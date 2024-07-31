Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,652 in the last 365 days.

Illinois welcomes 2024 ATA Grand American competitors and spectators to the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta

SPRINGFIELD - One of the premier events in shooting sports returns to Illinois July 31 through Aug. 10 with the annual Amateur Trapshooting Association's Grand American Trapshooting Championships at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) in Sparta.


The Grand American has been hosted at the 1,600-acre WSRC since 2006. The largest and oldest shooting event of its kind, the Grand American features more than 20 events and attracts more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the globe annually. The event, which was first hosted at the World Shooting Complex in 2006, has an estimated economic impact of $25 million to $30 million annually.


"We are thrilled to welcome the Grand American competitors, spectators, vendors, and sponsors back to Illinois again this year," said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the WSRC. "The World Shooting and Recreational Complex is the finest world-class shooting sports facility in the world, and it's an honor to host the Grand American."



The WSRC offers 120 trap houses stretching 3.5 miles, two sporting clays courses, 24 combination trap and skeet fields, and cowboy action shooting. It also features more than 1,000 camping sites, excellent fishing opportunities, a full-service restaurant, and meeting and event space. Visit the WSRC's newly redesigned website for more information about recreation, dining, and event-hosting capabilities at the facility.

You just read:

Illinois welcomes 2024 ATA Grand American competitors and spectators to the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more