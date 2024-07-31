Submit Release
Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders of Teradata Corporation(TDC) of a Class Action Lawsuit and an Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Teradata Corporation ("Teradata" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Teradata investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 13, 2023 and February 12, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/teradata-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=92935&wire=3

TDC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) under Teradata’s expanded business model, which involved engagement with additional customer business units and decisionmakers, transactions with the Company’s customers took longer to finalize; (ii) Teradata thus overstated its ability to close customer transactions within their intended timeframes under its expanded business model; (iii) Teradata failed to timely close several customer transactions that it had factored into its outlook for 2023 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth; (iv) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its full year 2023 total and public cloud ARR expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Teradata during the relevant time frame, you have until August 13, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com


