CVS Health Corporation Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before September 10, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – CVS

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of CVS investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 3, 2023 and April 30, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the forecasts CVS used to determine plan premiums were ineffective at accounting for medical cost trends and health care utilization patterns; (ii) as a result, CVS was likely to incur significant expenses to cover cost increases that were not accounted for in the Company’s forecasts and thus not covered by plan premiums; (iii) accordingly, CVS had overstated the profitability of its health care benefits segment; (iv) contrary to defendants’ assurances, the revenues generated from the Company’s other primary segments were insufficient to offset the negative financial impact of the increasing expenditures within the health care benefits segment; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in CVS during the relevant time frame, you have until September 10, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

