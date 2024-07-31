HOTTEST MUSIC BRAND TO HIT THE INDUSTRY # 5 ON THE CHARTS AND STILL CLIMBING
"SUMMER (SOME ARE) FREAKS" SINGLE RELEASE TRIBUTE TO THE LATE - LYNN TOLLIVER
"HE'S THE HOTTEST MUSIC BRAND OUT NOW” BILLBOARD.COM”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- www.dbMONYEAR.com
— BILLBOARD.COM
A versatile musical performing artist. Based in Edmonton, Alberta. Having offices all across Canada and the United States for the distribution of different artists. One office being in Cleveland, Ohio. db MONYEAR has recorded “I Need a Freak”, a tune that was a hit for Cleveland’s Lynn Tolliver in 1983.
“Over the past several decades, frequently hearing Lynn Tolliver's song "I Need a Freak" being remixed by big name artists, playing everywhere I went, only inspired me to have my own version" says db MONYEAR in an email. “It's been a pleasure and honor to be a part of and add on to its legacy.”
The single “Summer (some are) Freaks” released today is one of sixteen songs on Strictly 4 tha Ladies the album that's being distributed through NINE ZEROS Records. db MONYEAR’s last album, “Drag at the Jazz Club” ended up hitting No 5. On the contemporary Jazz Charts.
“The Cleveland area is a special place to me, as it was so very special to my late uncle Karim, who was a Dawg Pound Cleveland Browns fanatic,” says db MONYEAR. “He was my mentor. I adopted his path of making music and that was my escape and refuge growing up. After years of not knowing who murdered my uncle, I am still searching for answers”.
