InventionHome® Inventor Creates Medication Designed to Limit Sodium Entering the Bloodstream to Prevent Hypertension
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Yao-Foli S. of Greensboro, NC is the inventor of the Hypertension Preload Treatment, a high blood pressure medication that limits the amount of sodium absorbed from food and entering the bloodstream.
The medication binds dietary sodium in the gut and digestive system of the user via an ion exchange mechanism to decrease the absorption of sodium into the bloodstream of the body. The medication may be in the form of a powder, liquid suspension, capsule, or pill.
The medication will help treat high blood pressure by reducing sodium entering the bloodstream rather than seeking to target sodium after being absorbed in the body. By lowering blood pressure, it can reduce the risk of heart failure, stroke, kidney failure, and other conditions associated with hypertension when taking as medication via a powder, liquid, capsule, and more.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a widespread health issue globally, affecting millions of people. The prevalence of hypertension drives continuous demand for effective treatment options. There is a growing emphasis on lifestyle modifications such as diet, exercise, and stress management to control hypertension. This trend influences market dynamics as consumers seek non-pharmacological interventions alongside medications. However, changes to a person’s diet, regular exercise, and other natural means need to be paired with medication for optimal effect.
There exist a variety of pharmacological treatments, including diuretics, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, and newer classes of drugs. While all these drugs are incredibly helpful, the majority of them seek to eliminate sodium from the body after it has been absorbed. The Hypertension Preload Treatment has the potential to reduce hypertension by limiting sodium absorption from food in the gut, thus limiting the amount entering the bloodstream. This innovative medication could be of interest to several pharmaceutical companies invested in research and development of new products.
Dr. Yao-Foli filed a Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Hypertension Preload Treatment product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Hypertension Preload Treatment can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
InventionHome
