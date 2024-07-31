Hawkins, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, its first quarter of fiscal 2025.



First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

Record quarterly results for revenue, gross profit, operating income, net income, diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) and adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP measure.

Revenue growth of 2% driven by Water Treatment segment growth of 25% over the same period of the prior year.

Gross profit increase of 24% over the same period of the prior year, with all three segments having double-digit growth.

Diluted EPS increase of $0.26, or 23%, to $1.38 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $50.9 million, a 25% increase over the same period of the prior year. Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA exceeds $153 million.

As previously announced, closed on two acquisitions in the first quarter, further expanding our geographic reach within our Water Treatment segment.

For the fourth year in a row, Hawkins was certified as a Great Place to Work.



Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“We are extremely pleased with our strong first quarter results with Water Treatment becoming our largest reporting segment, and our profitability continuing to grow by over 20% as we again experienced revenue and volume growth," said Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our record revenue of $256 million was driven by our acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment. Revenue was down in our Industrial segment due primarily to reduced selling prices driven by lower commodity costs, with volumes relatively flat year over year. Revenue in our Health and Nutrition segment was also down slightly due to product mix changes. Gross profit increased double digits in all three of our segments due to the product mix and our continued focus on pricing discipline. Our continuing strategy of investing in higher margin business has helped drive the growth results we have experienced over the last five years. I am extremely proud of the entire Hawkins team, and the commitment of each and every employee has contributed to the success of our company.”

Mr. Hawkins, continued, “We closed two acquisitions in our Water Treatment segment in the first quarter, and have now completed six acquisitions in the last 12 months, expanding our geographic reach in this segment. We are also happy that we continue to realize synergies with each deal. Our balance sheet continues to be strong, and our leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter was 0.84x. Looking to the future, we expect all three segments to continue to grow profitability and we will continue to deliver on our strategy of investing in our higher margin businesses, while servicing the needs of our customers to the highest level possible.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company reported net income of $28.9 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 of $23.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $255.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $4.8 million, or 2%, from sales of $251.1 million in the same period a year ago. Increased sales in our Water Treatment segment more than offset decreased sales in our Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments. Water Treatment segment sales increased $23.5 million, or 25%, to $117.2 million for the current quarter, from $93.7 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of added sales from our acquired businesses. Industrial segment sales decreased $17.7 million, or 15%, to $103.2 million for the current quarter, from $120.9 million in the same period a year ago. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by lower selling prices on certain products driven by lower raw material costs and volume pressure. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased $1.1 million, or 3.0%, to $35.5 million for the current quarter, from $36.6 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition sales decreased as a result of lower sales of our manufactured products, largely offset by increased sales of our specialty distributed products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $12.7 million, or 24%, to $64.7 million, or 25% of sales, for the current quarter, from $52.0 million, or 21% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $0.4 million due primarily to an increase in our forecasted year-end quantities. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $0.2 million. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $8.6 million, or 33%, to $35.0 million, or 30% of sales, for the current quarter, from $26.4 million, or 28% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased primarily as a result of increased sales from our acquired businesses. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $2.6 million, or 13%, to $21.9 million, or 21% of sales, for the current quarter, from $19.3 million, or 16% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of improved unit margins on certain products. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $1.5 million, or 24%, to $7.8 million, or 22% of sales, for the current quarter, from $6.3 million, or 17% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit increased as a result of improved margins on certain products.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $5.4 million, or 28%, to $24.9 million, or 10% of sales, for the current quarter, from $19.5 million, or 8% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased primarily due to added costs from the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment and increased variable pay.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $50.9 million, an increase of $10.0 million, or 25%, from $40.9 million in the same period a year ago.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 25% for the current quarter and 26% for the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of both years was impacted by favorable tax provision adjustments recorded. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

During the first quarter, our working capital was $24 million higher than the end of fiscal 2024 due primarily to increased customer receivable balances, increased inventory and lower liabilities due to the payment of certain year-end accruals in the first quarter. During the quarter, net borrowings of $35.0 million and $17.6 million of operating cash flow was used to fund $25.4 million of acquisition spending for the acquisitions of Intercoastal Trading, Inc. and Wofford Water Service, Inc., capital spending of $10.6 million, stock repurchases of $9.1 million and dividend payments of $3.4 million. Our total debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter was $134.0 million and our leverage ratio was 0.84x our trailing twelve-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.66x of trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA at the end of fiscal 2024.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 60 facilities in 27 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Net Income (GAAP) $ 28,879 $ 23,430 Interest expense, net 1,263 1,148 Income tax expense 9,808 8,246 Amortization of intangibles 2,802 1,670 Depreciation expense 6,527 5,437 Non-cash compensation expense 1,467 959 Non-recurring acquisition expenses 188 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,934 $ 40,890





HAWKINS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 July 02, 2023 Sales $ 255,879 $ 251,120 Cost of sales (191,224 ) (199,129 ) Gross profit 64,655 51,991 Selling, general and administrative expenses (24,864 ) (19,504 ) Operating income 39,791 32,487 Interest expense, net (1,263 ) (1,148 ) Other income 159 337 Income before income taxes 38,687 31,676 Income tax expense (9,808 ) (8,246 ) Net income $ 28,879 $ 23,430 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 20,816,479 20,907,724 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 20,914,085 21,012,788 Basic earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.12 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.15





HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,887 $ 7,153 Trade accounts receivables, net 126,398 114,477 Inventories 81,199 74,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,503 6,596 Total current assets 221,987 202,826 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: 396,244 386,648 Less accumulated depreciation 182,604 177,774 Net property, plant, and equipment 213,640 208,874 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 12,157 11,713 Goodwill 114,046 103,399 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 124,563 116,626 Deferred compensation plan asset 11,365 9,584 Other 4,980 4,912 Total other assets 267,111 246,234 Total assets $ 702,738 $ 657,934 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 47,795 $ 56,387 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 12,501 19,532 Income tax payable 11,751 1,943 Current portion of long-term debt 9,913 9,913 Environmental remediation 7,700 7,700 Other current liabilities 8,332 7,832 Total current liabilities 97,992 103,307 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 123,840 88,818 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 9,816 9,530 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 3,443 3,538 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 22,367 22,406 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 12,244 11,764 EARNOUT LIABILITY 11,577 11,235 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 241 1,310 Total liabilities 281,520 251,908 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,734,331 and 20,790,261 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 207 208 Additional paid-in capital 27,932 38,154 Retained earnings 390,070 364,549 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,009 3,115 Total shareholders’ equity 421,218 406,026 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 702,738 $ 657,934





HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 July 2,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 28,879 $ 23,430 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 9,329 7,107 Change in fair value of earnout liability 342 — Operating leases 782 534 Gain on deferred compensation assets (159 ) (337 ) Stock compensation expense 1,467 959 Other (65 ) 26 Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash: Trade receivables (10,576 ) (9,055 ) Inventories (6,037 ) 11,839 Accounts payable (7,300 ) (537 ) Accrued liabilities (8,949 ) (9,075 ) Lease liabilities (834 ) (580 ) Income taxes 9,808 8,255 Other 899 2,300 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,586 34,866 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (10,649 ) (7,873 ) Acquisitions (25,400 ) — Other 245 44 Net cash used in investing activities (35,804 ) (7,829 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends declared and paid (3,358 ) (3,160 ) New shares issued — 1,147 Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld (2,541 ) (2,140 ) Shares repurchased (9,149 ) — Payments on revolving loan (10,000 ) (23,400 ) Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings 45,000 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,952 (27,553 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,734 (516 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,153 7,566 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 8,887 $ 7,050 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 1,347 $ 1,221 Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 1,015 $ 4,771





HAWKINS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Water

Treatment Industrial Health and Nutrition Total Three months ended June 30, 2024: Sales $ 117,176 $ 103,202 $ 35,501 $ 255,879 Gross profit 34,955 21,876 7,824 64,655 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 14,166 6,639 4,059 24,864 Operating income 20,789 15,237 3,765 39,791 Three months ended July 2, 2023: Sales $ 93,651 $ 120,873 $ 36,596 $ 251,120 Gross profit 26,408 19,306 6,277 51,991 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 9,126 6,575 3,803 19,504 Operating income 17,282 12,731 2,474 32,487

