Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results with $4.6 Billion in Net Sales and Operating Income of $440.8 Million

GREELEY, Colo., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest food companies, reports its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net Sales of $4.6 billion.
  • Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 9.7%.
  • GAAP Net Income of $326.5 million and GAAP EPS of $1.37. Adjusted Net Income of $398.0 million or Adjusted EPS of $1.67.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $655.9 million, or a 14.4% margin, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 16.7% in the U.S., 7.4% in Europe, and 19.4% in Mexico.
  • Our U.S. fresh portfolio continued to strengthen given enhanced market conditions and disciplined execution of our strategies. Case Ready and Small Bird continue to improve through expanding partnerships with Key Customers with differentiated offerings, and Big Bird improved from better commodity fundamentals and progress in operational excellence.
  • Diversification through Prepared Foods continues to gain momentum as fully cooked branded offerings grew across retail and food service through innovation, increased distribution, and promotional activity. Net sales of Just Bare® grew double digits and ahead of the category; and our new and innovative offerings under the Pilgrim’s® brand has secured incremental distribution.
  • Europe grew Adjusted EBITDA over 40% compared to prior year as mix with Key Customers improved and operational excellence remained on track. Our performance in safety, quality and service was recognized at the National Egg & Poultry Awards as Processor of the Year for United Kingdom. Diversification through brands and innovation accelerated as Richmond® and Fridge Raiders® grew nearly double digits, and over 85 new products have been launched.
  • Mexico improved given sustained balance in commodity supply and demand fundamentals, growth with Key Customers, and continued momentum of brands across Fresh and Prepared offerings.
  • Strong liquidity position with a net leverage ratio of 1.1x Adjusted EBITDA providing the foundation to execute our growth strategy.
  • Advancing our strategy of growing and adding value to our portfolio, we ramped up our new protein conversion plant in South Georgia during the quarter and continue to partner with Key Customers to support future growth.
(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2024 		  June 25,
2023 		  Y/Y Change   June 30,
2024 		  June 25,
2023 		  Y/Y Change
    (In millions, except per share and percentages)
Net sales   $ 4,559.3     $ 4,308.1     +5.8 %   $ 8,921.2     $ 8,473.7     +5.3 %
U.S. GAAP EPS   $ 1.37     $ 0.25     +448.0 %   $ 2.11     $ 0.28     +653.6 %
Operating income   $ 440.8     $ 100.3     +339.5 %   $ 691.1     $ 131.6     +425.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 655.9     $ 248.7     +163.7 %   $ 1,027.8     $ 400.7     +156.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)     14.4 %     5.8 %   +8.6pts     11.5 %     4.7 %   +6.8pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

“Our global portfolio delivered significant year-over-year profitability growth. We remained disciplined in the execution of our strategies, focusing on what we can control and continuing to expand our relationships with Key Customers, elevating our performance as market fundamentals became increasingly attractive,” said Fabio Sandri, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In the U.S., Big Bird realized benefits from enhanced commodity cutout values, further production efficiencies and lower input costs; Case Ready and Small Bird delivered above market growth with Key Customers through differentiated and customized offerings; and Prepared Foods increased its marketplace presence through innovation of branded, value-added items across retail and food service.

“Our diversified U.S. portfolio enabled our business to capture market upside as conditions evolved in the commodity market. At the same time, we also worked in partnership with our Key Customers to cultivate demand through promotional activity and innovation, further creating value for our customers and consumers alike. We also continued to strengthen our quality and service through operational excellence,” remarked Sandri.

In Europe, consumer sentiment improved as wage growth surpassed inflation. Given this environment, the team optimized mix with Key Customers and drove branded offerings. Additionally, the team identified and implemented our plan to optimize our manufacturing network and increase efficiencies.

“Europe’s performance demonstrates the robust nature of our strategies and agility of our team. Our diversified portfolio allowed us to rapidly adjust to consumer preferences and meet Key Customer needs. These efforts were further amplified by continued operational excellence to improve production efficiencies,” said Sandri.

Mexico improved given continued balance in supply and demand fundamentals in the commodity market, growth with Key Customers across retail and foodservice, and increased momentum of branded offerings in both Fresh and Prepared. Investments in operational excellence to enhance biosecurity in live operations and build capacity also remained on schedule.

“Mexico continues to drive growth above market for our Key Customers and branded offerings. Given our investments to expand production, we have an opportunity to further develop our marketplace presence and diversify our portfolio,” said Sandri.

The ramp up of our recently completed protein conversion plant in South Georgia remains on schedule and continues to cultivate additional business from Key Customers.  

“Our investment in protein conversion reinforces our strategies to drive profitable growth and mitigates our operational risk. We will continue to explore opportunities to strengthen our business and further diversify our portfolio,” remarked Sandri.  

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, Aug. 1, at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc240801.html

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 62,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
    (Unaudited)    
    June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
    (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,317,087     $ 697,748  
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents     17,039       33,475  
Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses     1,045,860       1,129,178  
Accounts receivable from related parties     2,055       1,778  
Inventories     1,806,244       1,985,399  
Income taxes receivable     93,259       161,062  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     230,610       195,831  
Total current assets     4,512,154       4,204,471  
Deferred tax assets     31,980       4,890  
Operating lease assets, net     270,872       266,707  
Other long-lived assets     53,236       35,646  
Intangible assets, net     828,902       853,983  
Goodwill     1,258,285       1,286,261  
Property, plant and equipment, net     3,123,028       3,158,403  
Total assets   $ 10,078,457     $ 9,810,361  
         
Accounts payable   $ 1,337,691     $ 1,410,576  
Accounts payable to related parties     23,331       41,254  
Revenue contract liabilities     67,176       84,958  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     999,075       926,727  
Income taxes payable     56,487       31,678  
Current maturities of long-term debt     585       674  
Total current liabilities     2,484,345       2,495,867  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities     212,219       203,348  
Long-term debt, less current maturities     3,183,095       3,340,841  
Deferred tax liabilities     419,366       385,548  
Other long-term liabilities     33,951       40,180  
Total liabilities     6,332,976       6,465,784  
Common stock     2,621       2,620  
Treasury stock     (544,687 )     (544,687 )
Additional paid-in capital     1,986,198       1,978,849  
Retained earnings     2,571,797       2,071,073  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (284,390 )     (176,483 )
Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity     3,731,539       3,331,372  
Noncontrolling interest     13,942       13,205  
Total stockholders’ equity     3,745,481       3,344,577  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 10,078,457     $ 9,810,361  


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
    (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales   $ 4,559,314     $ 4,308,091     $ 8,921,248     $ 8,473,719  
Cost of sales     3,867,688       4,029,666       7,845,713       8,022,247  
Gross profit     691,626       278,425       1,075,535       451,472  
Selling, general and administrative expense     214,161       148,436       333,237       282,114  
Restructuring activities     36,675       29,718       51,234       37,744  
Operating income     440,790       100,271       691,064       131,614  
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest     31,201       47,152       72,444       89,814  
Interest income     (15,863 )     (7,628 )     (26,209 )     (11,228 )
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)     (2,225 )     16,395       (6,562 )     34,538  
Miscellaneous, net     504       (1,331 )     (2,782 )     (23,984 )
Income before income taxes     427,173       45,683       654,173       42,474  
Income tax expense (benefit)     100,650       (15,225 )     152,712       (24,065 )
Net income     326,523       60,908       501,461       66,539  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     220       452       737       896  
Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation   $ 326,303     $ 60,456     $ 500,724     $ 65,643  
                 
Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding:                
Basic     236,943       236,733       236,894       236,659  
Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents     790       476       721       527  
Diluted     237,733       237,209       237,615       237,186  
                 
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding:                
Basic   $ 1.38     $ 0.26     $ 2.11     $ 0.28  
Diluted   $ 1.37     $ 0.25     $ 2.11     $ 0.28  


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 501,461     $ 66,539  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   211,298       203,114  
Gain on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense   (11,159 )      
Asset impairment   13,412       4,011  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   8,952       (56,151 )
Stock-based compensation   6,811       3,300  
Loss (gain) on property disposals   2,715       (9,316 )
Loan cost amortization   2,573       4,733  
Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes   1,289       980  
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments   (3 )     328  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade accounts and other receivables   62,350       (54,971 )
Inventories   146,189       (45,242 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (43,532 )     (27,754 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   14,290       5,139  
Income taxes   88,631       9,933  
Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations   3,652       944  
Other operating assets and liabilities   (19,273 )     (16,246 )
Cash provided by operating activities   989,656       89,341  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment   (213,247 )     (286,630 )
Proceeds from property disposals   4,551       15,008  
Proceeds from insurance recoveries         20,681  
Cash used in investing activities   (208,696 )     (250,941 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations   (150,895 )     (565,658 )
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings         1,078,032  
Proceeds from contribution (distribution) of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation   1,425       (1,592 )
Payments on early extinguishment of debt   (200 )      
Payments of capitalized loan costs   (16 )     (10,353 )
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (149,686 )     500,429  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (28,371 )     3,422  
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   602,903       342,251  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   731,223       434,759  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,334,126     $ 777,010  

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses (gains), (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, (4) property insurance recoveries for property damage losses, and (5) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In thousands)
Net income $ 326,523     $ 60,908     $ 501,461     $ 66,539  
Add:              
Interest expense, net(a)   15,338       39,524       46,235       78,586  
Income tax expense (benefit)   100,650       (15,225 )     152,712       (24,065 )
Depreciation and amortization   107,948       104,857       211,298       203,114  
EBITDA   550,459       190,064       911,706       324,174  
Add:              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b)   (2,225 )     16,395       (6,562 )     34,538  
Litigation settlements(c)   71,250       13,000       72,190       24,200  
Restructuring activities losses(d)   36,675       29,718       51,234       37,744  
Minus:              
Property insurance recoveries(e)                     19,086  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   220       452       737       896  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 655,939     $ 248,725     $ 1,027,831     $ 400,674  

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b) Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e) This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.
(f) The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 25, 2023 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                     
    Three Months Ended   LTM Ended
    September 24,
2023 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024
    (In thousands)
Net income   $ 121,567   $ 134,211     $ 174,938     $ 326,523     $ 757,239  
Add:                    
Interest expense, net     33,530     54,505       30,897       15,338       134,270  
Income tax expense     44,553     22,417       52,062       100,650       219,682  
Depreciation and amortization     104,300     112,486       103,350       107,948       428,084  
EBITDA     303,950     323,619       361,247       550,459       1,539,275  
Add:                    
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)     8,924     (22,892 )     (4,337 )     (2,225 )     (20,530 )
Litigation settlements     10,500     4,700       940       71,250       87,390  
Restructuring activities losses     940     5,661       14,559       36,675       57,835  
Minus:                    
Property insurance recoveries         2,038                   2,038  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest     289     (442 )     517       220       584  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 324,025   $ 309,492     $ 371,892     $ 655,939     $ 1,661,348  

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin
(Unaudited)
                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
    (In thousands)
Net income   $ 326,523     $ 60,908     $ 501,461     $ 66,539     7.16 %   1.41 %   5.62 %   0.79 %
Add:                                
Interest expense, net     15,338       39,524       46,235       78,586     0.34 %   0.92 %   0.52 %   0.93 %
Income tax expense (benefit)     100,650       (15,225 )     152,712       (24,065 )   2.21 %   (0.35 )%   1.71 %   (0.28 )%
Depreciation and amortization     107,948       104,857       211,298       203,114     2.36 %   2.43 %   2.36 %   2.39 %
EBITDA     550,459       190,064       911,706       324,174     12.07 %   4.41 %   10.21 %   3.83 %
Add:                                
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)     (2,225 )     16,395       (6,562 )     34,538     (0.04 )%   0.38 %   (0.07 )%   0.40 %
Litigation settlements     71,250       13,000       72,190       24,200     1.56 %   0.30 %   0.81 %   0.29 %
Restructuring activities losses     36,675       29,718       51,234       37,744     0.80 %   0.69 %   0.57 %   0.45 %
Minus:                                
Property insurance recoveries                       19,086     %   %   %   0.23 %
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     220       452       737       896     %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.01 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 655,939     $ 248,725     $ 1,027,831     $ 400,674     14.39 %   5.77 %   11.51 %   4.73 %
                                 
Net sales   $ 4,559,314     $ 4,308,091     $ 8,921,248     $ 8,473,719                  

Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                               
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  U.S.   Europe   Mexico   Total   U.S.   Europe   Mexico   Total
  (In thousands)   (In thousands)
Net income (loss) $ 199,076     $ 41,511     $ 85,936     $ 326,523     $ (21,335 )   $ 11,929     $ 70,314     $ 60,908  
Add:                              
Interest expense, net(a)   24,946       (2,556 )     (7,052 )     15,338       43,538       (623 )     (3,391 )     39,524  
Income tax expense (benefit)   82,117       (14,212 )     32,745       100,650       (14,026 )     (6,730 )     5,531       (15,225 )
Depreciation and amortization   67,200       34,865       5,883       107,948       63,759       35,279       5,819       104,857  
EBITDA   373,339       59,608       117,512       550,459       71,936       39,855       78,273       190,064  
Add:                              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b)   (1 )     (39 )     (2,185 )     (2,225 )     28,546       (1,482 )     (10,669 )     16,395  
Litigation settlements(c)   71,250                   71,250       13,000                   13,000  
Restructuring activities losses(d)         36,675             36,675             29,718             29,718  
Minus:                              
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest               220       220                   452       452  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 444,588     $ 96,244     $ 115,107     $ 655,939     $ 113,482     $ 68,091     $ 67,152     $ 248,725  

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b) Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.     

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                               
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  U.S.   Europe   Mexico   Total   U.S.   Europe   Mexico   Total
  (In thousands)   (In thousands)
Net income (loss) $ 301,707   $ 66,023     $ 133,731     $ 501,461     $ (74,925 )   $ 32,742     $ 108,722     $ 66,539  
Add:                              
Interest expense, net(a)   69,532     (4,539 )     (18,758 )     46,235       84,903       (821 )     (5,496 )     78,586  
Income tax expense (benefit)   114,177     (4,655 )     43,190       152,712       (30,848 )     (807 )     7,590       (24,065 )
Depreciation and amortization   129,885     69,893       11,520       211,298       123,996       67,556       11,562       203,114  
EBITDA   615,301     126,722       169,683       911,706       103,126       98,670       122,378       324,174  
Add:                              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b)   1     (255 )     (6,308 )     (6,562 )     48,859       (2,098 )     (12,223 )     34,538  
Litigation settlements(c)   72,190                 72,190       24,200                   24,200  
Restructuring activities losses(d)       51,234             51,234             37,744             37,744  
Minus:                              
Property insurance recoveries(e)                         19,086                   19,086  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest             737       737                   896       896  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 687,492   $ 177,701     $ 162,638     $ 1,027,831     $ 157,099     $ 134,316     $ 109,259     $ 400,674  

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b) Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.
(d) Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, asset impairment, contract termination, and others, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.
(e) This represents property insurance recoveries primarily for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, U.S. operations $ 307,988     $ 37,265     $ 487,405     $ 9,159  
Litigation settlements   71,250       13,000       72,190       24,200  
Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations $ 379,238     $ 50,265     $ 559,595     $ 33,359  
               
Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations   14.2 %     2.1 %     10.7 %     0.7 %
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, Europe operations $ 23,993     $ 2,513     $ 55,109     $ 27,774  
Restructuring activities losses   36,675       29,718       51,234       37,744  
Adjusted operating income, Europe operations $ 60,668     $ 32,231     $ 106,343     $ 65,518  
               
Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations   4.7 %     2.5 %     4.1 %     2.6 %
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In thousands)
GAAP operating income, Mexico operations $ 108,809     $ 60,719     $ 148,550     $ 94,894  
No adjustments                      
Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations $ 108,809     $ 60,719     $ 148,550     $ 94,894  
               
Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations   18.3 %     11.0 %     13.4 %     9.1 %

Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations 11.6 %   1.5 %   9.3 %   0.2 %
Litigation settlements 2.6 %   0.6 %   1.4 %   0.5 %
Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 14.2 %   2.1 %   10.7 %   0.7 %
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations 1.8 %   0.2 %   2.1 %   1.1 %
Restructuring activities losses 2.9 %   2.3 %   2.0 %   1.5 %
Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations 4.7 %   2.5 %   4.1 %   2.6 %
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In percent)
GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations 18.3 %   11.0 %   13.4 %   9.1 %
No adjustments %   %   %   %
Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 18.3 %   11.0 %   13.4 %   9.1 %

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 326,303     $ 60,456     $ 500,724     $ 65,643  
Add:              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)   (2,225 )     16,395       (6,562 )     34,538  
Litigation settlements   71,250       13,000       72,190       24,200  
Restructuring activities losses   36,675       29,718       51,234       37,744  
Minus:              
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   11,159             11,159        
Property insurance recoveries                     19,086  
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments   420,844       119,569       606,427       143,039  
Net tax impact of adjustments(a)   (22,879 )     (14,306 )     (25,580 )     (18,729 )
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 397,965     $ 105,263     $ 580,847     $ 124,310  
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding   237,733       237,209       237,615       237,186  
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 1.67     $ 0.44     $ 2.44     $ 0.52  

(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
  (In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP EPS $ 1.37     $ 0.25     $ 2.11     $ 0.28  
Add:              
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)   (0.01 )     0.07       (0.03 )     0.15  
Litigation settlements   0.30       0.05       0.30       0.09  
Restructuring activities losses   0.15       0.13       0.23       0.16  
Minus:              
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   0.05             0.05        
Property insurance recoveries                     0.08  
Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments   1.76       0.50       2.56       0.60  
Net tax impact of adjustments(a)   (0.09 )     (0.06 )     (0.12 )     (0.08 )
Adjusted EPS $ 1.67     $ 0.44     $ 2.44     $ 0.52  
               
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding   237,733       237,209       237,615       237,186  

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 25, 2023
    (In thousands)
Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin:                
U.S.   $ 2,663,965   $ 2,446,208     $ 5,243,297   $ 4,878,776  
Europe     1,301,541     1,310,750       2,569,444     2,550,014  
Mexico     593,808     551,133       1,108,507     1,044,929  
Total net sales   $ 4,559,314   $ 4,308,091     $ 8,921,248   $ 8,473,719  
                 
Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin:                
U.S.   $ 2,211,626   $ 2,332,103     $ 4,553,666   $ 4,726,342  
Europe     1,187,671     1,223,722       2,363,409     2,378,793  
Mexico     468,391     473,615       928,638     916,899  
Elimination         226           213  
Total cost of sales   $ 3,867,688   $ 4,029,666     $ 7,845,713   $ 8,022,247  
                 
Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin:                
U.S.   $ 452,339   $ 114,105     $ 689,631   $ 152,434  
Europe     113,870     87,028       206,035     171,221  
Mexico     125,417     77,518       179,869     128,030  
Elimination         (226 )         (213 )
Total gross profit   $ 691,626   $ 278,425     $ 1,075,535   $ 451,472  
                 
Sources of operating income by geographic region of origin:                
U.S.   $ 307,988   $ 37,265     $ 487,405   $ 9,159  
Europe     23,993     2,513       55,109     27,774  
Mexico     108,809     60,719       148,550     94,894  
Elimination         (226 )         (213 )
Total operating income   $ 440,790   $ 100,271     $ 691,064   $ 131,614  

