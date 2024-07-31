Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Receives Order of the Star of Italy Award from the President of the Italian Republic

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

July 31, 2024

HONOLULU — The Office of the Governor of Hawai‘i is proud to announce that Governor Josh Green, M.D., has been awarded the Order of the Star of Italy (OSI, Ordine della Stella d’Italia). This prestigious honor is one of the highest-ranking awards conferred by the Italian Republic, upon proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and recognizes individuals for their special merits in bilateral relations with Italy in various fields.

The Consul General of Italy in San Francisco (competent also for the state of Hawai‘i), Sergio Strozzi, presented the award on behalf of the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The ceremony took place on The Italian Navy’s Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Cruiser named Montecuccoli, with Vice Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Commander-in-Chief of the Italian Fleet, also present.

Governor Green has been recognized for his outstanding leadership and dedication to public service, particularly in the areas of healthcare and emergency response. Examples of this include leading a medical mission to Samoa to vaccinate tens of thousands of people against measles, leading the state’s COVID-19 response, caring for the people of Lahaina and throughout Maui as he continues to lead the state’s response to the August 2023 wildfires and for his support to the Italian and Italian-American community of Hawai‘i.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Order of the Star of Italy,” said Governor Green. “I accept this award on behalf of our state. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my team and the shared values the people of Hawai‘i have with our friends in Italy. It is a privilege to serve such a wonderful community, and I am grateful for this recognition from President Mattarella.”

Consul General Sergio Strozzi expressed his admiration for Governor Green’s achievements and his commitment to fostering strong international relationships. “Governor Green’s contributions to public health and his leadership in times of emergency are exemplary, as much as his long-standing support to the Italian community in Hawai‘i. It is an honor to present this award on behalf of President Mattarella,” said Strozzi.

The Order of the Star of Italy was established in 2011 by the then-President of the Italian Republic, Giorgio Napolitano. It is awarded in five classes: Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer and Knight of the Grand Cross. Governor Green received the rank of Officer, as recognition of his relevant contributions to society.

