MDC offers dual program for fishing and pellet rifle practice Aug. 24 at Lost Valley Hatchery

WARSAW, Mo.-- Let’s get back outside! With the start of the school year and the end of summer, everyone is beginning to spend more time indoors and less time in nature.  

Sign up for a two-in-one program and reconnect with nature as you fish at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Lost Valley Hatchery’s education pond. The pond has been stocked with channel catfish and hybrid sunfish. Also, attendees will get the chance to take part in some pellet rifle target practice.  

All equipment will be provided, and MDC staff will be around to assist participants.  

Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201402 

For more information or help with registration, contact Mark Miller at 660.530.5500 or by email at Mark.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.

