Pixalate’s June 2024 Top Grossing Connected TV (CTV) Apps Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Revenue: YuppTV Leads in APAC on Apple TV & Samsung Smart TV; Hulu No. 1 in North America Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, & Samsung Smart

London, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the June 2024 Global Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Benchmark Reports for Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV .

The reports reveal the estimated top grossing CTV apps in open programmatic advertising revenue segmented by regions including, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM) across popular CTV platforms.

In June 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 6,000 CTV apps (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate) and nearly 2.9 billion open programmatic advertising impressions to compile the research in this series.

Key Findings: June Top Grossing CTV App Store Apps

