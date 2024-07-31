NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter Results



Total revenues of $29.7 million, a 17% year-over-year improvement, driven in part by increased international revenues

Net loss of $(3.1) million and loss per share of $(1.21)

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million, a $3.2 million year-over-year improvement

Cash flows from operating activities of $4.1 million for the first half of 2024; free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest improved to $3.2 million compared to $(2.0) million for the first half of 2023

$18.6 million in cash and $8.9 million of total debt as of June 30, 2024

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCSM) (the “Company,” “NCS,” “we” or “us”), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Review

Total revenues were $29.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $25.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Increases in international and U.S. revenues were partially offset by a decrease in Canada revenues. The significant increase in international revenues was driven by North Sea frac systems and Middle East tracer work, and the increase in the United States was driven by frac systems sales. Despite the increase in our U.S. revenues, customer activity continues to be negatively impacted by lower natural gas prices. The decline in our Canada revenues was due in part to certain customers deferring planned frac systems work into the second half of the year due to wet weather conditions and E&P consolidation transactions.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, total revenues decreased by 32%, with a decrease in Canada of 62%, primarily due to the normal seasonal decline during spring break-up. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in international revenues of 168%, driven by projects in the North Sea and Middle East, and 18% in the United States.

Gross profit was $11.3 million, or a gross margin of 38%, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.9 million, or 31%, for the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin for 2024 improved due to an increase in higher-margin international work in both the North Sea and Middle East, higher activity with our customers in the United States and the benefit realized from operational restructurings enacted in 2023. Adjusted gross profit, which we define as total revenues less total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization ("DD&A"), was $12.0 million, or an adjusted gross margin of 40%, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.5 million, or 33%, for the second quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses totaled $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the same period in 2023. This increase in expense reflects a higher annual incentive bonus accrual year-over-year partially offset by the benefit of cost-saving measures implemented through our restructuring efforts in 2023.

Other income was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. This change in other income primarily relates to an increase in royalty income from licensees.

Net loss was $(3.1) million, or $(1.21) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to net loss of $(32.2) million, or $(13.02) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Our net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was impacted by a $24.9 million litigation provision primarily associated with a jury verdict in Texas issued against us in early May 2023. In December 2023, we settled the matter whereby the insurance carrier agreed to pay the mutually-agreed settlement amounts to the plaintiff in an amount within insurance coverage limits, with no cash impact to NCS.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $3.2 million compared to the same period a year ago. This improvement is primarily the result of an increase in higher-margin international projects and an increase in our royalty income (other income) partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses due to higher incentive bonus accruals. Our resulting Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 improved from (9)% for the same period a year ago.

Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, a $5.1 million improvement compared to the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, free cash flow, less distributions to non-controlling interest, provided cash of $3.2 million compared to a use of cash of $(2.0) million for the same period in 2023. The overall increase in free cash flow was largely attributed to our operating results, change in net working capital, and a reduction in net cash used in investing activities, partially offset by a distribution to our non-controlling interest.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of June 30, 2024, NCS had $18.6 million in cash and $8.9 million in total debt, and a borrowing base under the undrawn asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) of $14.4 million. Our working capital, defined as current assets minus current liabilities, was $71.9 million and $71.2 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Net working capital, calculated in the same manner as working capital, with the exception of excluding cash from current assets and excluding current maturities of long-term debt from current liabilities, was $55.4 million and $56.3 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

NCS incurred capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, of $0.4 million and $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Review and Outlook

NCS’s Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Hummer commented, “NCS continued its strong start to 2024, with our total revenue in the second quarter near the high end of our expectations and our Adjusted EBITDA exceeding the expectations we provided in our last earnings call. This was led by revenue outperformance in the U.S. and international markets, gross margin benefits from higher international activity and increased royalty income.

Our total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 of $29.7 million grew by $4.3 million, or 17%, compared to the second quarter of last year. This was primarily the result of our concerted effort to grow our international revenues in the North Sea, where we have been growing our customer base for fracturing systems work, and the Middle East, where we are primarily supporting our customers with our tracer diagnostics services. Our total revenue for the first half of 2024 of $73.5 million was 7% higher than the year-ago period.

Our adjusted gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 of 40%, significantly higher than 33% for the same period last year, exceeded the high end of our second quarter adjusted gross margin guidance. Our Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.9 million, a year-over-year improvement of $3.2 million and our Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was $7.0 million, a year-over-year improvement of $4.4 million. The year-over-year improvement for the first six months included contributions from increased revenue, higher adjusted gross margins, lower SG&A expense and increased other income, primarily royalty income generated from licensing of certain intellectual property.

During the first six months of 2024, we generated free cash flows, less distributions to our non-controlling interest, of $3.2 million, an increase of $5.2 million to the same period one year ago. This has further strengthened our balance sheet, as our cash balance as of June 30, 2024 is up to $18.6 million, with only $8.9 million of total debt which consisted entirely of finance leases.

We believe that average 2024 industry drilling and completion activity in Canada will be flat to slightly higher compared to 2023 and activity in the United States will decline on average by 5% to 10% compared to 2023. We expect international industry activity to improve on average by approximately 5% in 2024 compared to 2023.

For the third quarter, we expect revenues to improve year-over-year and sequentially. The year-over-year expected revenue increase is driven by an increase in international revenues and increased sales at Repeat Precision in the U.S. The sequential improvement will be driven by our Canada operations as customer activity increases following the seasonal spring break-up in the second quarter, offset by modest sequential declines in our U.S. and international operations.

We believe the value that we bring to our customers across our product and service portfolio, our continued product and service innovation, and our targeted efforts to penetrate international markets positions us to outperform the anticipated changes in industry drilling and completion activity, and to grow our revenue in 2024 as compared to 2023. As we demonstrated during the first half of 2024, we believe that this revenue growth, paired with previously enacted and continued efforts to control our operating expenses, will enable higher year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA Margins.

These results reflect the talent, effort and dedication of the outstanding team at NCS and at Repeat Precision. We are delivering on our core strategies to build upon our leading market positions, capitalize on opportunities in international and offshore markets and to bring new and innovative solutions to our customers around the world. Through these strategies, we are delivering extraordinary outcomes to our customers, driving innovation in the industry and creating value for our shareholders.”

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Product sales $ 19,022 $ 17,433 $ 50,780 $ 48,863 Services 10,668 7,958 22,768 20,082 Total revenues 29,690 25,391 73,548 68,945 Cost of sales Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 12,209 11,994 31,901 30,827 Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 5,510 4,935 12,105 11,115 Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below 17,719 16,929 44,006 41,942 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,820 14,477 28,650 30,628 Depreciation 1,134 948 2,207 1,891 Amortization 167 167 334 334 Loss from operations (4,150 ) (7,130 ) (1,649 ) (5,850 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (115 ) (211 ) (215 ) (420 ) Provision for litigation, net of recoveries — (24,886 ) — (42,400 ) Other income, net 2,203 1,478 3,340 1,770 Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (507 ) 23 (1,005 ) 78 Total other income (expense) 1,581 (23,596 ) 2,120 (40,972 ) (Loss) income before income tax (2,569 ) (30,726 ) 471 (46,822 ) Income tax expense 270 1,350 757 250 Net loss (2,839 ) (32,076 ) (286 ) (47,072 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 256 155 739 128 Net loss attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (3,095 ) $ (32,231 ) $ (1,025 ) $ (47,200 ) Loss per common share Basic loss per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (1.21 ) $ (13.02 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (19.16 ) Diluted loss per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (1.21 ) $ (13.02 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (19.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 2,548 2,476 2,528 2,464 Diluted 2,548 2,476 2,528 2,464







NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS*

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,614 $ 16,720 Accounts receivable—trade, net 24,505 23,981 Inventories, net 41,563 41,612 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,206 1,862 Other current receivables 3,958 4,042 Insurance receivable — 15,000 Total current assets 91,846 103,217 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 23,147 23,336 Goodwill 15,222 15,222 Identifiable intangibles, net 4,073 4,407 Operating lease assets 4,056 4,847 Deposits and other assets 823 937 Deferred income taxes, net 198 66 Total noncurrent assets 47,519 48,815 Total assets $ 139,365 $ 152,032 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable—trade $ 7,567 $ 6,227 Accrued expenses 5,406 3,702 Income taxes payable 736 364 Operating lease liabilities 1,471 1,583 Accrual for legal contingencies — 15,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,074 1,812 Other current liabilities 2,679 3,370 Total current liabilities 19,933 32,058 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 6,828 6,344 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 2,994 3,775 Other long-term liabilities 199 213 Deferred income taxes, net 372 249 Total noncurrent liabilities 10,393 10,581 Total liabilities 30,326 42,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,250,000 shares authorized, 2,557,482 shares issued and 2,502,564 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2,482,796 shares issued and 2,443,744 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 26 25 Additional paid-in capital 446,070 444,638 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86,516 ) (85,752 ) Retained deficit (266,642 ) (265,617 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 54,918 shares at June 30, 2024 and 39,052 shares at December 31, 2023 (1,913 ) (1,676 ) Total stockholders' equity 91,025 91,618 Non-controlling interest 18,014 17,775 Total equity 109,039 109,393 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 139,365 $ 152,032

_____________________

* Preliminary





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (286 ) $ (47,072 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,541 2,225 Amortization of deferred loan costs 103 102 Share-based compensation 2,062 2,542 Provision for inventory obsolescence 679 245 Deferred income tax expense 21 57 Gain on sale of property and equipment (340 ) (333 ) (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (5 ) 58 Provision for litigation, net of recoveries — 42,400 Net foreign currency unrealized loss (gain) 956 (279 ) Proceeds from note receivable 61 271 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—trade (1,024 ) 5,759 Inventories, net (1,501 ) (5,907 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (619 ) 552 Accounts payable—trade 1,353 545 Accrued expenses 1,761 (4 ) Other liabilities (2,092 ) (2,078 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 429 (125 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,099 (1,042 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (633 ) (1,151 ) Purchase and development of software and technology (53 ) (167 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 293 340 Net cash used in investing activities (393 ) (978 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on finance leases (932 ) (743 ) Line of credit borrowings 2,974 8,397 Payments of line of credit borrowings (2,974 ) (7,663 ) Treasury shares withheld (237 ) (264 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (500 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (1,669 ) (273 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (143 ) (195 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,894 (2,488 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 16,720 16,234 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 18,614 $ 13,746 Noncash investing and financing activities Assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities $ 1,821 $ 845 Assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ — $ 1,789





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 United States Product sales $ 8,550 $ 6,942 $ 16,317 $ 15,002 Services 3,241 2,440 5,485 5,699 Total United States 11,791 9,382 21,802 20,701 Canada Product sales 8,263 9,970 30,938 32,531 Services 3,795 4,351 12,789 12,461 Total Canada 12,058 14,321 43,727 44,992 Other Countries Product sales 2,209 521 3,525 1,330 Services 3,632 1,167 4,494 1,922 Total other countries 5,841 1,688 8,019 3,252 Total Product sales 19,022 17,433 50,780 48,863 Services 10,668 7,958 22,768 20,082 Total revenues $ 29,690 $ 25,391 $ 73,548 $ 68,945





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital (our “non-GAAP financial measures”) are not defined under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), are not measures of net (loss) income, (loss) income from operations, gross profit and gross margin (inclusive of DD&A), cash provided by (used in) operating activities, working capital or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial performance as reported under GAAP, and they should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income, (loss) income from operations, gross profit, gross margin, cash provided by (used in) operating activities, working capital or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity.

However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Diluted Share, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital are key metrics that management uses to assess the period-to-period performance of our core business operations or metrics that enable investors to assess our performance from period to period to evaluate our performance relative to other companies that are not subject to such factors, or who may provide similar non-GAAP measures in their public disclosures.

The tables below set forth reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures of financial performance calculated under GAAP:

NET WORKING CAPITAL*

Net working capital is defined as total current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus total current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt. Net working capital excludes cash and cash equivalents and current maturities of long-term debt in order to evaluate the investments in working capital that we believe are required to support our business. We believe that net working capital is useful in analyzing the cash flow and working capital needs of the Company, including determining the efficiencies of our operations and our ability to readily convert assets into cash.

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Working capital $ 71,913 $ 71,159 Cash and cash equivalents (18,614 ) (16,720 ) Current maturities of long term debt 2,074 1,812 Net working capital $ 55,373 $ 56,251

_____________________

* Preliminary





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

Adjusted gross profit is defined as total revenues minus cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense, which we present as a separate line item in our statement of operations. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted gross profit as a percentage of total revenues.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 29,690 $ 25,391 $ 73,548 $ 68,945 Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense 17,719 16,929 44,006 41,942 Total depreciation and amortization associated with cost of sales 653 527 1,269 1,043 Gross Profit $ 11,318 $ 7,935 $ 28,273 $ 25,960 Gross Margin 38.1 % 31.3 % 38.4 % 37.7 % Exclude total depreciation and amortization associated with cost of sales (653 ) (527 ) (1,269 ) (1,043 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 11,971 $ 8,462 $ 29,542 $ 27,003 Adjusted Gross Margin 40.3 % 33.3 % 40.2 % 39.2 %



ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE

Adjusted net (loss) income is defined as net (loss) income attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance. Adjusted (loss) income per diluted share is defined as adjusted net (loss) income divided by our diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the relevant period.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted

Loss Per

Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted

Loss Per

Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted

Loss Per

Share Effect on

Net Loss Impact on

Diluted

Loss Per

Share Net loss attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (3,095 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (32,231 ) $ (13.02 ) $ (1,025 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (47,200 ) $ (19.16 ) Adjustments Provision for litigation, net of recoveries (a) — — 24,886 10.05 — — 42,400 17.21 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) (b) 432 0.17 (48 ) (0.02 ) 941 0.37 (105 ) (0.04 ) Income tax impact from adjustments (c) 44 0.01 1,197 0.49 (1,301 ) (0.51 ) 288 0.12 Adjusted net loss attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. $ (2,619 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (6,196 ) $ (2.50 ) $ (1,385 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (4,617 ) $ (1.87 )

__________________

(a) Represents litigation provision primarily associated with a legal matter in Texas. In December 2023, we settled the matter where the insurance carrier agreed to pay the mutually-agreed settlement amounts to the plaintiff in January 2024, resulting in no cash payments by NCS. (b) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods. (c) Represents income tax impacts based on applicable effective tax rates.

NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or which, in the case of share-based compensation, is non-cash in nature. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus share-based compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure that excludes costs that management believes do not reflect our ongoing operating performance, legal proceedings for intellectual property as further described below, and certain costs associated with our capital structure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation presents our financial performance in a manner that is comparable to the presentation provided by many of our peers.

We periodically incur legal costs associated with the assertion of, or defense of, intellectual property, which we exclude from our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, unless we believe that settlement will occur prior to any material legal spend (included in the table below as “Professional Fees”). Although these costs may recur between periods, depending on legal matters then outstanding or in process, we believe the timing of when these costs are incurred does not typically match the settlement or recoveries associated with such matters, and therefore, can distort our operating results. Similarly, we exclude from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation the one-time settlement or recovery payment associated with these excluded legal matters when realized but would not exclude any go forward royalties or payments, if applicable. We expect to continue to incur these legal costs for current matters under appeal and for any future cases that may go to trial, provided that the amount will vary by period.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (2,839 ) $ (32,076 ) $ (286 ) $ (47,072 ) Income tax expense 270 1,350 757 250 Interest expense, net 115 211 215 420 Depreciation 1,134 948 2,207 1,891 Amortization 167 167 334 334 EBITDA (1,153 ) (29,400 ) 3,227 (44,177 ) Provision for litigation, net of recoveries (a) — 24,886 — 42,400 Share-based compensation (b) 667 1,044 1,433 1,957 Professional fees (c) 677 577 930 1,661 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) (d) 507 (23 ) 1,005 (78 ) Severance and other termination benefits (e) — 309 — 309 Other (f) 218 362 398 553 Adjusted EBITDA $ 916 $ (2,245 ) $ 6,993 $ 2,625 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 % (9 %) 10 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation $ 249 $ (3,289 ) $ 5,560 $ 668

___________________

(a) Represents litigation provision primarily associated with a legal matter in Texas. See footnote (a) in the “Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss Earnings per Diluted Share” table above for more information. (b) Represents non-cash compensation charges related to share-based compensation granted to our officers, employees and directors. (c) Represents non-capitalizable costs of professional services primarily incurred or reversed in connection with our legal proceedings associated with the assertion of, or defense of, intellectual property as further described above as well as the valuation of potential strategic transactions. (d) Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods. (e) Represents certain expenses associated with consolidations of our tracer diagnostics business operations and Repeat Precision's manufacturing operations in Mexico. (f) Represents the impact of a research and development subsidy that is included in income tax expense in accordance with GAAP along with other charges and credits.





NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW LESS DISTRIBUTIONS TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of the purchase and development of software and technology) plus proceeds from sales of property and equipment, as presented in our consolidated statement of cash flows. We define free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest as free cash flow less amounts reported in the financing activities section of the statement of cash flows as distributions to non-controlling interest. We believe free cash flow is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and other investment needs. We believe that free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures, other investment needs, and cash distributions to our joint venture partner.