Intrex to Bring Innovative Technology to Alaska Pioneer Homes with Comprehensive Rythmos® Solution

The newest and most-powerful Rythmos® wearable device, Kallos.

Statewide Implementation Aims to Enhance Safety and Efficiency Across Multiple Locations

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrex, a leading care-technology company, proudly announces a new partnership with the State of Alaska to provide Alaska Pioneer Homes with the Rythmos® solution. This implementation will encompass a wide range of Intrex's advanced safety technologies, including the advanced Kallos wearable, pull cords, and door locks across multiple locations.

Alaska Pioneer Homes, known for its exceptional care services, will integrate Rythmos® to elevate resident safety and boost operational efficiency. The comprehensive system is designed to address critical needs, enhancing safety measures, and improving communication and response times for staff.

Key components of the Rythmos® solution for Alaska Pioneer Homes include:

Nurse Call: Rythmos® Nurse Call with Kallos enhances senior care with automatic machine learning-based fall detection and precise location tracking indoors and outdoors. Integrated wireless pull cords and Rythmos CM app for mobile devices provide a seamless solution, improving staff communication and real-time data access.

Wearables: Rythmos® wearables feature a waterproof design with multiple styles for neck or wrist wear. They include LED indicators and health/activity tracking like pedometers, location awareness, and the ability to determine caregiver time spent with residents. Integrated wander management and discreet fall detection/alerts are bundled with access control.

Pull Cords: Rythmos® wireless, waterproof pull cords are easy to install and suitable for any location, including showers.

Door Locks: Rythmos® integrates wander management into wearables. GPS and cellular features track at-risk residents, while sensors monitor openings and motion for added security.

"We are thrilled to partner with the state of Alaska and Alaska Pioneer Homes to deploy Rythmos® throughout their respected locations. Our goal is to enhance the care and safety of their residents while empowering their dedicated staff with innovative technology," said Lacy Roberts, VP of Operations at Intrex.

Significant anticipated benefits include:

Improved Resident Safety: Faster response times and advanced fall detection features.

Enhanced Staff Communication: Real-time location awareness and mobile app integration for seamless coordination.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlined processes and better data visibility for informed decision-making.

Cost Savings: Proactive prevention of incidents leading to significant cost reductions.

“We are excited about the positive impact the Intrex’s Rythmos solution will have on our six homes and the care we provide. This upgrade will significantly enhance the safety and well-being of our residents and improve our staff's ability to deliver exceptional care," stated Heidi Hamilton, Division Director of Alaska Pioneer Homes.

Intrex's commitment to revolutionizing senior care continues with this significant partnership, providing Alaska Pioneer Homes with the tools needed to create a safer, more efficient environment for both residents and staff.

To learn more about how Rythmos® is transforming senior care communities, please visit https://www.intrexis.com.

ABOUT INTREX

Intrex is a spin-off tech company of a woman-owned organization providing direct care to seniors for over 46 years, ranging from assistance with the activities of daily living to compassionate end-of-life care. Intrex's mission is to help seniors age safely at home. Their award-winning Rythmos® platform is a comprehensive safety and wellness solution that includes innovative wearables, advanced sensors, access control solutions, and emergency devices.