational excellence - with a specific focus on Nuna Group of Companies, put into action practical and experienced-based protocols to ensure predictable high-quality project execution;
  • Integration - implement ERP and best practices at MacKellar, including identification of opportunities to better utilize our capital and equipment in Australia;
  • Diversification - pursue diversification of customers and resources through strategic partnerships, industry expertise and investment in Indigenous joint ventures; and
  • Sustainability - further develop and deliver into our environmental, social, and governance targets as disclosed and committed to in our annual reporting.

Liquidity

Our current liquidity positions us well moving forward to fund organic growth and the required correlated working capital investments. Including equipment financing availability and factoring in the amended Credit Facility agreement, total available capital liquidity of $189.0 million includes total liquidity of $145.9 million and $26.0 million of unused finance lease borrowing availability as at June 30, 2024. Liquidity is primarily provided by the terms of our $480.7 million credit facility which allows for funds availability based on a trailing twelve-month EBITDA as defined in the agreement.

      June 30,
2024 		      December 31,
2023		  
Cash   $ 68,343     $ 88,614  
Credit Facility borrowing limit     480,706       478,022  
Credit Facility drawn     (370,706 )     (317,488 )
Letters of credit outstanding     (32,366 )     (31,272 )
Cash liquidity(i)   $ 145,977     $ 217,876  
Finance lease borrowing limit     350,000       350,000  
Other debt borrowing limit     20,000       20,000  
Equipment financing drawn     (258,701 )     (220,466 )
Guarantees provided to joint ventures     (68,325 )     (74,831 )
Total capital liquidity(i)   $ 188,951     $ 292,579  

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

NACG’s Outlook for 2024

The following table provides projected key measures for 2024. These measures are predicated on contracts currently in place, including expected renewals, and the heavy equipment fleet that we own and operate.

Key measures   2024
Combined revenue(i)   $1.4 - $1.5B
Adjusted EBITDA(i)   $395 - $415M
Sustaining capital(i)   $150 - $170M
Adjusted EPS(i)   $3.95 - $4.15
Free cash flow(i)   $100 - $120M
     
Capital allocation    
Growth spending(i)   $55 - $70M
Net debt leverage(i)   Targeting 1.8x

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, tomorrow, Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 7:00 am Mountain Time (9:00 am Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed by dialing:
Toll free: 1-800-717-1738
Conference ID: 50329

A replay will be available through September 2, 2024, by dialing:
Toll Free: 1-888-660-6264
Conference ID: 50329
Playback Passcode: 50329
The Q2 2024 earnings presentation for the webcast will be available for download on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/presentations/

The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at:

North American Construction Group Ltd. Second Quarter Results Conference Call Registration (onlinexperiences.com)

A replay will be available until September 2, 2024, using the link provided.

Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated Q2 2024 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Change in significant accounting policy - Basis of presentation

During the first quarter of 2024, we changed our accounting policy for the elimination of our proportionate share of profit from downstream sales to affiliates and joint ventures to record through equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income. Prior to this change, we eliminated our proportionate share of profit on downstream sales to affiliates and joint ventures through revenue and cost of sales. The change in accounting policy simplifies the presentation for downstream profit eliminations and has no cumulative impact on retained earnings. We have accounted for the change retrospectively in accordance with the requirements of US GAAP Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 250 by restating the comparative period. For details of retrospective changes, refer to note 16 in the Financial Statements.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "should" or similar expressions and include all information provided under the above heading "NACG's Outlook".

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedarplus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures we present include "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "capital additions", "capital work in progress", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "combined gross profit", "combined gross profit margin", "equity investment EBIT", "free cash flow", "general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)", "gross profit margin", "growth capital", "margin", "net debt", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", "total combined revenue", and "total debt". A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer’s GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer’s financial statements. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined and reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP measure in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed concurrently with this press release.

Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)     2024       2023 (ii)     2024       2023 (ii)
Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements   $ 276,314     $ 195,188     $ 573,340     $ 439,517  
Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures     112,377       158,485       238,215       347,970  
Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue     (58,968 )     (75,105 )     (136,119 )     (186,578 )
Total combined revenue(i)   $ 329,723     $ 278,568     $ 675,436     $ 600,909  

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy - Basis of presentation".

Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)     2024       2023 (ii)     2024       2023 (ii)
Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements   $ 49,669     $ 21,595     $ 102,959     $ 62,695  
Share of gross profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures     10,681       14,663       19,616       29,482  
Combined gross profit(i)   $ 60,350     $ 36,258     $ 122,575     $ 92,177  

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy - Basis of presentation".

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net income   $ 14,007     $ 12,262     $ 25,376     $ 34,108  
Adjustments:                
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment     32       (713 )     293       500  
Stock-based compensation (benefit) expense     (1,859 )     4,804       1,749       10,741  
Change in fair value of contingent obligation from adjustments to estimates     7,420             8,858        
Restructuring costs                 4,517        
Write-down on assets held for sale     4,181             4,181        
Loss on equity investment customer bankruptcy claim settlement           759             759  
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments     273       (1,852 )     273       (4,361 )
Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments included in equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures     (984 )     (1,655 )     970       (1,221 )
Tax effect of the above items     (2,248 )     (1,116 )     (4,507 )     (2,760 )
Adjusted net earnings(i)     20,822       12,489       41,710       37,766  
Adjustments:                
Tax effect of the above items     2,248       1,116       4,507       2,760  
Increase in fair value of contingent obligation from interest accretion expense     4,143             8,098        
Interest expense, net     14,339       7,511       29,936       14,822  
Income tax expense     5,152       1,757       9,557       10,159  
Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures(iii)     (6,629 )     (9,344 )     (5,117 )     (18,686 )
Equity investment EBIT(i)(iii)     6,555       9,541       2,787       19,324  
Adjusted EBIT(i)     46,630       23,070       91,478       66,145  
Adjustments:                
Depreciation and amortization     39,941       24,664       84,182       61,355  
Write-down on assets held for sale     (4,181 )           (4,181 )      
Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i)     4,491       4,099       8,653       8,956  
Adjusted EBITDA(i)   $ 86,881     $ 51,833     $ 180,132     $ 136,456  

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands)     2024       2023 (ii)
     2024       2023 (ii)
Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures   $ 6,629     $ 9,344     $ 5,117     $ 18,686  
Adjustments:                
Interest (income) expense, net     (146 )     (530 )     (719 )     (173 )
Income tax expense     72       722       (1,436 )     846  
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment           5       (175 )     (35 )
Equity investment EBIT(i)   $ 6,555     $ 9,541     $ 2,787     $ 19,324  

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy - Basis of presentation".

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Canada, the U.S. and Australia. For 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information contact:

Jason Veenstra
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
(780) 960-7171
IR@nacg.ca
www.nacg.ca
Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited) 

      June 30,
2024
       December 31,
2023		  
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash   $ 68,343     $ 88,614  
Accounts receivable     142,451       97,855  
Contract assets     12,886       35,027  
Inventories     69,388       64,962  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     7,942       7,402  
Assets held for sale     10,707       1,340  
      311,717       295,200  
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $453,854 (December 31, 2023 – $423,345)     1,204,091       1,142,946  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     13,962       12,782  
Investments in affiliates and joint ventures     81,206       81,435  
Other assets     5,666       7,144  
Intangible assets     8,066       6,971  
Total assets   $ 1,624,708     $ 1,546,478  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 119,742     $ 146,190  
Accrued liabilities     57,100       72,225  
Contract liabilities     9       59  
Current portion of long-term debt     91,962       81,306  
Current portion of contingent obligations     32,350       22,501  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     1,670       1,742  
      302,833       324,023  
Long-term debt     692,150       611,313  
Long-term portion of contingent obligations     81,478       93,356  
Operating lease liabilities     12,705       11,307  
Other long-term obligations     42,103       41,001  
Deferred tax liabilities     113,808       108,824  
      1,245,077       1,189,824  
Shareholders' equity        
Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – June 30, 2024 - 27,827,282 (December 31, 2023 – 27,827,282))     229,455       229,455  
Treasury shares (June 30, 2024 - 1,097,940 (December 31, 2023 - 1,090,187))     (16,394 )     (16,165 )
Additional paid-in capital     23,279       20,739  
Retained earnings     143,060       123,032  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     231       (407 )
Shareholders' equity     379,631       356,654  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,624,708     $ 1,546,478  


Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited) 

    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2024       2023 (i)
     2024       2023 (i)
Revenue   $ 276,314     $ 195,188     $ 573,340     $ 439,517  
Cost of sales     187,022       149,241       386,817       316,085  
Depreciation     39,623       24,352       83,564       60,737  
Gross profit     49,669       21,595       102,959       62,695  
General and administrative expenses     10,932       11,974       25,685       26,153  
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment     32       (713 )     293       500  
Operating income     38,705       10,334       76,981       36,042  
Interest expense, net     14,339       7,511       29,936       14,822  
Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures     (6,629 )     (9,344 )     (5,117 )     (18,686 )
Change in fair value of contingent obligations     11,563             16,956        
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments     273       (1,852 )     273       (4,361 )
Income before income taxes     19,159       14,019       34,933       44,267  
Current income tax (benefit) expense     (1,469 )     567       2,765       1,703  
Deferred income tax expense     6,621       1,190       6,792       8,456  
Net income   $ 14,007     $ 12,262     $ 25,376     $ 34,108  
Other comprehensive income                
Unrealized foreign currency translation (gain) loss     (1,331 )     417       (638 )     362  
Comprehensive income   $ 15,338     $ 11,845     $ 26,014     $ 33,746  
Per share information                
Basic net income per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.46     $ 0.95     $ 1.29  
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.47     $ 0.42     $ 0.86     $ 1.12  

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Accounting Estimates, Pronouncements and Measures".

