Westland Insurance nominated in two categories for Canadian HR Awards

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s leading insurance brokers, is thrilled to announce its selection as an Excellence Awardee in two prestigious categories for the annual Canadian HR Awards: the Canadian HR Team of the Year (Finance/Insurance) award and the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award. The awards, now in their 11th year, celebrate outstanding achievements in human resources and recognize organizations that excel in key areas.



The Canadian HR Team of the Year (Finance/Insurance) award recognizes an outstanding HR team that excels within the HR function across the financial/insurance services sector by collaborating with various business functions and overcoming unique challenges through innovative approaches. The Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award honors organizations that prioritize diversity and inclusion and developing programs for employees from five key groups: women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous individuals, and the 2SLGBTQAI+ community.

“We’re thrilled to be nominated as an Excellence Awardee in two different categories at the Canadian HR Awards, and we hope to achieve both recognitions in September when the winners will be announced” said Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. “This nomination is a testament to our commitment to being a modern, caring, and inclusive employer in the Canadian insurance industry. We’ll continue to invest in our employees to promote a positive workplace culture where everyone feels valued and empowered to grow their potential.”

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) at Westland

Through its Amplify Belonging program, established in 2022, Westland has implemented several initiatives such as offering DEIB training for leaders and learning sessions for all employees, launching the Diversity Council, and introducing Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to provide opportunities for individuals from equity-deserving backgrounds to connect, among others.

"As an HR team and organization, we strive to foster an inclusive culture where employees can thrive,” said Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer at Westland. “I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past two years. Our People & Performance team is dedicated to developing policies, programs, and initiatives tailored to the unique needs of our employees, while incorporating innovative approaches.”

As part of Westland’s commitment to its employees’ well-being and in response to their feedback, over the past year the organization introduced employee benefits enhancements, including increased coverage for mental health, fertility treatments, gender affirmation, dietician services, and Computerized Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CCBT). All this is in addition to a comprehensive package of financial benefits, perks, insurance discounts, and educational support, the latter benefiting both employees and their children. Westland also offers Values Days that allow employees to observe significant days based on their personal beliefs or preferences.

Westland’s commitment extends not only to its people but also to its communities. The company provides paid volunteer time to its employees to support them in giving back to their community, whether they volunteer individually or as part of a team, assisting causes they are passionate about. As of 2024, 176 Westland employees have collectively volunteered over 900 hours across the nine provinces where the brokerage has operations.



About Westland Insurance Group:

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

