EXL to create enterprise-wide data and AI applications for insurance, healthcare, banking, retail and other industries using NVIDIA AI

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced an initiative to develop and deploy production-grade AI applications in insurance, healthcare, banking, financial services, media and retail using the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform, which includes accelerated computing, networking and software.



EXL’s adoption of advanced AI technologies, powered by NVIDIA AI, aims to revolutionize the provision of fast and scalable AI in complex enterprise production environments. As a leader in helping clients redesign customer journeys and reinvent business models by integrating data, analytics and AI directly into critical workflows, EXL will play a key role in fine-tuning and applying the NVIDIA AI platform to highly specialized use cases. These include GenAI-driven insights engines and smart agent assist solutions, large insurance language models, claims assist tools and several real-time GenAI initiatives currently being used in banking and financial services, media, retail and other industries.

Initial EXL applications being developed in collaboration with NVIDIA include a fine-tuned insurance LLM, which helps to improve the speed and effectiveness of claims adjudication and policy underwriting. By leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise software including NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM microservices , EXL can dramatically compress model development time and embed client-specific data, analytics and digital tools directly into client workflows more rapidly and cost-effectively than before. Through this collaboration, EXL will help drive significant improvements in the performance of the latest large language models, resulting in more intuitive and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers.

“Our clients realize that business success hinges on their ability to effectively leverage data and AI to transform their operating model while always keeping their customers at the center of the design. To do this, they need access to world-class AI and data infrastructure, the best-in-class engineering and data science talent and the ability to manage change as their operating models and workflows transform,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s executive vice president and chief digital officer. “The NVIDIA AI full stack platform will provide the foundation on which EXL’s large data science and data engineering teams build domain-specific solutions to help customers quickly scale their success in AI.”

“Industries such as insurance, healthcare and banking face challenges in adopting generative AI to enhance operations and customer experiences,” said Alvin DaCosta, vice president, global consulting partner organization, NVIDIA. “With the NVIDIA AI platform and EXL’s domain expertise, more customers can rapidly develop and deploy AI solutions that address industry-specific needs.”

EXL will train a significant portion of its data engineering and data science team on NVIDIA’s full-stack AI services to integrate NVIDIA AI into its Gen AI platform, upgrade its existing data and AI solutions and build new solutions in collaboration with NVIDIA and EXL’s clients.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (Nasdaq: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 55,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

