Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,540 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Supreme Court Upholding South Carolina’s Methods of Execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court's ruling in Owens v. Stirling, upholding South Carolina's methods of execution: 

“The Supreme Court has rightfully upheld the rule of law. This decision is another step in ensuring that lawful sentences can be duly enforced and the families and loved ones of the victims receive the closure and justice they have long awaited.”

You just read:

Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Supreme Court Upholding South Carolina’s Methods of Execution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more