MEDIA ADVISORY: Tennessee AI Advisory Council Meeting on August 6

What:                The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration will host the Tennessee Artificial Intelligence (AI)                               Advisory Council public meeting on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Why:                  The AI Advisory Council’s mission is to provide a collaborative source of knowledge, expertise                                                            and information sharing to advance the state’s use of AI technologies in an ethical, adaptable,                             collaborative, and beneficial modality for all Tennesseans.

                            The Council is co-chaired by the Commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration,                             Jim Bryson and the State Chief Information Officer, Stephanie Dedmon.

When:               Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST

Where:              William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

                            3rd Floor, Nashville Room

                            312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243

How to RSVP: Any member of the public wishing to address the AI Advisory Council in person at this meeting must submit a request in writing to Roger Waynick (Roger.Waynick@tn.gov) by noon CST on August 1, 2024.  Comments will be limited to three minutes per person.

