Illinois welcomes 2024 ATA Grand American competitors and spectators to the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta

SPRINGFIELD - One of the premier events in shooting sports returns to Illinois July 31 through Aug. 10 with the annual Amateur Trapshooting Association's Grand American Trapshooting Championships at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) in Sparta.





The Grand American has been hosted at the 1,600-acre WSRC since 2006. The largest and oldest shooting event of its kind, the Grand American features more than 20 events and attracts more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the globe annually. The event, which was first hosted at the World Shooting Complex in 2006, has an estimated economic impact of $25 million to $30 million annually.





"We are thrilled to welcome the Grand American competitors, spectators, vendors, and sponsors back to Illinois again this year," said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the WSRC. "The World Shooting and Recreational Complex is the finest world-class shooting sports facility in the world, and it's an honor to host the Grand American."







