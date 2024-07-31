7/31/24 – NEW ACT 182 DLNR WEBSITE, EXPLORE OUTDOOR HAWAI‘I, HAS BEEN LAUNCHED

News Releases, slider Posted on Jul 31, 2024 in Main

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 31, 2024

NEW EXPLORE OUTDOOR HAWAI‘I WEBSITE LAUNCHES

Click on photo to access website

(HONOLULU) – A new website launched today helps Hawai‘i residents and visitors easily find recreational services available across the state.

DLNR’s jurisdiction encompasses nearly 1.3 million acres of state lands, beaches and coastal waters as well as 750 miles of coastline (the fourth longest in the country). It includes state parks, historical sites, natural area reserves and forest reserves, aquatic life, bird and wildlife sanctuaries, public fishing areas, boating, ocean recreation, and coastal programs, game management areas and public hunting areas.

“Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i is a one-stop user-friendly website designed to help residents, visitors, and commercial operators find and apply for permits, licenses and reservations,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. “The site is a great way to virtually explore the unique and varied cultural and natural resources of Hawai‘i, including relevant information about respecting our cultural sites, pono fishing practices, and permits that are required for commercial operations,” Chang added.

“Activity-focused navigation and imagery will work in concert with existing DLNR systems and features direct pathways to the many DLNR managed resources,” explained Lila Loos, DLNR’s information technology chief. “This first step of our ambitious multiyear effort provides the foundation for consolidating and modernizing disparate and aging DLNR digital assets.” The consolidated website development was required by the passage of Act 182 by the Hawai‘i State Legislature on July 3, 2023.

Today’s launch completes Phase I of the project. “With our planned Year 2 and Year 3 efforts, additional improvements and services will be made available online to improve the application and permitting experience,” said Loos.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i website media clips (July 30, 2024):

https://vimeo.com/992554739?share=copy

Photographs – Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i website media clips (July 30, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/lukzhap05zk1hctw02etv/AOKWeZZnljZxI4-z8z35cEg?rlkey=3g1055qkd9q4aoi4uv6n1qlvk&dl=0

Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i website:

https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/

Media Contacts:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

[email protected]