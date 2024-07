BankBound and Narmi Partner to Accelerate Deposit Growth for Financial Institutions

The partnership aims to deliver improved user experiences, stronger fraud prevention, and substantial deposit increases.

NEWTOWN, PA, USA, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BankBound, a leading digital marketing firm specializing in financial marketing, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Narmi, a premier digital banking solutions provider. This collaboration is designed to level the playing field for financial institutions seeking digital growth.The partnership combines Narmi's innovative digital banking platform with BankBound's expertise in data-driven marketing strategies for banks and credit unions. This synergy aims to deliver seamless user experiences that increase customer acquisition and deposit growth while improving operational efficiency.Narmi’s platform, known for its user-centric design and advanced fraud detection, will be integrated with BankBound's deposit marketing strategies to help financial institutions enhance their digital presence and performance. The combined efforts are expected to significantly reduce friction in the account opening process, enabling financial institutions to compete more effectively in the digital banking landscape.“We are thrilled to partner with Narmi, whose team and technology align perfectly with our goal of helping financial institutions achieve digital growth,” said Brian Reilly , VP of Digital Marketing at BankBound. “By leveraging Narmi’s platform, we can offer our clients a powerful solution that accelerates the acquisition of business and consumer deposits while significantly reducing fraud.”Narmi has established itself as a leader in the digital banking space, with its platform offering consumer online account opening, business account opening, consumer digital banking, business banking, and a back-office admin platform. The company’s focus on innovation and customer experience has made it a preferred choice for financial institutions looking to differentiate in the competitive banking industry.Financial institutions interested in exploring this new partnership are encouraged to reach out to BankBound or Narmi for more information.About BankBoundBankBound is a specialized digital marketing agency dedicated to helping financial institutions grow and thrive in the digital age. BankBound offers a range of digital services, including search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, paid advertising, email marketing automation, and website design. Learn more about BankBound About NarmiNarmi is a leading provider of digital banking solutions designed to transform financial institutions. With a focus on products that are easy and intuitive to use, Narmi is committed to making world-class digital banking experiences accessible to everyone. Learn more about Narmi