PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston-based law firm Block & Leviton is currently investigating PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty to stockholders. This inquiry stems from Bain Capital's recent announcement that it has agreed and approved a cash transaction to acquire PowerSchool at a valuation of $5.6 billion.



One of the main concerns of the investigation is that the transaction's terms significantly favor major investors, including existing stakeholders Vista Equity and Onex, who collectively own 63% of the Company’s outstanding shares and will maintain minority interests post-deal. This structure potentially undermines the interests of minority stockholders while conferring unique benefits to the Company’s controlling stockholders. Therefore, Block & Leviton is urging all current holders of PowerSchool common stock to contact the firm to learn more about their legal rights and options.

Investors who believe they may be affected can visit Block & Leviton’s official website at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/powerschool for further details and to get in touch with the firm.

