Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

TEANECK, N.J., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $432,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $857,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company reported a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $873,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

On April 24, 2024, the Company announced it had received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 237,090 shares of its common stock, approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC). The program does not have a scheduled expiration date and the Board of Directors has the right to suspend or discontinue the program at any time. As of June 30, 2024, 107,323 shares have been repurchased pursuant to the program at a cost of $735,000.

Other Financial Highlights:

● Total assets increased $35.4 million, or 3.8%, to $974.7 million at June 30, 2024 from $939.3 million at December 31, 2023, due to an increase in securities, offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and loans. ● Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.3 million, or 29.4%, to $17.6 million at June 30, 2024 from $24.9 million at December 31, 2023 as excess funds were used to purchase securities. ● Securities increased $46.4 million, or 32.8%, to $187.9 million at June 30, 2024 from $141.5 million at December 31, 2023. ● Net loans decreased $7.1 million, or 1.0%, to $707.6 million at June 30, 2024 from $714.7 million at December 31, 2023. ● Total deposits at June 30, 2024 were $649.1 million, increasing $23.8 million, or 3.8%, as compared to $625.3 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $21.0 million increase in interest-bearing deposits primarily in certificates of deposit, and also by a $2.8 million increase in non-interest bearing demand accounts. The average rate on deposits increased 145 basis points to 3.91% for the first half of 2024 from 2.46% for 2023 due to higher interest rates and a larger percentage of deposits consisting of higher-costing certificates of deposit. ● Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $11.7 million, or 7.0% to $179.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $167.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said “We have seen growth in our commercial lending portfolio and deposits. Our credit quality has remained strong through this growth as we continue to be prudent lenders. We remain focused on executing our strategic plan to deliver value to our shareholders and customers. Growth is a key component in our plan as we look to expand our services and technology offerings to attract new customers.”

“The Bank completed its third stock repurchase program earlier this year and promptly began its fourth buyback. We remain diligent in our efforts to show confidence in our value."

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net income decreased by $1.3 million, or 150.5%, to a net loss of $432,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from net income of $857,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $494,000 in income tax expense.

Interest income increased $1.1 million, or 11.3%, from $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and an increase in the average balance of securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents decreased $22,000, or 14.9%, to $127,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $149,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to a $3.8 million decrease in the average balance to $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $12.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, reflecting the use of excess cash to purchase securities. The decrease was offset by a 110 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 5.90% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to the higher interest rate environment.

Interest income on loans increased $157,000, or 1.9%, to $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to an 11 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.59% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 4.70% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, offset by a $2.1 million decrease in the average balance to $710.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $712.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Interest income on securities increased $843,000, or 82.9%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to a $39.3 million increase in the average balance to $185.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $146.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and due to a 123 basis point increase in the average yield from 2.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to 4.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Interest expense increased $2.6 million, or 51.2%, from $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to higher costs and average balances on certificates of deposit and borrowings.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $2.0 million, or 48.5%, to $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due to a 131 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits to 3.99% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 2.68% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit increased $23.9 million to $517.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $494.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 while the average balance of NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts decreased $20.6 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $574,000, or 63.6%, from $903,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of $49.8 million to $170.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $120.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was also due to an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 48 basis points to 3.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to the new borrowings being at higher rates. Cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk totaled $115.0 million at June 30, 2024. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the use of the cash flow hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit by $461,000.

Net interest income decreased $1.6 million, or 36.1%, to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease reflected an 85 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 0.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 1.57% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Our net interest margin decreased 75 basis points to 1.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 1.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

We recorded a $35,000 provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a $125,000 recovery for credit losses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. The entire provision in the second quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in corporate securities. In addition to the recorded provision, the Company reclassified $38,000 from the existing allowance for credit losses related to loans to the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity securities to reflect the changing composition of the balance sheet and related credit risk.

Non-interest income increased by $20,000, or 7.0%, to $303,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $283,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $25,000, or 13.1%, due to higher balances during 2024, which was partially offset by a lower gain on sale of loans.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $94,000, or 2.6%, over the comparable 2023 period. Professional fees increased $146,000, or 128.1%, due to higher consulting expense related to strategic business planning. Data processing expense increased $83,000, or 35.5%, due to higher processing costs. Advertising expense also increased by $19,000, or 19.8%, which was related to promotions for our new branch location. This was offset by a $158,000, or 6.9% reduction in salaries and employee benefits, which decreased due to lower headcount and increased expenses in 2023 related to the retirement of the previous Chief Executive Officer.

Income tax expense decreased $494,000, or 232.1%, to a benefit of $281,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from a $213,000 expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was due to a reduction of $1.8 million in taxable income.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net income decreased by $2.7 million, or 147.2%, to a net loss of $873,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from net income of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $3.4 million in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in income tax expense.

Interest income increased $2.1 million, or 11.5%, from $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $20.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and an increase in the average balance of securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $22,000, or 8.7%, to $276,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $254,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due a 171 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 6.53% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to the higher interest rate environment. The increase was partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in the average balance to $8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, reflecting the decrease of liquidity due to increased securities purchases.

Interest income on loans increased $666,000, or 4.2%, to $16.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due primarily to 19 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 4.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, offset by a $3.3 million decrease in the average balance to $711.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $715.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Interest income on securities increased $1.3 million, or 60.4%, to $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to a 111 basis point increase in the average yield from 2.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 3.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and a $22.0 million increase in the average balance to $176.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $154.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Interest expense increased $5.5 million, or 57.6%, from $9.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to higher costs and average balances on certificates of deposit and borrowings.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $4.3 million, or 54.2%, to $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due to a 145 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits to 3.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 2.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit increased $18.5 million to $517.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $498.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 while average NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts decreased $31.9 million and $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $1.2 million, or 73.6%, from $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of $54.2 million to $160.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $106.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was also due to an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 47 basis points to 3.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the new borrowings being at higher rates. Cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk totaled $115.0 million at June 30, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the use of the cash flow hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit by $749,000.

Net interest income decreased $3.4 million, or 38.8%, to $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease reflected a 93 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 0.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 1.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our net interest margin decreased 81 basis points to 1.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 2.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

We recorded a $70,000 provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a $125,000 recovery for credit losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The entire provision in the first half of 2024 was due to an increase in held-to-maturity corporate securities. In addition to the recorded provision, the Company reclassified $38,000 from the existing allowance for credit losses related to loans to the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity securities to reflect the changing composition of the balance sheet and related credit risk.

Non-interest income increased by $35,000, or 6.3%, to $602,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from $567,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $51,000, or 13.5%, due to higher balances during 2024, which was partially offset by a lower gain on sale of loans.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense increased $219,000, or 3.1%, over the comparable 2023 period. Professional fees increased $194,000, or 73.5% due to higher consulting expense related to strategic business planning. Data processing expense increased $110,000, or 21.5%, due to higher processing costs. These were offset by a $162,000, or 3.6% reduction in salaries and employee benefit, which decreased due to lower headcount and increased expenses in 2023 related to the retirement of the previous Chief Executive Officer.

Income tax expense decreased $1.1 million, or 211.2%, to a benefit of $568,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from a $511,000 expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was due to a reduction of $3.8 million in taxable income.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $974.7 million at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $35.4 million, or 3.8%, from December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.3 million during the period primarily due to the purchase of new securities offset by loan repayments. Net loans decreased $7.0 million, or 1.0%, due to $28.2 million in repayments including a $10.3 million decrease in the balance of residential loans, partially offset by new production of $21.2 million, including $11.0 million and $3.4 million of commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, respectively. Due to the interest rate environment, we have seen a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities held to maturity increased $8.4 million, or 11.6%, and securities available for sale increased $38.0 million or 55.1%, due to new purchases of mortgage-backed securities.

Delinquent loans increased $888,000 to $13.5 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $12.6 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was mostly due to one commercial real estate loan with a balance of $761,000, which is considered well-secured with a loan-to-value of 59%. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets increased from $12.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $13.0 million which represented 1.33% of total assets at June 30, 2024. No loans were charged-off during the three or six months ended June 30, 2024 or June 30, 2023. The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was 0.39% of total loans and 21.20% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.39% of total loans and 21.81% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023. The Bank does not have any exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space. At June 30, 2024, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity securities totaled $108,000 or 0.13% of the total held-to-maturity securities portfolio.

Total liabilities increased $36.3 million, or 4.5%, to $838.4 million mainly due to a $21.0 million increase in interest bearing deposits and by an $11.8 million increase in borrowings. Total deposits increased $23.8 million, or 3.8%, to $649.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $625.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits reflected an increase in certificate of deposit accounts, which increased by $19.3 million to $512.6 million from $493.3 million at December 31, 2023, an increase in NOW deposit accounts, which increased by $3.5 million to $44.9 million from $41.3 million at December 31, 2023, and by an increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts, which increased by $2.8 million from $30.6 million at December 31, 2023 to $33.3 million at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, brokered deposits were $91.2 million or 14.1% of deposits and municipal deposits were $35.4 million or 5.5% of deposits. At June 30, 2024, uninsured deposits represented 10.7% of the Bank’s total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $11.8 million, or 7.0%, due to new borrowings, for which the durations have primarily been short-term in nature as we remain mindful of the changing interest rate environment and potential for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $304.2 million of which $179.4 million has been advanced.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $830,000 to $136.3 million, due to a net loss of $873,000 and the repurchase of 107,323 shares of stock at a cost of $735,000, offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss for securities available for sale of $483,000 and stock compensation of $150,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-total assets was 13.65%, compared to 15.32% at December 31, 2023.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from seven offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Upper Saddle River, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area , changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the availability of low-cost funding; our continued reliance on brokered and municipal deposits; demand for loans in our market area; changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, economic assumptions or changes in our methodology, either of which may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.









BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited) As of As of June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,271,970 $ 13,567,115 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 9,319,571 11,362,356 Cash and cash equivalents 17,591,541 24,929,471 Securities available for sale, at fair value 106,861,767 68,888,179 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $108,000 and zero, respectively (fair value - $74,024,249 and $65,374,753, respectively) 81,065,793 72,656,179 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,747,950 and $2,785,949, respectively 707,645,118 714,688,635 Premises and equipment, net 7,938,263 7,687,387 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities 9,141,200 8,616,100 Accrued interest receivable 4,230,702 3,932,785 Core deposit intangibles 178,513 206,116 Bank-owned life insurance 31,414,865 30,987,851 Other assets 8,681,855 6,731,500 Total Assets $ 974,749,617 $ 939,324,203 Liabilities and Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 33,345,648 $ 30,554,842 Interest bearing deposits 615,774,225 594,792,300 Total deposits 649,119,873 625,347,142 FHLB advances-short term 60,000,000 37,500,000 FHLB advances-long term 119,449,102 130,189,663 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 3,238,297 2,733,709 Other liabilities 6,598,699 6,380,486 Total liabilities 838,405,971 802,151,000 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,148,824 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 13,279,230 at December 31, 2023 131,388 132,792 Additional paid-in capital 55,561,684 56,149,915 Retained earnings 91,303,609 92,177,068 Unearned ESOP shares (396,415 shares at June 30, 2024 and 409,750 shares at December 31, 2023) (4,671,196 ) (4,821,798 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,981,839 ) (6,464,774 ) Total stockholders’ equity 136,343,646 137,173,203 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 974,749,617 $ 939,324,203





BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,299,404 $ 8,141,719 $ 16,506,796 $ 15,841,157 Securities Taxable 1,846,717 996,338 3,363,060 2,047,598 Tax-exempt 13,124 20,232 26,272 65,134 Other interest-earning assets 314,964 248,914 639,268 470,503 Total interest income 10,474,209 9,407,203 20,535,396 18,424,392 Interest expense Deposits 6,253,895 4,210,984 12,223,776 7,925,981 FHLB advances 1,476,600 902,839 2,916,669 1,680,193 Total interest expense 7,730,495 5,113,823 15,140,445 9,606,174 Net interest income 2,743,714 4,293,380 5,394,951 8,818,218 Provision (recovery) for credit losses 35,000 (125,000 ) 70,000 (125,000 ) Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses 2,708,714 4,418,380 5,324,951 8,943,218 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 49,203 45,700 107,790 97,852 Gain on sale of loans — 16,150 — 29,375 Bank-owned life insurance 215,056 190,147 427,015 376,200 Other 38,945 31,479 67,477 63,328 Total non-interest income 303,204 283,476 602,282 566,755 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,143,388 2,301,236 4,301,953 4,463,605 Occupancy and equipment 366,908 358,757 738,025 741,544 FDIC insurance assessment 106,716 127,119 207,313 187,119 Data processing 318,520 235,095 622,125 512,192 Advertising 115,100 96,083 225,200 243,383 Director fees 151,549 159,338 307,249 318,675 Professional fees 260,112 114,018 456,897 263,268 Other 263,490 240,562 510,112 419,770 Total non-interest expense 3,725,783 3,632,208 7,368,874 7,149,556 (Loss) income before income taxes (713,865 ) 1,069,648 (1,441,641 ) 2,360,417 Income tax (benefit) expense (281,386 ) 213,007 (568,182 ) 511,069 Net (loss) income $ (432,479 ) $ 856,641 $ (873,459 ) $ 1,849,348 (Loss) earnings per Share - basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.14 (Loss) earnings per Share - diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 12,803,925 13,079,302 12,828,428 13,137,522 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 12,803,925 13,081,158 12,828,428 13,162,056





BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED RATIOS

(unaudited) At or For the Three Months At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance Ratios (1): (Loss) return on average assets (2) (0.18 )% 0.37 % (0.18 )% 0.40 % (Loss) return on average equity (3) (1.32 )% 2.46 % (1.32 )% 2.68 % Interest rate spread (4) 0.76 % 1.57 % 0.68 % 1.61 % Net interest margin (5) 1.24 % 1.96 % 1.20 % 2.01 % Efficiency ratio (6) 122.28 % 79.36 % 122.87 % 76.18 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.12 % 116.72 % 114.56 % 117.09 % Net loans to deposits 106.74 % 107.52 % 113.07 % 107.52 % Average equity to average assets (7) 13.48 % 14.94 % 14.71 % 14.82 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 13.52 % 15.96 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans 0.39 % 0.39 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans 21.20 % 21.04 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period 0.00 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans 1.82 % 1.87 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 1.33 % 1.42 %





(1 ) Certain performance ratios for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 are annualized. (2 ) Represents net (loss) income divided by average total assets. (3 ) Represents net (loss) income divided by average stockholders’ equity. (4 ) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2024 and 2023. (5 ) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2024 and 2023. (6 ) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (7 ) Represents average stockholders’ equity divided by average total assets.

LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Real estate: Residential First Mortgage $ 475,726,924 $ 486,052,422 Commercial Real Estate 110,832,807 99,830,514 Multi-Family Real Estate 75,230,316 75,612,566 Construction 38,492,041 49,302,040 Commercial and Industrial 10,067,071 6,658,370 Consumer 43,909 18,672 Total loans 710,393,068 717,474,584 Allowance for credit losses (2,747,950 ) (2,785,949 ) Net loans $ 707,645,118 $ 714,688,635

The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated (unaudited).

At June 30, At December 31, 2024 2023 Amount Percent Average Rate Amount Percent Average Rate (unaudited) Noninterest bearing demand accounts $ 33,345,648 5.14 % — % $ 30,555,546 4.89 % — % NOW accounts 44,855,584 6.91 % 2.29 41,320,723 6.61 % 1.90 Money market accounts 12,619,901 1.94 % 0.29 14,641,000 2.34 % 0.30 Savings accounts 45,698,159 7.04 % 1.81 45,554,964 7.28 % 1.76 Certificates of deposit 512,600,581 78.97 % 4.38 493,274,767 78.88 % 4.00 Total $ 649,119,873 100.00 % 3.75 % $ 625,347,000 100.00 % 3.42 %

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates



The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,644 $ 127 5.90 % $ 12,449 $ 149 4.80 % Loans 710,058 8,299 4.70 % 712,201 8,142 4.59 % Securities 185,497 1,860 4.01 % 146,225 1,017 2.78 % Other interest-earning assets 8,689 188 8.66 % 6,358 99 6.26 % Total interest-earning assets 912,888 10,474 4.61 % 877,233 9,407 4.30 % Non-interest-earning assets 58,933 54,156 Total assets $ 971,821 $ 931,389 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts $ 67,687 $ 329 1.96 % $ 88,256 $ 355 1.61 % Savings accounts 44,093 205 1.87 % 48,875 92 0.75 % Certificates of deposit (1) 517,882 5,720 4.44 % 493,986 3,764 3.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 629,662 6,254 3.99 % 631,117 4,211 2.68 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1) 170,295 1,476 3.49 % 120,485 903 3.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 799,957 7,730 3.89 % 751,602 5,114 2.73 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 39,162 38,841 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,654 1,768 Total liabilities 840,773 792,211 Total equity 131,048 139,178 Total liabilities and equity $ 971,821 $ 931,389 Net interest income $ 2,744 $ 4,293 Interest rate spread (2) 0.72 % 1.57 % Net interest margin (3) 1.21 % 1.96 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.12 % 116.72 %





1. Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit was a reduced expense of $461,000 and $92,000, respectively. 2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/ Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,505 $ 276 6.50 % $ 10,634 $ 254 4.82 % Loans 711,744 16,507 4.64 % 715,066 15,841 4.45 % Securities 176,081 3,389 3.85 % 154,049 2,113 2.74 % Other interest-earning assets 8,395 363 8.65 % 5,851 216 7.40 % Total interest-earning assets 904,725 20,535 4.54 % 885,600 18,424 4.18 % Non-interest-earning assets 59,313 54,482 Total assets $ 964,038 $ 940,082 Liabilities and equity: NOW and money market accounts $ 68,569 $ 664 1.95 % $ 100,419 $ 735 1.48 % Savings accounts 43,720 403 1.85 % 51,233 162 0.64 % Certificates of deposit (1) 517,189 11,157 4.34 % 498,652 7,029 2.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 629,478 12,224 3.91 % 650,304 7,926 2.46 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1) 160,282 2,916 3.66 % 106,061 1,680 3.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 789,760 15,140 3.86 % 756,365 9,606 2.56 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 38,425 38,266 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,763 6,146 Total liabilities 830,948 800,777 Total equity 133,090 139,305 Total liabilities and equity $ 964,038 $ 940,082 Net interest income $ 5,395 $ 8,818 Interest rate spread (2) 0.68 % 1.61 % Net interest margin (3) 1.20 % 2.01 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 114.56 % 117.09 %





1. Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit was a reduced expense of $749,000 and $139,000, respectively. 2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. 3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared to Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (In thousands) Interest income: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ (169 ) $ 147 $ (22 ) $ (122 ) $ 144 $ 22 Loans receivable (158 ) 315 157 (201 ) 867 666 Securities 318 525 843 333 943 1,276 Other interest earning assets 43 46 89 106 41 147 Total interest-earning assets 35 1,032 1,067 115 1,996 2,111 Interest expense: NOW and money market accounts (331 ) 305 (26 ) (507 ) 436 (71 ) Savings accounts (60 ) 173 113 (72 ) 313 241 Certificates of deposit 189 1,767 1,956 271 3,857 4,128 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 413 160 573 959 277 1,236 Total interest-bearing liabilities 211 2,405 2,616 652 4,882 5,534 Net decrease in net interest income $ (176 ) $ (1,373 ) $ (1,549 ) $ (537 ) $ (2,886 ) $ (3,423 )

Contacts

