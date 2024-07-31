Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Supreme Court Upholding South Carolina’s Methods of Execution
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court's ruling in Owens v. Stirling, upholding South Carolina's methods of execution:
“The Supreme Court has rightfully upheld the rule of law. This decision is another step in ensuring that lawful sentences can be duly enforced and the families and loved ones of the victims receive the closure and justice they have long awaited.”