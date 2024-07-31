AMG’s Critical Materials’ Portfolio Delivers Strong Quarterly Results

Amsterdam, 31 July 2024 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) reports second quarter 2024 revenue of $364 million, a 17% decrease versus the second quarter of 2023. Despite significant declines in lithium and vanadium prices compared to the same period in 2023, AMG achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $39 million by leveraging its diversified portfolio. AMG continued to experience robust structural demand for its critical materials which is a testament to the strategic positioning of our businesses and the low-cost position of all of our operations.



Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, “The second quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $39 million reflects the success of our strategic positioning and diversified business model, enabling us to navigate market volatility effectively. Aerospace continues to be a source of growth, with AMG Engineering securing $90 million in order intake in the second quarter, and a June 30th order backlog of $310 million. Additionally, AMG Chrome, AMG Graphite and AMG Antimony all performed well compared to the second quarter last year, and it is noteworthy that every operating unit at AMG was profitable in the second quarter of 2024.

In terms of our growth initiatives, our major lithium projects continue on-schedule, with our Brazilian mine expansion and our lithium conversion plant ramp-up in Germany. Both projects strengthen our position in the lithium market. In June 2024, we took an additional step to expand our lithium resource portfolio with the capital investment in Savannah Resources, Europe’s largest spodumene lithium deposit. With current low price levels, AMG has been able to increase its control over lithium resources with minimal capital outlays. Additionally, our low-cost operations in Brazil are delivering continued profitability in lithium concentrate and are ramping up production ahead of schedule.

Our vanadium business demonstrated strong volume growth of 23% in the second quarter of 2024 versus the second quarter of last year, helping to offset a 29% decline in price. Our operations in Ohio continue to be the low-cost global producer of ferrovanadium, significantly outperforming primary mining operations.

I am also pleased to report that we have significant liquidity to support our many growth opportunities. With $308 million in cash on hand and $200 million available under our revolving credit facility, AMG has a total liquidity of over $500 million.”

Lithium

AMG Lithium B.V. invested GBP 16 million (approximately USD 20 million) in Savannah Resources Plc, the developer of the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, Europe’s largest spodumene lithium deposit. This investment gives AMG a 15.77% ownership stake, making AMG the largest shareholder of record.





Our lithium concentrate plant expansion from 90,000 tons to 130,000 tons per year is ramping up and we expect to produce at 110,000-ton annualized capacity in the third quarter and at full 130,000-ton annualized capacity in the fourth quarter.





In Bitterfeld, Germany, AMG’s first 20,000-ton module of its lithium hydroxide refinery is on schedule and the qualification process is underway. The production batches are expected to ship in the third quarter of 2024.





Vanadium

AMG Vanadium’s Zanesville, Ohio facility continued to perform well and exceeded target production volumes in the first half of 2024.





AMG Vanadium completed a 5-year contract extension with a key, long-term refinery partner for processing their spent catalyst. AMG Vanadium will continue to provide full metals reclamation on this material, fully eliminating any environmental risks for this refinery.





The vanadium electrolyte plant at AMG Titanium in Nuremberg, Germany is in the final stages of completion. We expect to have nameplate capacity available by the fourth quarter of 2024 as part of the vertical integration into LIVA batteries.





In May 2024, AMG Titanium signed a new multi-year contract extension with SAFRAN to supply titanium aluminides (“TiAl”) for production of low-pressure turbine blades for the CFM International LEAP engine. The technology and equipment to produce this material was jointly developed with AMG Engineering (ALD Vacuum Technologies).





SARBV’s “Supercenter” phase 1 project in Saudi Arabia has completed the FEL3 basic engineering phase. Technical and commercial evaluations of the long lead equipment packages are progressing and expected to be complete by the end of the third quarter of 2024.





Technologies

AMG LIVA is executing several battery projects to optimize energy management for industrial plants and integrate renewable energy sources and EV charging. A hybrid energy storage system with a 4.5 MWh capacity is currently in service, integrating wind and solar energy for a major industrial client and enabling 80% self-sufficiency.





AMG Graphit Kropfmühl and BASF have entered into an innovative agreement to reduce their product carbon footprint.





Financial Highlights

In April 2024, AMG entered into a new $100 million incremental term loan, structured as a fungible add-on to the existing $350 million senior secured term loan. The $100 million incremental term loan has the same pricing, terms and 2028 maturity as the existing $350 million term loan. AMG will use the proceeds of the new incremental term loan for general corporate purposes and lithium resource development.





AMG’s liquidity as of June 30, 2024 was $508 million, with $308 million of unrestricted cash and $200 million of revolving credit availability.





AMG declares an interim dividend of €0.20 per ordinary share, to be paid in the third quarter of 2024.





Key Figures

In 000’s US dollars Q2 ‘24 Q2 ‘23 Change Revenue $364,311 $439,319 (17%) Gross profit 55,336 127,534 (57%) Gross margin 15.2% 29.0% Operating profit 10,332 78,167 (87%) Operating margin 2.8% 17.8% Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders (11,002) 42,763 N/A EPS - Fully diluted (0.34) 1.28 N/A EBIT (1) 25,091 93,780 (73%) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 39,495 107,453 (63%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8% 24.5% Cash (used in) from operating activities (9,271) 59,975 N/A

Notes:

(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, strategic expenses, and other exceptional items.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Lithium

Q2 ‘24 Q2 ‘23 Change Revenue $38,250 $133,473 (71%) Gross profit 3,770 90,006 (96%) Operating (loss) profit (7,128) 79,904 N/A Adjusted EBITDA 1,704 86,345 (98%)

AMG Lithium’s revenue and gross profit decreased 71% and 96%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2023. These variances were largely driven by the 59% decline in lithium market prices since the second quarter of 2023, as well as the decreased lithium concentrate volumes as a result of the ramp-up currently underway.

SG&A expenses of $11 million in the second quarter of 2024 were 10% higher than in the same period last year, mainly driven by the increase in headcount related to both the German and Brazilian lithium expansion projects, as well as higher employee benefit costs and professional fees.

The second quarter 2024 of adjusted EBITDA decreased 98%, to $2 million, from $86 million in the second quarter of 2023, due to the decline in metal prices as noted above.

During the second quarter of 2024, a total of 17,092 dry metric tons (“dmt”) of lithium concentrates were sold, 41% lower than the 28,870 dmt in the second quarter of 2023 due to the ramp-up currently underway at our lithium concentrate plant. The average realized sales price was $891/dmt CIF China for the quarter. The average cost per ton for the quarter was $543/dmt CIF China. Both total production and cost of production were ahead of plan.

Our lithium concentrate plant is currently ramping to 130,000 tons and shipping volumes were therefore impacted in the second quarter. We expect to reach design capacity production in the fourth quarter of 2024. AMG is one of the lowest-cost lithium concentrate mines in the world, and we plan to maintain this competitive advantage.

AMG Vanadium

Q2 ‘24 Q2 ‘23 Change Revenue $168,022 $180,870 (7%) Gross profit 19,769 17,227 15% Operating profit (loss) 6,003 (3,217) N/A Adjusted EBITDA 19,971 15,693 27%

AMG Vanadium’s revenue for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 7%, to $168 million, due primarily to lower sales prices across the segment, partially offset by increased volumes in vanadium and chrome metal.

Gross profit of $20 million in the second quarter of 2024 was 15% higher compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to the increased volumes in vanadium and chrome metal.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2024 of $14 million were 32% lower than the second quarter of 2023. The prior period was higher due to a one-time pension expense.

The second quarter of 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $20 million was 27% greater than the same period in 2023. This was primarily driven by the increased volumes in vanadium and chrome metal as well as the ongoing benefit of Section 45X, a production credit for domestic manufacturing of critical materials for which AMG Vanadium qualified based on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

AMG Technologies

Q2 ‘24 Q2 ‘23 Change Revenue $158,039 $124,976 26% Gross profit 31,797 20,301 57% Operating profit 11,457 1,480 674% Adjusted EBITDA 17,820 5,415 229%

AMG Technologies' second quarter 2024 revenue increased by $33 million, or 26%, compared to the same period in 2023. This improvement was driven by strong revenues in Engineering, as well as higher sales volumes of silicon, graphite, and antimony, and higher sales prices of antimony.

SG&A expenses increased by 6% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, due to additional personnel at AMG LIVA and AMG Engineering corresponding to the increased business development, as well as increased research and development costs.

AMG Technologies’ adjusted EBITDA was $18 million during the second quarter, more than triple the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher profitability in Engineering as well as graphite and antimony.

AMG Engineering signed $90 million in new orders during the second quarter of 2024, representing a 1.15x book to bill ratio. The second quarter 2024 order intake was driven by strong orders of remelting and turbine blade coating furnaces. Order backlog was $310 million as of June 30, 2024.

AMG Silicon has been operating two of its four furnaces since March 2024, and we plan to run two furnaces for the remainder of 2024. The operational parameters of the silicon business will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Due to the noted interruptions in AMG Silicon’s operations, the profitability of the business is immaterial and excluded from adjusted EBITDA during this period of abnormal operations.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $11 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $27 million in the second quarter of 2023. This variance was mainly due to lower profitability in the current quarter, but also due to a $7 million increased deferred tax expense related to the depreciation of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. Fluctuations in the Brazilian real exchange rate impact the valuation of the Company’s net deferred tax positions in Brazil.

AMG paid taxes of $4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to tax payments of $35 million in the second quarter of 2023. The reduced cash payments in the current period were largely a result of the decrease in profitability year-over-year.

Exceptional Items

AMG’s second quarter 2024 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 are below:

Exceptional items included in gross profit

Q2 ‘24 Q2 ‘23 Change Gross profit $55,336 $127,534 (57%) Inventory cost adjustment 3,010 3,678 (18%) Restructuring expense 2,073 626 231% Brazil's SP1+ expansion and commissioning 26 — N/A Silicon’s partial closure (1,719) (1,011) (70%) Strategic project expense (reversal) 1,972 (55) N/A Gross profit excluding exceptional items 60,698 130,772 (54%)

AMG had $3 million non-cash expense during the second quarter of 2024 mainly driven by Vanadium’s inventory cost adjustment due to lower vanadium prices, which has been excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

SG&A

AMG’s second quarter 2024 SG&A expenses were $45 million compared to $49 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease, as mentioned above in the Vanadium segmental review, was largely driven by a one-time pension expense related to employee benefit plans in the prior period, partially offset by the increase in headcount in our Lithium, Engineering, and LIVA businesses.

Liquidity

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change Senior secured debt $433,170 $337,402 28% Cash & cash equivalents 307,525 345,308 (11%) Senior secured net debt (cash) 125,645 (7,906) N/A Other debt 10,035 13,105 (23%) Net debt excluding municipal bond 135,680 5,199 N/A Municipal bond debt 318,876 319,002 —% Restricted cash 1,418 1,451 (2%) Net debt 453,138 322,750 40%

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the second quarter. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $308 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $200 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $508 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2024.

In April 2024, AMG entered into a new $100 million incremental term loan, structured as a fungible add-on to the existing $350 million senior secured term loan. The $100 million incremental term loan has the same pricing, terms and 2028 maturity as the existing $350 million term loan. AMG will use the proceeds of the new incremental term loan for general corporate purposes and lithium resource development.

Net Finance Costs

AMG’s second quarter 2024 net finance cost was $8 million, 3% higher than in the second quarter of 2023.

Outlook

Looking ahead, we remain focused on our lithium projects and anticipate improved market conditions. We expect our adjusted EBITDA to exceed $130 million for 2024.

(Loss) profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Q2 ‘24 Q2 ‘23 (Loss) profit for the period ($9,332) $43,573 Income tax expense 11,080 26,552 Net finance cost 7,522 7,282 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,586 1,495 Restructuring expense 2,073 626 Brazil's SP1+ expansion and commissioning 26 — Pension adjustment — 6,700 Silicon’s partial closure (730) (362) Inventory cost adjustment 3,010 3,678 Strategic project expense (1) 8,778 3,476 Share of loss of associates 1,062 760 Others 16 — EBIT 25,091 93,780 Depreciation and amortization 14,404 13,673 Adjusted EBITDA 39,495 107,453

Notes:

(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including the joint venture with Shell, the LIVA Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Interim Income Statement For the quarter ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 364,311 439,319 Cost of sales (308,975) (311,785) Gross profit 55,336 127,534 Selling, general and administrative expenses (45,049) (49,420) Other income 45 53 Net other operating income 45 53 Operating profit 10,332 78,167 Finance income 5,212 5,550 Finance cost (12,734) (12,832) Net finance cost (7,522) (7,282) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (1,062) (760) Profit before income tax 1,748 70,125 Income tax expense (11,080) (26,552) (Loss) profit for the period (9,332) 43,573 (Loss) profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (11,002) 42,763 Non-controlling interests 1,670 810 (Loss) profit for the period (9,332) 43,573 Loss (earnings) per share Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.34) 1.33 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.34) 1.28









AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 722,470 889,909 Cost of sales (619,812) (622,533) Gross profit 102,658 267,376 Selling, general and administrative expenses (89,788) (89,780) Other income 140 594 Net other operating income 140 594 Operating profit 13,010 178,190 Finance income 9,967 11,026 Finance cost (32,037) (24,925) Net finance cost (22,070) (13,899) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (1,739) (1,792) (Loss) profit before income tax (10,799) 162,499 Income tax expense (13,828) (62,479) (Loss) profit for the period (24,627) 100,020 (Loss) profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (27,262) 98,984 Non-controlling interests 2,635 1,036 (Loss) Profit for the period (24,627) 100,020 Loss (earnings) per share Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.85) 3.08 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.85) 3.01





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2024 Unaudited December 31, 2023 Assets Property, plant and equipment 944,188 921,178 Goodwill and other intangible assets 54,080 40,313 Derivative financial instruments 22,889 22,847 Equity-accounted investees 37,890 18,266 Other investments 44,082 38,160 Deferred tax assets 28,516 26,882 Restricted cash 375 387 Other assets 14,395 12,060 Total non-current assets 1,146,415 1,080,093 Inventories 305,046 260,945 Derivative financial instruments 1,608 3,397 Trade and other receivables 187,855 164,027 Other assets 85,335 100,128 Current tax assets 5,656 7,845 Restricted cash 1,043 1,064 Cash and cash equivalents 307,525 345,308 Total current assets 894,068 882,714 Total assets 2,040,483 1,962,807





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars June 30, 2024 Unaudited December 31, 2023 Equity Issued capital 853 853 Share premium 553,715 553,715 Treasury shares (9,558) (10,593) Other reserves (48,772) (52,269) Retained earnings 36,798 70,077 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 533,036 561,783 Non-controlling interests 45,323 44,220 Total equity 578,359 606,003 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 750,359 656,265 Lease liabilities 44,754 46,629 Employee benefits 124,874 133,333 Provisions 16,795 17,951 Deferred revenue 11,910 17,836 Other liabilities 6,589 4,784 Derivative financial instruments 146 27 Deferred tax liabilities 15,265 6,664 Total non-current liabilities 970,692 883,489 Loans and borrowings 5,571 5,566 Lease liabilities 5,745 5,725 Short-term bank debt 6,151 7,678 Deferred revenue 13,162 14,083 Other liabilities 75,733 77,052 Trade and other payables 270,797 259,339 Derivative financial instruments 2,142 2,828 Advance payments from customers 83,718 60,561 Current tax liability 16,724 24,279 Provisions 11,689 16,204 Total current liabilities 491,432 473,315 Total liabilities 1,462,124 1,356,804 Total equity and liabilities 2,040,483 1,962,807





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Cash (used in) from operating activities (Loss) profit for the period (24,627) 100,020 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 13,828 62,479 Depreciation and amortization 28,119 26,640 Asset impairment reversal — (767) Net finance cost 22,070 13,899 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 1,739 1,792 Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 54 35 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 3,039 2,964 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants (4,299) 8,104 Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments (37,313) 3,901 Cash generated from operating activities 2,610 219,067 Finance costs paid, net (14,670) (9,716) Income tax paid (12,129) (55,981) Net cash (used in) from operating activities (24,189) 153,370 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 11 26 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (59,235) (69,291) Investments in associates and joint ventures (21,363) (17,939) Use of restricted cash 33 5,480 Interest received on restricted cash — 30 Capitalized borrowing cost paid (7,666) (8,366) Other (14) (1) Net cash used in investing activities (88,234) (90,061)





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the six months ended June 30 In thousands of US dollars 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 100,000 2,041 Payment of transaction costs related to debt (2,483) — Repayment of loans and borrowings (4,591) (12,755) Net repurchase of common shares (688) (6,960) Dividends paid (8,006) (14,087) Payment of lease liabilities (3,222) (2,659) Advanced contributions — 14,000 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 81,010 (20,420) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (31,413) 42,889 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 345,308 346,043 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (6,370) 2,319 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 307,525 391,251

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

