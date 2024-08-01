GFT Launches AI Impact: Time savings of up to 90% in the software development lifecycle

Significant Acceleration Demonstrated in Initial Projects with Banks, Insurers and Manufacturers

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey of creating software is long, complex, fragmented, and involves dozens of separate tools. To streamline this process, global digital transformation company GFT has launched AI Impact, a new solution leveraging artificial intelligence to eliminate technical debt, increase developer efficiency and automate critical software development processes. In initial projects with leading banks, insurance companies and manufacturers across the American and European markets, AI Impact has demonstrated software development efficiency gains of up to 90%.

Across enterprises, organizations are leaning more and more on AI tools to automate previously manual and inefficient software development tasks, with three-quarters of engineers expected to use AI-powered code assistants by 2028. GFT’s AI Impact enables companies to capitalize on this reality now. The suite of seven tools expedites everything from creating stories and estimating their effort and complexity, to code review, vulnerability detection and code correction, documentation, and testing.

“Generative AI is revolutionizing the way software is created. I am certain that there will be no software development without AI in the near future,” said GFT Co-CEO Marco Santos. “With AI Impact we are making sure our clients are among the first to benefit from this revolution.”

In the Americas region specifically, AI Impact is currently being rolled out by companies in the finance, telecommunications, retail and health sectors. Compared to manual processes, these organizations have seen a 90% acceleration in story creation; 85% faster documentation generation; 65% reduction in bug fixing time; 80% faster code review; and 85% quicker identification of new vulnerabilities using AI Impact.

AI Impact is part of the GFT AI.DA Marketplace, a platform that combines predictive and generative AI technologies and data analytics. The GFT AI.DA Marketplace promotes the development and introduction of AI applications by providing a comprehensive collection of use cases, methods, reference architectures and preconfigured solutions. This helps to significantly accelerate digital transformation.

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business

GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernisation.

GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

With locations in 20 markets around the globe, GFT ensures proximity to its clients. We draw on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 12,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

