Burgum declares summer storm disaster in central North Dakota following severe weather, flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has issued an executive order declaring a summer storm disaster in central North Dakota following severe weather that caused significant flood-related damages to the region. The declaration comes in response to greater than average precipitation levels recorded in June and July, leading to extensive damage to both gravel and paved roadways.

From June 2 to July 17, the National Weather Service reported rainfall totals ranging from 6 to 9 inches across central North Dakota. Stutsman County experienced 125% to 150% of normal rainfall, making it the 15th-wettest June on record and the wettest since 2014.

Severe weather characterized by torrential rain, localized hail and straight-line winds has resulted in damages exceeding $30 million at 13 different sites. The Stutsman County Commission has already issued an emergency declaration due to the widespread impact on fields, homes, agricultural and commercial buildings, county, township and city roads, and other public facilities.

This declaration allows the North Dakota Department of Transportation to tap into the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief funds as agencies at all levels of government work to restore the infrastructure that was damaged during this disaster. Teams will also put forward mitigation measures to continue making North Dakota infrastructure and communities more resilient for future disaster events.