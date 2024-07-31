SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of the August 6, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) and FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Shareholders

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the August 6, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the following class action lawsuits.



Gritstone bio, Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Gritstone bio, Inc. (“Gritstone”) (NASDAQ: GRTS). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (i) Gritstone would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (ii) the foregoing would impair Gritstone’s ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone’s ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; and (iii) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products.

If you bought Gritstone shares between March 9, 2023 and February 29, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832, or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/gritstone-bio/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 6, 2024.

FAT Brands Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against FAT Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands”) (NASDAQ: FAT; FATBB; FATBP; and FATBW). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (1) Defendants failed to disclose that Andrew A. Wiederhorn, FAT Brands’ Chairman and former CEO, had received improper payments from the Company, exposing Fat Brands to criminal liability; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you bought shares of FAT Brands between March 24, 2022 and May 10, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/fat-brands/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 6, 2024.

