Congratulations to Corrigan and Canadian women’s rugby team

CANADA, July 30 - The Province of Prince Edward Island is sending congratulations to PEI’s own Alysha Corrigan and the Canadian women’s rugby 7s team on their impressive silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

A true underdog over the last few games, Team Canada utilized teamwork, grit, and skill to overcome higher-ranked teams and make it to the gold medal game. While Team Canada lost to the defending Olympic champions, New Zealand, 19-12, Corrigan scored the Canadian team’s second try. This is Canada’s best finish at the Olympics since rugby 7s became an Olympic sport. In 2020, Canada placed 9th. In 2016, Canada won the bronze medal.

“Our Island athletes know how to seize a moment and make it their own, and it was no different for Alysha Corrigan on the world’s biggest stage today. We congratulate Alysha, her family and support system, and the Canadian women’s rugby 7s team on this major achievement. Prince Edward Island is extremely proud of you!” - Premier Dennis King

“This is a historic moment for Alysha Corrigan and the Canadian women’s rugby team, and Prince Edward Island is extremely excited to share in the celebration,” said Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture. “The team’s performance will motivate and encourage the next generation of athletes. Congratulations, Alysha!”

Media contact:

April Gallant

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

